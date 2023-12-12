What is the cost of large scale migration?

The EU are locked in long and acrimonious talks over EU plans to take over more the tasks of running migration policy at EU level. The EU is wanting burden sharing arrangements. It wants member states receiving a large number of migrants and asylum seekers to be able to send some of them to other countries, or to receive payments from other member states in lieu if taking more migrants.
President Biden meanwhile has lost a vote in the Senate to send more money to Ukraine. The Republicans demand he spends more at home on border security to tackle the millions now coming annually over the Mexican frontier. The President who campaigned against Donald Trump’s extension of the border wall is now going ahead with 20 miles of new wall himself.
The UK when it hit 745,000 extra people in one year coming here needed to build three cities the size of Southampton just to take that one year’s net arrivals.,You do not just need to build lots of homes for them but also shops, power stations, water works, schools, surgeries, hospitals and roads. Many of these items require public money raised from taxpayers.
The government is battling the illegals but needs to concentrate more on the legals running at almost 20 times more than the small boat people. If it wants to control public spending, relieve pressures on housing and calm passions about migration cutting the numbers of legal migrants urgently and substantially is the way to go
What are the costs indeed ?
We talk about the financial costs. but what of the social costs ? The cost to society due to the lack of integration for example. The damage to the indigenous culture and evermore laws to combat certain behaviour that is not common in the West, like first cousin marriages ? And one could go on.
We are very much in danger of becoming a ghettoised and fragmented nation with multiple identities. Although parts of London, historically the East End, have always have had high levels of immigrants due to it being the gateway to the sea and beyond, it is other parts that have changed beyond all recognition, and not for the better.
We now have to compete for jobs, but services too as the government have not planned for this level into the country. I have said on many occasions, that you cannot have MASS IMMIGRATION and a free at the point of use services as the former will swamp the other. This has led to an decrease in the quality of life, another social impact.
The government has lost control, not that it ever wanted it, it preferring MASS IMMIGRATION. A cost to the nation and the people that will have serious impact on future generations.
I have been posting about the economic and social cohesion issues that would result if this scale of mass migration happened since the 2007 economic crisis. As a banker my job is to foresee latent risks and this one struck me as the largest critical risk.
The reason I decided this was the largest risk was the 2007 crisis was triggered by wrongly pricing the default rate of Baskets of Mortgage Backed Credit Default Swaps by risk assessors because nobody realised that different cultures had different levels of default risk. If you ever watched films on the 2007 crash you’ll notice the producers show the moment of realisation, but never mention the actual cause. It was a taboo issue.
If this minor issue could happen in such a minor financial instrument and cause a financial crisis just imagine under estimating this risk across the whole economy. The latent problems we have are unfathomable.
Only yesterday I challenged yet again the term ” Task,” There is a preconception which abounds that although a task is a skill there isn’t any thought or intellectual input behind it. We need personnel who can make ethical decisions based on individual circumstance.
An example of this is as follows.To keep Nurses’ under the thumb ‘with a refusal to acknowledge expertise, understanding and treatment some procedures executed in the general running of their practice are referred to as tasks.From the 1970 ,s I was in charge of Coronary Care Units and for many years took cardiology up as a speciality ,yet today It is written that I only perform a task.This derogatory arrogance is applicable in all walks of life where some assume superiority and others go along with it for the sake of keeping their jobs and trying to justify their approach to cost effectivity.
People across the EU are fed up with the immigration. Look at the polls and the votes for anti-immigration parties (despite them being smeared as ultra-right).
I’ve been in Austria for a while and immigration is on most people’s minds. They complain housing is scarcer, their health and educational services are overstretched, unemployment and crime rates are up and taxes are higher. The FPÖ anti-immigration Party is now by far the most popular in much of the country.
Immigration is also leading to increasing dislike of the EU project, and distrust of the media, which is no bad thing. The authoritarian backlash of the establishment – putting opposition parties under surveillance and calling for their banning (e.g. AfD in Germany) – just hardens most people’s attitudes to the EU. Next year’s EU elections will be interesting.
