My interventions in the International Health Regulations 2005 e-petition (1)

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
Does my hon. Friend share my concern about the lack of accountability? We are having an extensive and public examination of the Government’s response to covid, but there is no comparable examination of the important decisions and advice that the WHO offered to the whole world, and it probably had more influence.
Philip Davies (Shipley) (Con):
My right hon. Friend is, as ever, absolutely right. We should all be concerned about that and concerned that we do not end up falling into the same problems as we have had in the past, being in a position where there is nothing we can do about it and sleepwalking into a disaster.
We are talking about a top-down approach to global public health hardwired into international law. At the top of that top-down approach we have our single source of truth on all things pandemic: the World Health Organisation’s director general, who it appears will have the sole authority to decide when and where these regulations will be deployed. Let us not forget that the director general is appointed by an opaque, non-democratic process—and I think that is being rather generous.
Rather worryingly, in their response to this petition the Government have said they are
“supporting the process of agreeing targeted amendments of the IHR as a means of strengthening preparedness for and response to future health emergencies; including through increasing compliance and implementation of the IHR”.
They have also previously said that they support
“a new legally-binding instrument”
—that certainly sounds like a threat to parliamentary sovereignty to me. Will the Minister commit today to laying those plans before Parliament so they can be properly debated, and if I had my way, robustly rejected?
It is also vital to take a step back and understand what is driving this pandemic preparedness agenda. At a recent meeting of the all-party parliamentary group on pandemic response and recovery, Dr David Bell gave a briefing on how the World Health Organisation, with the backing of the World Bank, says these amendments are the only way to prepare for future pandemics that it says are getting more frequent, and where there is more risk from zoonotic—animal to human—spread. The reality is that the WHO’s figures do not tell the whole story. When we take into account population growth, significant natural pandemics are rare events. We also have to take into account that there has been a huge expansion of tests and genome sequencing over the last few decades. The invention of polymerase chain reaction testing, for example, has had a massive impact on the detection rate of those outbreaks that the World Health Organisation is now using to justify its agenda.
Since the Spanish flu over 100 years ago, we have only had two pandemics above the average yearly seasonal influenza mortality rates, thanks to antibiotics and advances in modern medical care. We hear a lot about disease outbreaks that actually have low mortality burdens when compared to other public health threats: for example, in 2003, SARS-CoV-1—severe acute respiratory syndrome —had the equivalent disease burden of about five hours of tuberculosis. Funnily enough, in its 2019 pandemic influenza recommendations, the World Health Organisation itself could find no evidence that serious zoonotic pandemics were increasing. What is undoubtedly increasing are the eye-watering costs of managing pandemics, with vast sums of taxpayer money being wasted on poorly conceived initiatives, such as locking down the economy for two years.
It seems to me that the World Health Organisation has no need to rush any of this—we have time to reassess and get it right—and it seems I am not the only one to think that. In recent weeks, we have seen signs that some countries, including Estonia, Slovakia and New Zealand, are looking to question the proposals. It is not clear if any member states have submitted formal notices to reject them and opt out, but New Zealand does appear to have lodged a reservation to allow the incoming Government more time to consider whether the amendments are consistent with a national interest test required by New Zealand law. That is entirely sensible, and I would like to see our own Government take a pause to apply some critical thinking to this situation before blindly supporting the World Health Organisation’s installation as our new global public health power.
It is absolutely essential that the Government make a clear and unambiguous promise that they will neither support nor abide by anything that in any way undermines our national sovereignty. We have not spent so many years battling to get out of the frying pan of the EU to jump straight back into the fire with the equally unaccountable, undemocratic and hopeless World Health Organisation.
December 20, 2023
It seems to read that pandemics, which are predomenantly viral, have been controlled due to antibiotics.This is the sort of uninformed rubbish being debated.What a waste of time!
December 20, 2023
In another act of handing power to a totally unsuitable person, JR’s govt has allowed Blaire to speak to Israel’s PM over Gaza saying he is a force for good!! How many lives has he caused to be lost, loss of limb and mass immigration, failed state, for what? To promote His vanity? War monger Blaire!! Sunak has lost the plot, but it shows no difference in Uni Party.
December 20, 2023
++
Apart from the fact that antibiotics are hardly readily available and as you imply useless for a virus.
And after decades of being told by vets and scholarly articles that zoonotic diseases are vanishingly rare….the only species-hopping things are sometimes fleas….they used to say.
December 20, 2023
For goodness’ sake don’t let us sign up to WHO control. The points Mr Davies makes are spot on.
