Growth and the money squeeze

The Bank of England is the only one of the three big western Central Banks (EU/US/UK) to be selling lots of bonds at big losses and sending the bills to the taxpayers. The UK is the only one of the three to be reinforcing a major money squeeze with a fiscal squeeze at the same time.
The US has offset a lot of its big money squeeze with a major expansion of spending and borrowing in the year to September 2023. It would have been better to have achieved the same effect with lower taxes. Despite the increases in interest rates and bond sales with uncovered losses the US economy has been achieving a good rate of growth.
The European Central Bank refuses to sell bonds at big losses and has paused its rate rises at a lower level than the US or UK. The EU economy is performing poorly, and may well persuade the ECB to be the first of the 3 wayward Central Banks to start to lower rates again.
All 3 Central banks printed too much money and bought too many bonds well into the covid recovery period. This proved to be inflationary. The Swiss and Chinese who did not do the same did not have the rapid inflation as a result despite experiencing the high energy prices. It is a bad idea to compound the error of creating too much money and keeping rates too low by now creating too little and selling bonds at huge losses to be paid by the Treasury.
The Bank needs to think again. It needs to speed its review of its past forecasts and its inflation model. It needs a new one urgently to avoid more errors.
5 Comments
December 13, 2023
The BoE is going for a recession to curb inflation. It is the only trick in its book to achieve its mandate to keep inflation low.
Had the government not gone into lockdown due to dodgy data and those seeking to extend their power, then the government would not have needed the BoE to print so much money.
Cause and effect. And the effects are being felt at just the wrong time.
Kama
December 13, 2023
Our government is still borrowing money to cover it’s budget deficit. So there is the BoE selling gilts at the same time as the Treasury selling new bonds, we are heading into real trouble unless spending is cut.
The Treasury paying the BoE for its losses on Gilt sales simply means there is less ‘money supply’, Treasury hands over cash to BoE which is then cancelled; which is the main desired effect of QT.
December 13, 2023
Bailey’s acting politically and that’s unacceptable. If this idiot wants to campaign for Labour and the EU then he should step down and run as a candidate at the next GE.
Deliberately engineering a possible recession to smooth a pro-EU Labour victory at the next GE is quite simply outside Bailey’s legal remit though of course if Tory MPs aren’t prepared to expose this filthy charlatan then what is the bloody point of it all?
as an aside. The Tory Chief Whip must have some juicy gossip on backbench Tory MPS for them to have capitulated so readily. Pathetic
December 13, 2023
O/T bloomberg.com, 11/12/2023 ‘UK firms with below average productivity employ 70% of workers’.
December 13, 2023
I suspect that the decision makers in ths BOE are not of an entepreneurial mindset. They have little to offer, being financial pathologists after the event rather than the physicians and surgeons that the economy requires. They will not get the guidance required from the current time expired government so the misery will continue.