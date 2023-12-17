Wokingham Choral Society carols

I attended the Choral Society’s excellent carol concert on Saturday evening. Conductor George de Voil got the best out of the choir and encouraged audience participation in several of the most famous carols. Organist Rupert Gough provided skilful musical backing.

It was a well arranged programme with two of Betjeman’s Christmas poems to provide occasional rests from singing. I want to say a big thank you for all who worked so hard on stage and behind the scenes to make such a great evening. All Saints Church complete with decorated tree made a good background for the festive entertainment.