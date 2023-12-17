Trying to make people buy things they don’t want

Heat pumps are not great sellers. Many think they do not work well. Many cannot afford the high cost of adapting their homes to take them, even allowing for the taxpayer grant available to help with the costs.Some like me who would be willing to have one in my flat are told there is not one that could be fitted.
From next month gas boiler suppliers will face a tax or fine if they fail to meet certain arbitrary targets for selling heat pumps. This is a disgrace. It will mean higher prices for gas boilers for the many who still want them. It will not necessarily sell more heat pumps.
Nor will it save the planet. On cold windless days it will take plenty of gas burned in a fossil fuel power station to work the heat pump. Plenty of the gas is wasted in generating the electricity and more energy is lost in routing the electricity to the home. Why not burn the gas in the home so more of the energy produces heat in the right place.
Governments need to let innovation and product development in the market develop products people want to buy. Electric cars are dear and not popular enough. Developing synthetic or sustainable petrol might prove to be a cheaper and better choice. Then they would not need to scrap all petrol and diesel vehicles and the plants that make them.
Putting more green hydrogen or synthetics into natural gas so we can all keep our gas boilers might be a better answer for heating. Just stop taxing and annoying us.
December 17, 2023
Hydrogen is tricky stuff to handle safely. Some materials are permeable to hydrogen; because it is lighter than air it rises and collects at the highest point; it is more explosive over a wider range of concentrations than town gas. In short there is no affordable way to make hydrogen safe in the domestic environment.
December 17, 2023
Nor any sensible reason to do so. Outside a very few specialist areas it is an idiotic way to go. Even if you really think CO2 is a devil gas it takes loads of CO2 to produce so called “green hydrogen” and we have no spare low carbon electricity anyway. Hugely expensive and very energy inefficient too. At least the two mad trial villages for H2 boilers have been abandoned which morons in government ever suggested them?
December 17, 2023
Two major gas boiler manufacturers are increasing their prices by £100 to compensate for the forthcoming fines as they know they can’t meet the target.
The same will happen for diesel and petrol cars as targets will not be met.
One thing is for sure, these fines will be paid for by the consumers.
December 17, 2023
I think it’s time all MPs and civil Serpents were made to declare what type of heating they have and the number and type of vehicles they drive.
December 17, 2023
During the Great Imprisonment unmasked and unconcernedly-chatting-at-close-quarters workmen replaced our nice gas pipes with yellow plastic ones ( a great deal of disruption and noise I might add). Was the plastic used with a view to being hydrogen friendly? The CEO when contacted said that the old pipes were worn out.
December 17, 2023
Indeed more idiotic government market rigging on top of this in BBC broadcasting, energy, banking, housing, education, healthcare, transport…
But “green hydrogen” is an absurd idea, it is made from low carbon electricity but we have no spare low carbon electricity (nor hydrogen mines) it is vastly energy inefficient to produce and store and makes loads of CO2 to produce it anyway wind energy need load of fossil fuels to build and maintain them. We have plenty of methane and gas boilers work just fine so just get fracking and drilling until we sort fusion.
December 17, 2023
An excellent piece by Neil Oliver on the so called “save and effective Covid Vaccines” last night on GBNews.
December 17, 2023
Spot on, my only small disagreement is the ongoing fusion expectation. We have perfectly well developed nuclear fission that will carry us forward for thousands of years we should deploy that today. Fusion may eventually be technically possible at commercial scale but there are serious doubts it ever will be.
What we do know is this. Intermittent energy systems do not support a stable energy world. It is a mystery to most why governments across the Western world have decided to bet the house on technologies that have shown themselves to be a bad choice?
Suppliers of gas systems that work reliably 24/7 are about to be fined for supplying the actual market with what the market wants and will fully pay for. The state will give a consumer £7500 to install a heat pump that does not work as effectively or as discretely as a gas boiler. Then to show the state is completely mad, the state will fine the profitable gas boiler maker £125 for each boiler fitter post 2024?
Time for change.
December 17, 2023
I’m afraid the political class will only understand how annoyed the public is once they start campaigning. Then it’s too late.
We are on the cusp of huge change because no party if offering to stop attacking the people – except the DUP.