Our population is getting older. We are in desperate need of immigrants. Will those who want to slash immigration come clean on how this will leave us short of nurses, short of care workers, short of fruit pickers and short of bar staff? Not a problem if you’re rich of course. Most of us are not
Your party’s to blame for appeasing indigenous hating Labour and their woke client State. It destroyed, and it is destroyed, this nation because you feared nasty words being thrown at you. Personal interests placed before democracy, freedom and our integrity
You do not just need to build lots of homes for them but also shops, power stations, water works, schools, surgeries, hospitals and roads. Many of these items require public money raised from taxpayers
And in the meantime for Sunak to get the Rwanda bill through he’s offering his MPs the earth to get it through, all he cares about is his reputation and staying top dog and to hell with the impact on the general public , will Mr Sunak the public have seen through you and your government so you might as well go to the country and call a General Election because it’s not going to get any better for you
Sir John, it has been said that the Rwanda Bill is not fit for purpose and the government needs to start again with different legislation, but what the government really needs to do is to start again with a different destination.
“Perhaps some MP will mention the possibility of using Ascension Island?”
I was fascinated to see online page after page of law firms’ websites offering to challenge a UK visa refusal. It’s obviously a flourishing business. Still, it helps to keep up our GDP, I suppose.
The EU solution would seem to burden the immigrant problem with more and more burocracy, but many of the member states question this and a few are directly opposed. They ignore the flow from North Africa so the problem is never ending. The answer is to return these largely economic migrants at a greater rate than they arrive.
Biden is an undoubted liability for the USA and a danger to the democratic West. We witnesed his flight from Afgahnistan so his seeming abandonment of Ukraine should come as no surprise.
For us in the UK the headline catching and politically damning are the boats across the Channel. However your consocialist party lacks the will to do anything about it. As you point out the more damaging are the net 745,000 legal migrants. The gross figure is more accurate at around 1,200,000 who all demand more in services than those who left. Ergo make it four Southamptons. In their case your government are directly and quite deliberately responsible. They set the rules at the behest of their globalist and home grown cheap labour demanding masters, in direct conflict with the majority of the UK population. They, your government and the scribes that run them, are sticking plaster economists.
To your credit you articulate the problem and its solution very ably, but nobody in government is listening. I was very impressed, after many days in purdah, with Nigel Farage’s assessment of the situation the UK presently faces. On GBNews last night he was right on the money. You would do well to realise that he is an ally in the fight for what you want, the enemy surrounds you on the consocialist benches.
Your Government has been in power for 13 years now. Under this Gov. immigration has soared and you have done nothing. Complaining about the cost now sticks in the craw somewhat.
It’s not just the infrastructure costs though is it Sir John large though these are.
There is the extra crime, the slums created and the extra time ordinary people have to take when applying for schools, doctors and finding rental properties. Then there is the increased costs of these rental properties and of buying a house due to demand (government anti-landlord legislation and money printing is not helping here either). Other living costs are increased due to demand and wages are suppressed because transient immigrants living dangerously cramped in digs are only here to earn quickly and leave.
Immigration should be a benefit to the country but it has been used as a false bump to GDP and to make money and save money for business and the establishment.
JR: “If it wants to control public spending, relieve pressures on housing and calm passions about migration cutting the numbers of legal migrants urgently and substantially is the way to go.”
This government allowed this level of legal migration and their latest proposals to reduce it don’t begin for months. No sign of urgency at all. In fact, it must be assumed that, after 13 years of reneging on manifesto promises to reduce net migration to the tens of thousands whilst seeing numbers rise to nearer 1 million per annum, this government has no intention of calming passions other than just pretending to be doing something.
How can you continue to support such duplicity?
1.2 million total inward migration and 508k leaving. It would be interesting to see the average capital these two groups have. I suspect most arriving have rather little capital and need housing and most leaving often have housing, some capital and pensions investments. Many leaving to retire of investment income perhaps.
You correctly mention more power stations, if our moronic government stick to net zero, heat pumps, EV cars agenda the extra cost on improving the grid to cope are huge virtually impossible anyway. Indeed running EV cars and heat pumps off mainly gas produced electricity or burning imported wood is absurd even in just CO2 terms. Not that CO2 is a real problem anyway.
So Sunak wants us to believe he lost his Whatsapp messages when he changed phones. But the “brilliant” KC did not even follow up on this issue. How did this happen? Where are the old phone, has an engineer tried to recover them, did sunak himself set up the new phone and whatsapp accounts.
I know no one who has ever lost messages in this way when changing phone.
Sunak also apologised to the victims but failed to say what he was actually saying sorry for!
Then he said the enquiry must “learn lessons” but the enquiry is set up to deliberately avoid the main questions and “lessons to be learned” which surely are:-
Was Covid manmade after gain of function lab experiments? Surely Yes.
