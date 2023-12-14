The Ukraine war

President Biden was unable to offer the President of Ukraine much money when he visited Washington this week. Instead of the $60 billion the President asked Congress to approve, he made available just $200 m . The amounts the previous Congress has approved are running out. The House elected at the mid terms with a narrow Republican majority is saying they want the President to give priority to strengthening US border defences to keep out more of the illegal migrants who turn up every day. House Republicans are cooling on more money for Ukraine anyway. They are asking for a clearer military plan of how the war will be conducted and what might be the results and timescales.
The West has been financing Ukraine on a large scale. Total EU aid since February 2022 totals Euro 85 billion and US Euro 71 bn. There is the military aid, often given free. There is the substantial financial aid to allow the government of Ukraine to function against a background of an economy impaired by war damage, loss of territory and the massive diversion of effort to military activity. There has also been a sharp loss of people as many have sought exile elsewhere. The EU has sent most money, followed by the US, for non military purposes. The US has been the main provider of weapons. The three small Baltic states and Norway have given the largest amount relative to their GDP, as they feel the Russian threat more closely than others.
President Biden says he is still keen to help Ukraine and to encourage Ukrainian resistance to the violent invasion by Russia of Ukraine’s lands. However he may be forced to compromise over the money now he has lost control of the House, which in turn may affect his relationship with Ukraine. Meanwhile the Europeans struggle to meet the demand for weapons and ammunition from Ukraine as the conflict is using large quantities of both. The EU is also having budget disagreements of its own.
I think NATO was right not be drawn into this conflict and not to offer membership of NATO to Ukraine. Instead NATO led by the US has been willing to offer substantial assistance in the form of weapons, money, training and ammunition. NATO countries have been keen to avoid direct conflict with Russia, and have laid conditions on weapons supply that they are only to be used within Ukraine.
So today two big questions loom. What should the rest of the West do if the US political system decides against further large contributions of military equipment and money from that source? What is the strategy for winning the war and what would Ukraine need from the west?
Some will propose a negotiated solution with compromises on both sides. Mr Putin is unlikely to want to compromise ahead of his re election as he places his country on a war footing and seeks to arouse strong Russian nationalist passions. Ukraine, having done so well in resisting the invader starting with a much less powerful military is in no mood to compromise either. What advice should the West be giving Ukraine?
Sir John – You ask a question which suggests you have yet to catch up with the reality of the Ukraine situation. It’s not a matter of how Ukraine can ‘win the war’, but of how it can avoid catastrophic defeat. It cannot go on sustaining casualty levels at the present rate, does not have reserves of trained manpower, and is struggling to find conscripts in sufficient numbers. Recent reports from the war tell of a situation on the brink of collapse. Some of Kiev’s most experienced units, the 3rd and 47th brigades, have been hit so badly they are being taken out of the line. The brigades trained by NATO in offensive warfare have failed miserably in this year’s fighting.
There are now calls from some Ukrainian military sources for a retreat to a more defensible line which would reduce the current high casualty rate. I think that would be a good first step, followed by exploratory negotiations to see what the Russians now want as a basis for talks. Ideally there should be a ceasefire while this happens. The very worst thing to do would be to encourage Kiev to continue this war of attrition which in human terms it cannot afford.
The Ukraine war should never have started.
Putin wanted a no Nato guarantee but the criminal fake “president” Biden who stole Election 2020 from President Donald J Trump wouldn’t give it.
This proxy war is the fault of Democrat Washington. They supplied weapons to Kiev and built up a major presence in Ukraine which of course was anathema to the Russians.
Less than 1% of territory has changed hands in a year. The territory has been fought to a standstill. Ethically the Ukrainians are right to demand their territory back but you can’t just keep trading lives for land forever.
We should tell Ukraine they aren’t getting any more of our money and they won’t be allowed to join NATO. We won’t take any more of their citizens and we want all those who come from a non-Russian-occupied zone to go back (I’m fed up meeting Ukranians who say their area isn’t affected by the war, and even travel back for holidays – what a joke).
We should accept Russia has a de facto back yard, which is not ours to interfere with, and stop kow-towing to the US. Preferably leave NATO, too. Our nukes are enough.
They are on their own.
I wondered how long it would take before those salivating at the war in Ukraine and encouraging the Ukrainians to fight on, became bored and dropped them.
There seemed little attempt to ease the situation but plenty of sabre rattling from our heroic leaders here against the Russians and telling the Ukrainians they’d be supported to the bitter end.
Truss in a tank taunting the Russians, some jollop about ‘freedom and democracy’. Johnson doing a bit of self promotion in a flak jacket and throwing a few grenades, acting out his Churchill dreams in various speeches.
The sight of Sunak barely able to contain himself as he talked of the money to be made in rebuilding Ukraine, while some of their young men’s bodies barely cold on the battlefield.
Sickening.
