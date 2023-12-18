The Western rules based system

The best features of the western system are the bases in democracy, free speech and limited government. In recent years there has been a big rise in international quangos, international law, and Treaties seeking to constrain the actions of individual nationally elected governments. There has been a parallel move to create more and more powerful so called independent bodies within each state and the EU to do much of the work of government without reference to the elected Ministers.
These moves have often been welcomed or even designed by the elected governments themselves. Elected Ministers seemed to think if more was decided and performed by independent bodies at international or national level they would escape the blame if things went wrong. They believed that you could find a range of talented independent experts who would solve problems and manage things well. Elected Ministers would be free to travel around feeling important and taking the credit.
This is of course nonsense. It is also dangerous because it creates a growing gap between the elected party representatives and many of the electors. The quangos often get it wrong, but leave the blame to Ministers who had no power to change things short of changing the constitution of the bodies concerned and taking back control. In the UK there have been spectacular failures. We have an independent Bank of England charged with keeping inflation to 2%, presiding over a rate which soared to 11%. We have an Environment Agency and water regulator presiding over sewage dumping into rivers and threatening us with water rationing in a country which gets plenty of rain much of the time. We have an independent NHS England management charged with getting waiting lists down and given record funding, only to see the waiting lists surge. I could go on.
EU laws and quangos have destroyed most of the Social Democrat and Christian Democrat major centre left and centre right parties by associating them in office with over bureaucratic, high tax ,low growth policies for years. EU politics is defined by challenger parties emerging, sometimes taking national control, but then failing to change policy owing to EU constraints. Syriza, Vox, Forza, En Marche and others have risen and fallen in their turn.
What many of the public expect is for elected Ministers to consider expert opinion but to come to good decisions based on examination and balance of the various opinions on offer. Leaving the pandemic to pandemic scientists would not have been a good idea, as government needed to balance the needs of the many who would not get a serious version of covid against the wish to protect the vulnerable. The whole point of having a PM or President was to ensure priorities other than hitting covid were reflected in decisions.It is also a strange idea that there is one strand of expert opinion which is bound to be right.
I will have more to say on this in future postings.
Of course you are right, but why do you not therefore condemn the silencing of all the ‘pandemic’ experts who did not agree with the ‘rules based international consensus’?
These men and women, highly qualified in this field, were threatened, sacked and denigrated by the worlds Press because they took a different academic view. Their predictions are on record and the ‘news’ is like reading their work in early 2020. As the process has proceeded they have undertaken post-mortems and have produced what they claim to be undisputed scientific proof at cell level of their claims. I am not a scientist and cannot assess these claims.
Silencing opposing views and refusing to examine their claimed proofs of same, does not accord with the scientific or academic method deployed in the English speaking world, which delivered such unprecedented advances for mankind.
Quite right, Lynn. Again – yet again – we have John Redwood telling us how terrible verything is, as if we haven’t noticed that it is the Conservatives who have been in charge for over 13 years now
Yes, but they just carried on with Blair’s Agenda – which is really the Globalists’ Agenda – and so will Starmer.
Sir John, you say government needed to balance the needs of the many who would not get a serious version of covid against the wish to protect the vulnerable. Implying that this is what the government did. But it isn’t what the government did. It imposed three lockdowns on the whole population. Children’s need for a education, younger and middle-aged people’s need to be economically and socially active, all were sacrificed with the goal of protecting those of advanced age who might get ‘a serious version of covid’.
Your account reads like the so-called Covid Inquiry’s faux narrative, which accuses the government of not wanting to protect the vulnerable in society. The progressive establishment which appears to have captured the inquiry wanted the approach of we-could-all-die-from-a-killer virus. The government by and large followed it, with the disastrous consequences we’ve seen, but is now being blamed by the inquiry for supposedly not following it. A balanced approach, protecting the vulnerable while allowing the rest of the population to continue with a minimum of disruption, was proposed in the Great Barrington Declaration of autumn 2020, signed by thousands of health professionals and others. Johnson and his ministers showed no interest in it.