Let’s not have politicians express amazement and horror when the tables are turned.
The majority always gets its way, one way or another.
The last bank is closing in a town where I own retail shops. We will be forced to be our own bankers and will deal in cash. Precisely what the Government is trying to avoid.
December 17, 2023
I wish you every success.
What .i keep wondering about is all the (I don’t know the correct words) computer driven booking and handling systems which they now have, causing chaos in hairdressers, beauty salons, vets and similar. No phones answered any more, no appointment cards…and actually very few customers now. Could the govt. have imposed them on private businesses like they have on dentists and doctors?
December 17, 2023
In Cambridge this weekend I notice that an add on the back of a bus claims that one bus = 79 cars of the road. Complete and utter divel of course. Bus occupancy on average (taken depot to depot at all hours) is often in single figures, then they need professional drivers, take longer & often very indirect routes, stop/start every few hundred yards, need far larger engines, ticketing, are slow, hold up other vehices… Lucky if they can replace 6 cars at best. Far less convenient two and rather useless during off-peak hours or for carrying or storing tools, a large shop, much luggage… I though lies in adverts were banned?
Also visiting an elderly relative in hospital I see the NHS in Cambridge anyway are still pushing the Covid vaccines at their staff just turn up and be jabbed. Why? Most will surely have had Covid already, most are youngish and we know sadly that the “vaccines” are neither very safe nor very effective. Are they not short of good staff already? Do they really want even more vaccine injured to have to treat?
December 17, 2023
Things they do not want and for very good reasons as heat pump use electricity which costs loads more than gas so even with the “coefficient of performance” factor make no economic sense, are less convenient, noisy, v. expensive, meed more space and tanks, large rads, slow to heat up from cold… not even any environmental sense.
Same applies to rigged markets in state BBC broadcasting, healthcare, trains HS2, EV cars, state education, housing… We tax you so you all in advance, so you have to use our government service as you have little or no money left to go elsewhere or to have any real freedom of choice,
December 17, 2023
I suspect that Scribe University is really a department of silly ideas to which they hope society will subscribe. They run courses on diversity based on their theory that people are disadvantaged by the colour of their skin when in reality it is only by their intellect and attitude to their fellow man that disadvantages them. A situation that has nothing to do with skin colour. The only diversity they fear is that of ideas and opinion, so they act like modern day luddites and cancel that which offends them.
They really overstep their intellectual envelope when they cancel and devalue technology, for which they have little or no understanding, and try to foist upon a more canny population things which at great expense, at best do not work or only half do so. They got away with snake oil until penycillin was developed.
Those manufacturers who satisfy the market are the ones who will prevail, which is why I advise you look to Japan and its ICE developement while leaving the scribes the bus, bike and a sense of grievence.
December 17, 2023
I agree with your thoughts SJR. Trying to rig the market to force people to do what you want them to do, is not going to achieve it. I’d say, people are more like to dig their heels in . I’ve seen a number of people who say they will buy a new boiler just before the cut off and keep it in their garage until it’s required. The same with the EVS, they’ll buy a new petrol or diesel car just before the cut off!
December 17, 2023
I understand that something along the lines of ..”recently installed new gas boiler/central heating” is a selling point for estate agents.
December 17, 2023
Daniel Hannan today – The Covid Inquiry has become a show trial – and the true sinners aren’t even in the dock.
Indeed – not even asking indeed studiously avoiding the right questions a sick rip off joke.
and more sick jokes from Oliver Dowden:- Don’t believe the BBC’s doomsters – the Conservatives are delivering!
Sure Oliver not even delivering Sunak’s pledges. Delivering over a million immigration PA, ever higher public debt, expensive, rip off, green crap, unreliable energy, ever higher taxes, ever more red tape, ever decreasing living standards, ever more state sector that delivers little of any value, a dire NHS, a lack of GPs, housing, decent schools, decent roads, net harm lock down and net harm vaccines, high interest rates,
True a Labour government would be even worse but how can it get much worse than Sunak..
