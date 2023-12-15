Deletion of posts

I have been overwhelmed by multiple over long contributions. To catch up I have just deleted some for being overlong and one of several from the same contributor.
I have been overwhelmed by multiple over long contributions. To catch up I have just deleted some for being overlong and one of several from the same contributor.
5 Comments
December 15, 2023
You write lengthy and complex pieces and criticise us for taking it seriously, seemingly wanting the banal exchanges of PMQs in response. The Commons can reduce itself to meaningless levels of exchange but in the real world some of us take it more seriously because the UK is seen to be at a tipping point.
December 15, 2023
Your Ball Your Rules ….I only wish the conservative government was so decisive
December 15, 2023
Join the Teds, John. Jump before the ship sinks. The country needs your brilliant mind. I mean the country called England, not the illegal federal government that has given away our sovereignty. As England alone we can nullify all the illegal treaties, run a proper legal system and economy and manage money correctly. Inside Ye U K we are lost.
December 15, 2023
Well John, my comments never seem to leave moderation so it can’t be overlong responses from me, eh?
December 15, 2023
Mea culpa. May I say that your need to take this action, which is fair enough, is a measure of the anger, frustration and despair of so many at the depth and extent of the uselessness of this government on every one of the many, many issues that need to be addressed. It is shown in stark terms in the work of Matt Goodwin, with which I am sure you are familiar. You are one of the few on our side, so you become a channel for our expression. My MP, Jeremy Hunt, just replies with the bog standard staff answer. No point in writing to him. He is not interested.