NHS Waiting lists

There are some people in need of treatment who are waiting too long. Despite the appointment of more than 200,000 extra staff since 2019, and putting in many billions more money the stated waiting lists have risen. There are said to be 7.7 million waiting. The strikes have not helped. The NHS does need to ensure people in pain where treatment can help should get the treatment they need in a timely way.
There is also a large amount of duff data as in so much of the public sector. Talking to a recent NHS Minister I am told the rapidly rising numbers of executives and administrators have not managed to clean up the lists and produce meaningful figures.
The first problem with the waiting list figure is it includes many people who want to see a consultant to see if there is anything seriously wrong, with people awaiting test results, with those who are awaiting treatment after tests and diagnosis, with people who have completed treatment and may or may not need a follow up appointment.
Apparently if you are after treatment you may stay on a waiting list in case you need to come back, just as you are on a waiting list whilst awaiting test results or diagnosis.You need to say you are happy with treatment and sign off.
There are people with more than one condition who may be on the waiting list more than once, waiting additionally for a second or third possible condition. There may even be people who have died of something else whilst registered as waiting under one or other of the categories of waiting.
It would help if all those extra administrators got the lists into better shape and told us how many different people were waiting for diagnosis, waiting for tests and waiting for treatment. That would help in the important task of getting different waiting times down.
5 Comments
December 16, 2023
Expansion of the Trust Boards with jobsworth roles
Lower down , too many recruited for useless diversity , equality, inclusivity, period officers, gay rights nonsense roles
Indecisive, backside protecting incompetents
December 16, 2023
There are some people in need of treatment who are waiting too long. Indeed, expected to be circa 8 million by the summer next year.
Solution – give those who can pay about 50% of what the procedure will cost the NHS if they pay the other 50% and go privately. Saves the NHS 50% for these people and perhaps circa halves the waiting lists for the others and expands the private sector provision. A win, win surely? Also give tax breaks for people who choose not to use the NHS and insure and scrap the 12% IPT tax why should people going private pay four times over?
But then socialists Gove and Starmer want people using public schools to pay 4 times over too with VAT, tax for other’s state school provision, tax on what they need to earn for the school fees, the fees and then VAT on top of the fees soon too. It will of course harm and close many good schools and not even raise any net tax and many will be force back on to the state system (and then use extra tutors perhaps). Perhaps the best way for Oxbridge and top universities as they now rather too heavily discriminate against private schools anyway.
December 16, 2023
Nurses should not have to pay for their degrees. The NHS even uses them as free staff for 3 years.
Then to compound their problem foreign nurses are imported who have not had to pay to be qualified or do not need a degree. British nurses then have to take a salary whilst also paying back their student loan.
Then to compound the problem even more the shortage of nurses is made up by agency staff who get paid more.
It’s all very simple (1) free degrees for nurses in return for free work (2) cancel all nurses student loans (3) phase out agency staff.
December 16, 2023
Hopefully weight loss drugs will put an end to the obesity crisis in the UK.
All those hypocritical celebrities who celebrated their “diversity” with unhealthy bodies are now losing weight on the drugs and showing their new figures off. Hopefully the NHS will benefit.
Turns out being obese never was favourable to either the person or the NHS. It came down to self harm from having too little self control.
Let’s all hope the end of woke will save the NHS.
December 16, 2023
how about you fund the NHS properly instead of calling for tax cuts?
Relly It is getting record levels of funding and staff numbers