December 17, 2023
A Labour govt would be much worse, and this is the reason to vote Conservative. The sort of green crap sir John mentions above will be far worse and far more prevalent under Labour. Eg they are committed to ‘invest’ £28bn in various ‘green’ schemes, to be financed by – as yet unknown – taxes. That money will obviously be wasted on useless schemes dreamt up by the green blob, benefitting enormously a select group thereof, will divert resource from more productive uses and will mean even more tax. It might indeed be bad at the moment, and Sir John gives yet another example today, but we must not let the bad become the enemy of the even worse.
December 17, 2023
December 17, 2023
Alternatively John, we could all start to behave rationally and look at the data. If we did that we would all see there is no climate crisis man made or otherwise. With that being the ongoing truth we do not need to be adopting expensive pointless energy options to attempt to deal with an imaginary crisis.
The next period of our existence will be lived during a cold phase of climate variation. We will need all the energy options we can muster. The current governments period in office has been witness to the actual blowing up of our reliable electricity generating plants and the massive subsidising of intermittent unreliable wind turbines.
It has been a period of huge mistakes. It is time to start again and begin to do the right things for the right reasons.
We must stop listening to silly uneducated Scandinavian anarchists, or failed presidential candidates but a very successful grifter character, making £billions out of a hoax inconvenient truth.
The next few years will be epic. The world will embrace climate reality and the Alarmists will get their just desserts.
December 17, 2023
as a friend stated a few years ago ‘this will be known in the future as the age of incompetence’.
December 17, 2023
So more fines, taxes and threats.
This seems to be all this Government can do.
December 17, 2023
‘From next month gas boiler suppliers will face a tax or fine if they fail to meet certain arbitrary targets for selling heat pumps.’ I saw this yesterday, and was appalled at this latest example of the government acting like a zealotment. What use does it intend making of the vast reserves of natural gas that we have? Does it intend that we should leave it in the ground?
My boiler is 25-years old and obsolete. I am prepping my house for sale. I will put a new boiler in next month – cheering-on the engineer and cursing the truly dreadful givernment that I now hate.
P.S. And I’m confident that, in 2024, the government will be subsidising Drax’s forest-destruction scheme while seeking foreign-capital for the SMR programme so that every time I throw a light-switch some Arab sheikh will be further enriched.
December 17, 2023
Lifelogic.
Likeable though Neil Oliver may be he does seem to major on the wisdom of hindsight. I speculate on what his decisions might have been when confronted on day one with the complete mystery of Covid. It being impossible to make perfect decions until you begin to understand what you are dealing with.
Equally I would go with the science based endeavours of experienced biochemists who even if they got it half right, and they did much better than that, were a better bet than social commentators. Remember the bodies you are injecting are not a common product so effectiveness will vary and on occasion disasterously. Think of the science of allergies.
December 17, 2023
“This is a disgrace.”
This is a policy put through by the administration you support!
December 17, 2023
The UK establishment has revealed itself as both stupid and vindictive.
December 17, 2023
Your piece reads as if written by one of your readers, the final sentence being a forlorn plea for government mercy – which will be ignored. Net Zero is enshrined in law, so the heat pump and electric vehicle coercion is here to stay. So too is mass illegal immigration: following his statement that the Rwanda bill goes as far as is acceptable to the Rwandan government, Sunak now calls for international agreement to stem the flow of illegal migrants. It would be more honest if he were to cross the floor of the House and join Labour.
December 17, 2023
Giving companies an unachievable target and then penalising them, another stealth tax.
Yet again I see no sign of Ministers understanding the true cost of these things. They continue to parrot subsidy but it is nowhere near the cost to me and I suspect thousands of others. So much for Sunak’s boleaux about pausing the rush to Net Zero.
And in other news I see the government has decided not to proceed with a national rail ticketing system. How stupid are that they thought, with their history of system development that they could or indeed need to match what has already been established.
And in doing so, showing they do not care about private individuals, completely shredded the existing company’s share price. Contempt. Beneath it.
December 17, 2023
Politics meets reality.
Climate change is real, CO2 is a major problem but heat pumps and hydrogen boilers are no solution. Snag is that no amount of engineering we actually have or can afford is likely to fix the problem. At the moment Green does not work.
Time for the politicians to say ‘you cannot go on nice warm holidays, you cannot have a nice warm house (or any house) and you cannot drive a usable motor car/bus/truck’. I look forward to your announcements.