We all know where this will lead. Just get on with negotiating a peace which of course will inevitably mean Ukraine giving up territory. Let’s face it halfwits like Obama and Biden supported by a parade of western dopes like Cameron who since 2014 have caused chaos and countless deaths are why we are here. Thousands sacrificed, millions on the move and for what? What EXACTLY HAS BEEN ACHIEVED? Sweet FA except the LINING OF PROVERBIAL POCKETS
Ukraine and Russia have always been at each others throats. Two corrupt nations led by god knows what treating their own people like rats
Ukraine does not need advice from the west. It needs advanced weapons and money to achieve a decisive victory over Putin. Anything less will lead to further conflicts with an emboldened and expansionary Russia, as has happened in the past. The war must be decisively won by Ukraine at any cost. They are on our own doorstep they are not on the doorstep of Biden.
The advice ‘the West’ should give Ukraine is:- Find a leader that will be able to negotiate with the Russians on the basis of what’s realistically possible. Let Zelensky and his wife emigrate to one of their homes abroad, he’s no longer the man the country needs. The situation Ukraine is in now requires someone able to compromise but at the same time keep the confidence of the military, to avoid total collapse. From what I’ve read, perhaps General Zaluzhny would be the best option. He has already taken a different line from Zelensky on the senseless strategy Ukraine is currently following, of holding on to territory at all costs and regardless of losses. The country is already under martial law, with elections suspended and opposition political parties banned, so a temporary military leadership would be no bad thing.
We need to support Ukraine more, especially with top technology. After all Putin is Europe’s problem more than he is America’s problem since he is threatening to advance further into Europe rather than into America.
Not so much on advice for Ukraine, but what are the consequences and signals the West will be sending to other regimes if Russia is allowed to hold on to land.
Having started and then given up, the West will look weak. And the Germans can once again have cheap gas.
Ukraine has lost hundreds of thousands of young men which is a tragedy, with never a hope of winning this proxy war.
Ultimately Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia and will lose control of most of its Eastern teritory.
A full audit of how all those billions were spent needs to be done and where the money came from to pay for all the expensive properties acquired by Zelnsky.
“The West” – I suppose you mean NATO and the EU – should write off its losses. Ukraine could perhaps have used the hundreds of billions it’s been given in money and military assistance over the years more effectively, especially if the corruption in that country hadn’t been so bad. But we are where we are. Another $61bn won’t change anything. The advice to be given to Ukraine now should be:- What’s for you a desirable and still achievable outcome? Regaining all pre-2022 territory? Forget it. Political independence from Russia, for a post-war rump Ukraine? That might be achievable, but try to find out what the Kremlin would settle for. To do that, you have to negotiate. One thing is getting clear every day: Militarily, Kiev is on a hiding to nothing, so stopping the slaughter is essential.
Ukraine cant expect the US and all the other Countries, to give much more. Billions have been given by Countries around the World, at the expense of their taxpayers. The UK has personally given many millions both to Ukraine and other Countries, and, as far as I know, it has not come from the Foreign Aid budget.
There has to be a limit, and in my opinion, we have reached it.
The options for the West are grim: reducing support of Ukraine, reducing support of Israel or reducing both. Maintaining both at current levels is not an option. The temptation to widen or join in either conflict is likely to grow if defeat seems likely, a last desperate throw of the dice. Of the two, NATO, not yet involved in Ukraine, provides a good defence against Russia so letting go part of Ukraine would not significantly risk the rest of the West. If Israel fails, the Islamists will almost certainly move on to the rest of the West. Then there is Taiwan. I dare say China is making the same calculation. A third war over Taiwan would be disastrous for the West.
“Mr Putin is unlikely to want to compromise ahead of his re election”
Oh I doubt he’s worried about being re-elected.
So the US Republicans want to spend money on stopping a migrant invasion, rather than wasting it on a foreign war. I wish we had a political party like that in this country.
Still some good new for the Welsh the appalling Drakeford resigns but doubtless the replacement will be almost equally dire.
So Dominic Cummings described Rishi Sunak’s approach to Covid as “just let people die”. This Mr Sunak fiercely denies.
Perhaps it might have been more like “we cannot stop them dying for long anyway, so if they die a few weeks earlier so be it, as the costs of lockdown financial and in health terms (delaying millions free, earlier and better natural vaccinations for the healthy too) exceed any benefits hugely. A rather sensible approach for once from Sunak so why does he deny it?
I do not think Ukraine needs advice except in a military training sense. They have a basic objective which is to remove Russians from its territory. Because they do not have the arms and personnel in sufficient quantity for the conventiional war that Russia is inflicting on them they should resort to a level of unconventional war that Russia would find increasingly, politically, unsustainable. Just like the Afgahns inflicted on Russia in the recent past. A form of warfare that led to Russia climbing in its vehicles and withdrawing to its own territory. The West should give them every assistance in carrying it out, because success for Russia will only encourage Putin to try to reclaim dominence elsewhere. Ultimately it is the democratic Wests war as much as it is the Ukrainians.
The problem is that the USA lack consistancy. Afghanistan is a good example. Putin may assume that they are preparing to cut and run again. He has little consideration for the lives lost, providing it is not his. Aggression will end up being rewarded yet sgain unless the Americsns continue what they started. Regretfully they will find an internal political compromise that will show a lack of understanding of Russian determination..