Was it a leak or released on purpose? Yes but prob. accidental.
Who funded this gain of function experimentation? USA, China and others?
Did lockdowns do huge net harms to health and the economy? Yes.
Did the new tech. “vaccines” do net harm to health on balance? Almost certsinly Yes.
Was coercing & giving largely untested new tech, vaccines to children, the younger people and people who had already had covid (and so had almost nothing to gain even had they been safe and effective) a crime? Surely yes.
But lets look at that Dr Death claim and the other nasty names.
Eat out to help out did not seem to cause any increase in deaths (death brought forwards slightly) but it was of course an idiotic way to use tax payers money to buy other people restaurant meals. After wasting millions in collecting it and distributing it and doubtless much fraud too.
Merely putting the old sim back in the old phone would surely enable the messeges to be easily accessed (or did the phone fall off a the boat or get lost on a private jet, helicopter perhaps) and the Cloud copy for magically lost? Perhaps Sunak can clarify. Has whatsapp confirmed they are really are lost?
Also what their crime risk profiles are too.
Morning Sir John,
It’s a real mess isn’t it?
I cannot argue with anything you’ve said this morning, for me it’s just common sense.
Perhaps we should play the green card in order to trump the one nation Conservatives argument.
It is green to reduce the population of our country to a more sustainable level. It is not green to keep increasing our population by bringing more and more people in. Use the left”s own stick to beat them with.
Typical of a debate-only person to divert attention from a difficult illegals problem, and this piece is of course politics to promote his party’s interests. He does not have the courage to propose anything determined against criminality. That would not go down well and be bad for the party. Sitting in the HofC must be very nice hideaway place, where a nice warm feeling is felt after asking a question and even when getting lied to in answer or deceived. Even so haven’t I been strong he thinks. My party is wonderful.
He proposes a decrease in legal immigration, how imaginative. By what figure? 50,000pa? 150,000pa? 300,000pa? 500,000pa? His party has come up with a plan claiming 300,000pa anyway so why bother. I dare say he goes with this and dare not demand more.
So 450,000pa immigration is fine with him and therefore he thinks his party may benefit at this level. Not the country of course the destruction of which continues apace under his and its control.
In the meantime the illegals are untouched, and thus at say 60,000 pa is regarded as acceptable, a bit a useless faffing and stage-managing is good to pretend it is being solved. Paying £32 million a day soon is acceptable too. However Mr Redwood may question the accuracy of the figure and that will be regarded as enough of a criticism.
Will you vote against the Rwanda deal? of course not.
‘President Biden meanwhile has lost a vote in the Senate to send more money to Ukraine.’ Many reasons for that – but Ukraine has done itself no favours by seemingly wanting the West to pay for:
(1) Weapons.
(2) The running-costs of government.
(3) Elections.
(4) Supporting the economy.
(5) Reconstruction.
(6) Preparing for EU accession.
I wonder how much use it is making of debt-finance to pay for its needs – like we had to in two world wars. Our aid to the country should be limited to what the existing foreign-aid budget can spare. The EU can take on the lion’s share of the job.
The ruling class use the population as surety for their profligate spending and cash cows to milk. If you have a native population that is declining due to low birth rates you need to replace them just like you would if your cattle were not producing calves fast enough. There is no intention to halt or even slow immigration and I suspect you are well aware of that Mr Redwood. This pretence of concern is merely to prevent the serfs rebelling and stringing the ruling class up with barbed wire necklaces.
December 12, 2023
“The Republicans demand he spends more at home on border security”
I would disagree with this statement. A small pro-Putin (??) minority of MAGA Republicans have held up further military aid for Ukraine for weeks – as they bicker over the annual debt ceiling negotiations. A vote in the Senate was held last week, where Biden’s funding proposal for aid to Israel and Ukraine was voted down by 4 votes – as a tiny Democratic group demanded funds for social programs. This is typical American politics
Our brave Ukraine ally is currently absobing and throwing back Russian WW1-style human wave assaults on their defensive positions. If there is any prospect that Trump and his MAGA minority will succeed in their partisan politics and cut off military support for Ukraine, NATO will have to put boots on the ground, at Stoltenberg and the governments of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have pointed out.