Obviously you are not going to say this and you are not going to do anything useful. But some nice words may get you by for a while longer.
December 17, 2023
The scheme to make purchasers of gas boilers fund the fines the Eco Nutters in Government are levying against the suppliers is in the same class as Khan’s ULEZ scheme: it’s just a money raiser because you can carry on “polluting” as long as you pay up.
An increased cost of £120 isn’t going to persuade anyone to switch from an efficient gas central heating system (which is probably already installed) to an inefficient heat pump system which could cost anything up to £50,000 if significant renovation/redecoration of the house is needed for it to work at the best of its not-very-good capacity.
Still, it’s what we’ve come to expect from the Authoritarian Eco Nutters masquerading as Conservatives in power.
December 17, 2023
Conversely this also makes heat pumps cheaper as boiler makers cross subsidise their production. A side effect of course is new builds/incomers are subsidised at the cost to indigenous folk. I’m certain there will be other areas open to such intervention.
There’s more behind this than just a “clean energy” programme.
December 17, 2023
We have seen a mad dash for zero carbon, without any serious questioning of the science behind climate change, the enormous costs nor the potential for alternative technologies. We are at the end of an ice age. I think that there is an alternative agenda. Is this the first time that the UN has lead such an initiative!
December 17, 2023
Sir John,
Your party are Conservatives are they?
December 17, 2023
Or of course Sir JR, we could forget the whole ‘net zero’ nonsense and get on with our lives. Even if you believe CO2 has all the magical powers attributed to it (I don’t) The UK produces 1% of global CO2 that’s 0.00045% In other words, an amount so small as to be irrelevant in global terms.
December 17, 2023
In September I attended the third SMMT Electrified Conference at the QE11 Centre in London as an observer.
With less than seven years to go before the UK’s end-of-sale deadline for new petrol and diesel cars and vans, the race is now on to ensure the UK is an exemplar EV market. And a manufacturer with a world-class network of charging and hydrogen refueling infrastructure, a competitive EV supply chain and suitable industrial base by 2030.
As the pre-eminent UK event on the electrification of road transport, SMMT Electrified 2023 provided a high-profile agenda-setting platform to discuss how the industry, stakeholders and government can accelerate the transition to zero emission mobility.
The event brought together over 400 senior representatives from the automotive industry, charging infrastructure, battery supply chain, energy, fleets, logistics, government and consumer groups.
So far this year the car industry has sold 492,171 BEV, PHEV and HEV electric vehicles – or 33.2% of the total. In 2024 this is expected to rise to 39% and 44% by 2025 – Source; SMMT
Clearly, the public is actually enamoured of EVs. So where are the 40,000 extra charging points that Kwarteng cancelled in 2021? Where is the low-loss electricity distribution network upgrade that was identified by National Grid as needed back in 2018? Where areour new larger windfarms and solar parks?
Sadly, the pro-fossil fuel anti-EV far right of the party are still blocking them.
Reply What nonsense again. The right is not blocking charging points or solar farms or grid. Your own figures show a majority want a non EV car.You confuse fleet purchases with individual purchases. Very few individuals buy a battery car as their sole vehicle.
December 17, 2023
Rishi Canute
Boris Canute
Theresa Canute
Keir Canute
December 17, 2023
This post, with which I entirely agree, makes me wonder how and why you continue to accept the Government whip? We will only get the common sense approach that you are advocating from a new party, or Conservatives under very different leadership, and very different Parliamentary membership.
December 17, 2023
Dear Mr. Redwood,
This is just more evidence that the way for the government to win back lost support is to be more Conservative. Yet it persists in forcing us to adopt technology that performs worse than what we have at present and does so by rigging the market with taxes, fines and subsidies.
The Conservative party has truly lost its way.
December 17, 2023
Doesn’t this just illustrate how looney the netzero policies are?
But this is in line with every other subject, from covid to energy – we are being regulated into submission for no good reason.
Nothing will change if Labour get in – in fact they are more likely to increase penalties, because for some strange reason they worship the WEF ideology – The world has not just gone mad, it has become corrupted beyond reason.