Reply I argued and voted against lockdown measures that went too far
Thanks for this article. It goes some way but not the whole way of exposing the poison of anti-democratic globalist overreach that is driven by dark forces. What is needed is real exposure of individuals who drive this deliberate circumvention of our dwindling democracy.
The poison of the Globalist woke cabal now infects both domestic private and public entities and is financed by powerful and wealthy individuals and organisations. All main parties are intimately involved in this contemporary phenomena. It stinks, it’s a cancer and its aim is total control without democratic oversight
As an aside. If I hear the term ‘far right’ again I fear I shall go insane. Why is this vile slander allowed? Those who use it should be prosecuted and are utterly repulsive and that includes the leeching, sclerotic BBC. THIS propaganda organisation still exists in the public sector. Why?????
We are so in need of a Thatcherite leader who confronts head on the woke, racist cancer
This touches on something that has been concerning me for a long time. We seem to be slipping further and further into a sort of dictatorship by remote bodies that do not represent us as a people in any way shape or form.
The main political Parties, or the Uni-Party as many refer to Cons./Labour, seem to be nothing more than bullying line managers for the International bodies that they so keenly hide behind.
Fraudulent manifestos are offered up every few years, knowing full well they’ll never be adhered to as a social contract.
A very important summary of one the most fundamental issues today. In the U.K. we saw an explosion of the prevalence and power over us of unelected regulatory bodies during the Blair-Brown govt. some of these bodies we hear little of and do not even know the names of the main bureaucrats who are silently ruling our lives. Who for example is now on the climate change committee, one of the most powerful, following Lord gummer’s retirement?
If huge powers to make laws and regulations are to be given to quangos of various sorts then we need to elect the quangos. Undesirable as it may be this must also apply eg to the Supreme Court if that’s to get involved regularly in political questions.
This was designed into the DNA of the EU right from the very start. Problem is, this model of government was designed in the early 1920’s and reflected the world it was in, much like Communism did during its inceptions. The world has of course moved on and has changed and the EU model no longer serves. But rather than recognise this and adapt and change, they have doubled down.
The CCP is exerting its malevolent influence and seeks to replace the USA and Western values. The trouble is, we do not have people in place who can call this out but, weak little middle managers.
Things do not look good.
A very good analysis of where we are now. It’s just that when we look at areas that aren’t run by agencies, are things any better? Planning policy still comes under a Ministry and so does immigration. I have yet to see timely effective decision-making in these areas. Planning reforms still haven’t been officially announced despite having been trailed in the media for months, and as for immigration it’s clear that the “rules-based system” there is that the people-smugglers and the lawyers set the rules, not Ministers.
An accurate summing-up of how, over the last few decades, the Establishment has deliberately hollowed-out our “democracy” and effectively taken the levers of power not only out of the hands of the electorate via elections, but also out of the hands of the people they elect to represent them.
Our “democracy” is a complete sham. We have a “choice” between the Red Socialists or Blue Socialists who argue noisily in Parliament, but the policies they offer are virtually identical because the levers of power are operated elsewhere.
The Covid Tyranny is a prime example of the consequences of putting obsessive, single-issue and unaccountable “Experts” in charge of responding to an issue perceived by the Establishment as a crisis (it wasn’t since they downgraded Covid to a Low Consequence Infectious Disease five days BEFORE the first lockdown).
The other, ongoing example, is the Climate Change Committee …. a fiasco which will be playing out over 30 years and will bankrupt the country. Just like the Covid Tyranny, the decisions have been taken at International Level, dissenters silenced and the policies are being imposed with no democratic debate let alone choice.
It really isn’t worth voting …. except this time there will at least be the satisfaction of giving a punishment kicking to the Treacherous Tories they will never forget and hopefully never recover from, which might let a challenger party replace them.
I read somewhere that today in parliament the WHO Treaty is being discussed/decided upon.
Reply Not decided. There shoukd be a debate to tell government not to sign
As is often the case, you are quite right Sir John.
Next up, the Government is quite happy to cede sovereignty to marxist WHO. I received a letter from my MP denying this was the case but having read read the changes to IHR and the new agreement I seem to have a different understanding of English to her and government.
I urge you SJR to please write on this issue and pursue it in parliament.
Reply I will join the debate this pm in Parliament