Your party/allowed 3.5 million gross came here in two years JR. Stop minimising the actual figure. Your party/Govt has no control who leaves, that was pure luck and based on estimates! Hence why a huge upward revision. Your party/Govt chose to allow 3.5 million coming here against it s repeated promises to cut numbers to tens of thousands, under 219,000 etc. 3.5 million allowed in placing huge strain on public services for the people of this nation JR. The deliberate dishonesty of your party/Govt on this issue is also overwhelming.
Much talk of a dream team of Boris and Farage. This is highly unlikely in my view.
Boris is obsessed with net zero Farage knows it is economic and environmental lunacy. Boris has failed to deliver Brexit properly and has betrayed NI, Boris is in favour of essentially open door migration. Boris even thought HS2 was a sensible use of tax payers money plus he still champions his very sig. net harm Covid vaccine roll out. There is no return for Boris.
Reply Neither are MPs so neither can be PM
Cutting the legal migration level is easier and has most effect. This daft government should have foreseen and acted to prevent what has occurred and remains out of control. However, illegal entrants are more at fault in breaking our law. Both must be prevented efficiently.
Interesting that the integration into our society, traditions, respect for our culture, pride in our Nations history and democracy and way of life, is virtually never mentioned or taken into account.
Mass immigration wherever it occurs causes all sorts of problems with regards to the above as new immigrants tend to gravitate towards existing immigrant communities, which whilst perfectly understandable for reasons of language, support, known way of past life etc, does not help with proper integration at all, indeed it almost prevents it.
Not singling out any nation in particular, as British nationals tend to do the same when emigrating abroad.
Too much change too quickly with too many people actually causes friction and divides a Nation, rather than bringing it closer together
The true cost of large scale immigration (legal and criminal) is the destruction of the NATION.
Definition of a nation: “a large body of people united by common descent, history, culture, or language, inhabiting a particular country or territory.”
In what way are the British people united by common descent, history, culture or language with the hordes who have been invited/allowed to come here over the past 20 years? As Jenrick said the other day, it is impossible to assimilate the numbers now coming.
Mass immigration is destroying the UK and is now also destroying Sweden, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark …. all the civilised western NATIONS.
But then, that was the intention and Sunak is going to do nothing to even try to stop it.
The whole subject of taking migrants in is filled with absurdities and deception.
There would NOT be so many people wanting to come here if there were fewer wars and the West could learn to use diplomacy, but the fact is that war machines need feeding regularly to bolster the income of the manufacturers that supply death on command.
Why is it that all Arab migrants come to the West? Arab countries should be taking them in – NOT US!
Politics comes into play here, along with globalists solutions to non-existent issues, and we know the West is being saturated with foreigners for political not humane reasons.
Arab countries have a much higher birth rate than the West, meaning that no matter how many migrants we take in it will make very little difference to the overall population of the ME.
Do we really want a proper solution to this issue – or is it more theatre?
Build a safe enclave in the Middle East, where all refugees can go – then have decent troops under the UN banner patrol and give support — It’s not rocket science!
The cost of large scale migration is a Labour government – due to this Tory governments inability to do anything
Agree the Government needs to cut numbers but the Government is not running the country.
And with Spain trying AGAIN trying to grab Gib, we are very much in need of a Government that is strong and willing to fight for our country.
The EU have danced rings round our politicians. Look at Northern Ireland.
Where has the Brit spirit gone to!
Both the migrant problems could be solved quickly if we acted strong , Firstly by withdrawing from the ECHR which has out lived its use! Then putting native Brits first!
Today the UK Parliament will vote to confirm that it is a puppet of a Foreign unelected unaccountable power. The UK Parliament will confirm that they, the MP’s, are not the UK’s legislators, but are subordinate ‘actors’ of others.
Thus, confirming that the UK is not a Democracy but someone else’s Colony and its so-called MP’s are but stooges in the charade.
Our elected MP’s will continue to encourage the Worlds Criminals to force themselves on to/in to the UK they will cause the UK Taxpayer to pay for this Criminal activity, support this activity by showering Criminals with the support that the UK Citizen is denied, Parliament will trash the Human Rights of every UK Citizens. All to confirm that our MP’s are puppets of a higher power.
Splitting Home Office ministers’ responsibilities might make some sense, but having a minister ‘FOR’ illegal immigration is errant. The moniker ‘Illegal immigration minister’ is even dafter unless he’s that way inclined.