This is one of the very good – and thoughtful pieces – that Sir John produces occasionally for his blog. One thing is obvious – this is not a good time for Ukraine to negotiate, despite Mr Trump’s minority MAGA wing Republicans demanding that they do
Putin has put roughly a third of the Russian economy on a war footing because of Western sanctions and is conscripting 300,000 men a year into the Russian Army. Most of these resources are being thrown into battle using WW1 daylight human wave tactics and are being destroyed against prepared defences by seasoned Ukraine troops. Western intel agencies estimate that Russia has lost 350,000 troops and 2500 tanks so far. But if Putin wins, the Russian Army will be moving west next
Putin has already lost the strategic battle – one of his complaints was the “threat” that NATO (a defensive alliance) posed moving east to the Russian border. This has resulted in NATO expansion as Finland and Sweden have seen the clear menace and joined the Alliance
Putin is up for a managed election next year. What would derail this would be a massive success by Ukraine on the battlefield. NATO must wake up – many member countries realise that if Putin succeeds in UKraine, Western Europe and the Baltics will be next. Ukraine’s defence should not rely on partisan American politics; collectively we must provide them with whatever they need to defeat Russia with no restrictions on weapon use. NATO countries such as France, Spain and Italy – who have provided next to nothing in military hardware – should step up.
I think Ukraine should be invited to join the NATO alliance. Putin’s bluff should be called, he should then be told to withraw – or face the consequences.
The lesson we need to learn, but never do, is that the USA is an unreliable ally when it comes to overseas military adventures.
Their invasion of Afghanistan and our support may have been justified since they had sheltered Bin Laden (although he eventually was found in Pakistan), but Biden’s sudden withdrawal without even bothering to notify the UK in advance, was a disgraceful way to treat an ally.
We got dragged into their Iraq War based on (at best) unreliable intelligence, a tissue of lies about WMD and a gung-ho President. And again, having wrecked the country and destabilised the region, the Americans bailed out leaving a power vacuum.
If Trump wins the Presidential election he won’t fund Biden’s war in Ukraine. He’ll tell Zelensky to do a deal.
So perhaps the advice we should be giving Zelensky is “don’t trust the Americans. They’re unreliable allies. Don’t bank on the EU since Germany wants Russia gas. And we’re effectively bankrupt so we can’t bankroll your war either.”
Allister Heath today, right as usual:-
Western civilisation is being destroyed from within by forces we can’t control
The horrifying truth about woke ideology has finally been revealed. It gives open support to genocide…
Racism is banned, but not if it is directed at Jews, or white people, or members of any group not deemed worthy of protection.
I had missed the slap-down of Rishi Sunak by the absurd Hugo Keith KC, with his withering line: “Let’s please not go into the issue of tax burdens” Does the dopey KC not realise that huge tax burdens and economic damage kills people too. Perhaps with the inquiry absurdly costing £1m a day and doubtless a good chunk of that his daily fee then perhaps not.
War is profitable for big business and banks, human traffickers, organ trade, drug dealers and arms traders. Peace benefits human beings who count for nothing. The UK propagates war endlessly since it began three hundred years ago – handing the power to issue all money to private bankers. The terms of England’s union with Scotland have been broken a thousand times. We need a referendum to quit the illegal, bankrupt and inflationary UK, re-establish England’s Common Law system and sound money, and permit human life to function as it was intended by our creators.
As always Sir John you ignore the facts behind the “illegal” invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
A major point is Boris Johnson’s involvement in promoting the continuance of the war and advising Kiev not to accept a peace plan.
If the West had supported the Minsk agreement there would have been no War in the first place.
The West supported the “illegal” overthrow of the democratically elected government in 2014.
Turned a blind eye to Kiev shelling the ethnic Russian Ukrainians.
You are fully aware that Kiev wants to remove Russian culture from Ukraine and has banned the Russian Language from being spoken. This really amounts to banning the Welsh language in the UK.
Kiev has got it’s way with a great lost of life and destruction as the ethnic Russian Ukrainians have know moved out of Ukraine but taken the land with them.
So just get the UN to rubber stamp the reality.
The cost to Europe’s economy has been enormous. Who has benefited from this ?
Probably the US and Russia at our expense.
Another example of UK politicians putting ideology before common sense (and true facts) at the expense of the people.
Good Morning,
That rare occurrence has appeared; I agree with the new Lord Cameron – take and spend for Ukraine all the Russian money in western banks. We’re together with Ukraine against Putin, or we’re not. Decide.
I do hope that the reason for this retreat from the yellow and the blue isn’t simply that the war hawks are looking elsewhere?
Anyway…what’s the carbon footprint of a war. ( with plenty of “accounting” of course).
“Absolutely nothin’ “?
I doubt that!
WW2 proved that modern wars are won by industrial and financial strength. Disinterested parties will continue to purchase oil and gas from Russia at a discount and unless Ukraine gets substantial assistance from the West then Russia will win. The only real alternative is for Russia to be starved of finance through the world banking system so it therefore looks extremely bleak for Ukraine’s future.