Unemployment is a problem for government to manage but ‘Minister for Unemployment’ also signifies unintended purpose, so ‘Employment’ is used. Similarly Education is FOR education not of it.
Minister AGAINST illegal migration would be more accurate, unless he’s encouraging more of them.
YOUR GOVERNMENT Sir John, I repeat, YOUR TORY GOVERNMENT, decided by way of policy to issue 1.2 million visas last year. That’s 3287 people for every day of the year. This follows on from record numbers every year since Brexit after pledges/promises in your 2019 manifesto to bring the number down from over 200,000.
As you have legislated to bring in a points based system it is a matter of Government choice on how many visas across every category they allow. Same with EU people and cut off dates repeatedly extended. They knew and chose to bring in this number and now must pay the price for their deliberate policy betrayal of English taxpayers. We don’t benefit or want any more immigration. We want the reverse!
We all live out here in the real world where there are limited Doctors, no dentistry, a housing crisis, building sites everywhere, no school places, congestion everywhere etc. It is beyond belief that YOUR Government imports tax payer subsidised minimum wage workers allowing 20% discount on wages whilst paying 5.6 million to sit on their asses. Increasing their welfare by inflation, above average wages and additional cost of living payments. Madness. Then they import illegals living in tents in Calais with no welfare to ferry them across the Channel place them in 4* Hotels all mod cons, food, pocket money, mobiles etc. More madness.
Your Government have lost the plot, continually lie to stay in office. Just go, we need REFORM.
Promise after promise to reduce Immigration, both legal and illegal, going back to the 2010 Manifesto and still most Conservative MPs don’t seem to get it. What kind of legal advice are the Government getting if they can’t produce a watertight bill to solve the problem? Most Conservative MPs seem to be sleepwalking to a wipeout next year in the General Election. Who is going to believe a word in their GE Manifesto? Under Sunak they have been 20% plus behind in the opinion polls for a year and that is not going to change, unless they change him, and get rid of Hunt, the most negative Chancellor of the last 30 years, against stiff competition, and the Remain loving Lord Cameron. Give us a proper Conservative Government or I, like many others, will vote Reform!
I’ll tell you one of the costs.
We have no “Health Service” any more.
My son went into A&E on Saturday night with testicular torsion.
5 different doctors…5 different diagnoses…5 different types of advice.
Yet no action taken.
And now they say removal.
Contact with anyone in charge…impossible.
Terrible.
QR code scanning only for hospital car park.
We can’t do that. No idea.
Ward on 9th floor. I literally can not use lifts.
We are shut out of the world.
I agree that the Government can and should reduce legal immigration as soon as possible but I think that most voters have some sympathy with those admitted from places such as Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Ukraine though less so for students on mickey mouse degrees etc. Emotionally, however, the illegal boat people cause the most angst amongst voters with their immediate cost in hotels, benefits etc.
Any new bill must be watertight in removing the chance of legal arguments and appeals. Grant Shapps claims that few such appeals will succeed, though seemingly on the grounds of hope, with little evidence to support his claim. It is likely that many, if not all, will try to claim exceptional grounds to stay, aided by legal aid lawyers. This will clog up the courts and just delay removals.
As Churchill said – action this day – the bill must be tightened up!
If the EU sends immigrants to Ireland, will they then be free to come to the U.K. with no questions asked?
I read that he had to do that because the money had already been allocated and the contracts were already signed.
The fact is that millions, maybe billions, of people live such horrible lives that they will do anything to escape. The countries they come from are either corrupt or repressive and they have no chance of a decent life. Given it seems one only has one chance at life, you can’t blame people for migrating. I figure we have to budge up.
“The government is battling the illegals but needs to concentrate more on the legals running at almost 20 times more than the small boat people.”
Yes, the requirement for “shops, power stations, water works, schools, surgeries, hospitals and roads” may be 20 times less for “small boat people” but what about the costs of additional security, barristers, lawyers, courts and prisons etc. plus the danger to the public of over 100,000 arrivals composed mostly of young men of fighting age with no ID and with completely alien cultures, aims and allegiances?
The cost to our nation of this uncontrolled immigration, both legal and illegal, will be enormous.
Like South Africa, the U.K. Government needs to withdraw from the UN Migration Treaty. South Africa is also battling millions of migrants – all legal because in the AU, like the EU, there are no borders.
Just stop ALL migration except a controlled number of singleton students and freeze it for five years. We are already vastly overloaded with immigrants and the strain on our exchequer and infrastructure is intolerable. Illegals must be immediately returned to the safe EU country they set sail or departed from. We are pussyfooting around wasting time, energy and vast amounts of taxpayers pounds pursuing flawed alternatives eg Rwanda. Why is this government incapable of taking really positive robust action and get this matter sorted out once and for all?
We – like most economically developed countries , are overloaded with migrants ; we cannot sustain this situation and action on an international scale is required to tackle the problem . Some migrants bring skills and are not a drag but the vast majority are not ; illegals – well , they should simply be kicked out . Europe seems to be waking up to the problem in a much more determined way with border closures and stronger statements of public resentment . Maybe now the ECHR and other bodies will note the change and keep their noses and mouths shut .
Why can’t you just say zero population growth (ZPG) and specify the measures needed to achieve it? (Hint: we white British are already doing our bit).
A friend who lives in the Thames Valley is upset that his rather isolated immediate neighbourhood is to have a massive new housing estate foisted on it, with no additional infrastructure. No GP surgery, no shops, no new main roads – it is just to become a suburb from which the entire new population will have to drive to the town centre for everything, along a single existing highway.
My friend is also full of praise for his Tory MP, who is very supportive of immigration, both from the EU and from the rest of the world. He says she is a ‘tremendous local MP’.
I have attempted to help him join up the dots, but he cannot ‘really cannot see the signal’.
We now have an NHS manpower plan, probably largely thanks to your continued lobbying. Presumably, as well as saying ‘We need to recruit N nurses in year Y to cover demand growth and those leaving’ it says whence they come. Whether new nurses trained here, old ones lured back into NHS nursing, and imports trained abroad at the other countries’ expense. How much would severely cutting legal immigration nobble the manpower plan’s assumptions?
In short, National identity and culture, amongst many other things.
Almost impossible to put a price on that, as once it’s gone, it’s gone.
The UK is a walk-over and a soft touch for both legal and illegal migrants. It’s up to the Government to address it. Nobody else can. But the Government hasn’t the political will. It lacks the political will because half the Conservative Party opposes anything being done. This is how the impetus for riots and people taking the law into their own hands is grown and nurtured: the elites ignoring or defying majority sentiment of the population – as they did with Brexit. When the backlash boils over into violence, be in no doubt the blame should be directed at the Tory Party.
Biden cannot get wall monies reappropriated to another purpose so evidently has no choice but to build.
O/T Your 23 September diary re the Bank’s bond sale losses – sent to my MP and my weekly reminders seeking a response have produced one. Alas, it remains 649 wasters to 1 working for the people. I am told the Bank is independent, the sales are a necessary anti-inflation measure and apparently it would not be appropriate for an MP to question its methods! I have replied in Redwoodesque terms with a renewed call for action.
In addition to the measures you outline, we also need to urgently locate illegals who should not be here, and then deport them, as the Germans and Danes are doing.
Where are they all settling? London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow?
Is this why London looks and seems like a foreign country? We can’t say what we think about this. It is taboo. When British people move to London for work, they have to pay private rentals at £800 per month for a single-person shared room in an HMO or £2100 for a one-bedroomed flat because there are no social homes to rent anymore, no matter how impoverished you or your family are.
Why when everyone, well nearly everyone appears to be suggesting that Ai will be taking over more and more jobs, do we require more and more people in the Country, surely it will eventually mean that we have fewer people in work, and more people on benefits of some sort, which will mean more expense for the fewer taxpayers who are needed to fund it all.
Why simply not stop all immigration for a period, take stock of actually where we are, and then take simple steps sort matters out for our future.
Lord Hague warns Conservatives could be ‘permanently’ ousted from power
Former party leader calls for unity before Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill vote and says rebel MPs ‘have only got opposition to look forward to’
Which rebel does he refer to. Those that refuse a Democratic HoC as its Legislator accepting the UK needs permanently to be ruled by the unelected unaccountable talking heads in Foreign Domains? Or those standing up for good Democracy and serving the UK beyond self.
If the Sunak/Hunt government goes to the people in a GE as the sitting tenants of these pseudo-Conservatives asking to be voted back into power then the Conservatives all Conservatives will be permanently ousted from power
To days Media is full of ‘talking heads’ that have failed as MP’s, failed as Democrats, failed to Serve, all have supported the destruction of the UK from within. Now they are trying to stoke up ‘Project Fear’ all over