What’s the point of having Parliament if it hands over basic powers to external bodies? At the very least it should be required that we have a referendum before giving up sovereignty.
In my view our elected representatives are stepping beyond their powers (here and elsewhere – look at Northern Ireland) and this “representative” democracy of ours no longer works as it should. A more Swiss-like model of government would be better, where the electorate can reign in a Parliament hellbent on destroying our freedoms.
December 20, 2023
Indeed but why on earth is Sunak pushing this? Keep up you good work JR let is hope it can be stopped.
December 20, 2023
Rather painful strings being pulled?
How do plandemic deaths compare with excess deaths since I wonder?
December 20, 2023
Fishy probably hoping to secure a good position with the WHO
Why else.
December 20, 2023
Follow the money. We the UK taxpayers will be on the hook to fund the World health levelling up scheme with billions being funnelled into dubious pharma projects. Just look at who funds the WHO.
December 20, 2023
No one is talking about giving up power to the WHO, it’s yet more hysterical hand-waving over simple methods of co-operation at international level. The Conservatives fooled you over Brexit, taking us out of co-operation with our closest neighbours with the result that our outgoing trade is down and our incoming small boats are up, don’t let them fool you again. International co-operation is good for Britain, not bad
December 20, 2023
Can you see the cliff edge yet Lemming?
December 20, 2023
I’ve heard people like you spewing out this kind of rubbish for more than half a century.
One question is whether you know that it is rubbish, or you really have been duped.
December 20, 2023
That is a complete lie. The Conservative Prime Minister and Conservative chancellor did everything they could to get people to vote Remain. The Conservative government sent a leaflet to every house in the country urging people to vote Remain.
People voted Leave DESPITE, not BECAUSE aid, the Conservative government.
December 20, 2023
Cooperation is where both parties have influence. Which does not apply in the case of what is being proposed for the WHO ( or what was the case with the EU).
December 20, 2023
You surely are totally deluded read the proposed WHO treaty.
Do you think net zero is a great plan, that the lockdowns and Covid vaccines were just wonderful and that Sunak really is trying to reduce the 1.4 million immigration & stop the boats, to get NHS waiting list down, grow the economy and reduce government debt. Let alone actually deliver?
December 20, 2023
co-operation? – or dictatorship?
December 20, 2023
Excellent response with the last paragraph saying it all.
The pompous liberal left elite cry ‘conspiracy’ and titter behind their hands when people talk of the jackboot of a One World Govt, but this sort of proposal does a fine impression of just such a thing.
So we will not only hear how we cannot protect our borders because of an International agreement, we’ll be told how we must be locked up over some spurious health claim because of an International agreement.
English liberty Sir John, many men have died for it and others spent the rest of their lives crippled fighting for it over the course of this nations history.
It must not be given away by a bunch of technocrats with an eye to self enrichment and the chance to ponce about on the World stage.
December 20, 2023
Exactly. But it seems that is what will happen under Sunak or Starmer.
JR says “We are having an extensive and public examination of the Government’s response to covid, but there is no comparable examination of the important decisions and advice that the WHO offered to the whole world, and it probably had more influence.”
Indeed and the WHO got almost everything wrong and we clearly responding more to politics, money and power than to logic and what was best for the people. The UK Covid inquiry is however a sick expensive joke that is not even asking the right questions.
The vaccines and lockdowns surely did net harm and it came from a lab leak after gain of function experiments, masks were pointless… just for a start.
December 20, 2023
++
Totally agree except that I do believe men died thinking it was for “freedom” but in fact it was to line the pockets of technocrats ( and similar).
In the 60s ( and continuing) we gave up and gave away everything that kept us safe….for “freedom”.
Patriotism, Freedom, Democracy …the biggest cons ( psyops even ?) and there are no doubt others!
December 20, 2023
I found your contribution on YouTube about WHO.
I would summarise it as … Keep sovereignty because the WHO makes plenty of mistakes, isn’t accountable, and makes political decisions, but don’t throw the baby out with the bath water. ( I would add super-national organisations are also corrupt. )
Sounds just like the BofE and ONS etc.
The very nature of these non-democratic bodies seems set up to fail. Even though Government departments are less productive than the private sector, who are regulated by money and profit. However Government departments are still “regulated” by votes. Votes are more clumsy than money but Governments work on longer timescales.
In both cases “money” and “votes” exhibit a calibrating effect.
In the case of super-national and sub-national there is no “calibrating currency” except mild criticism from a minister. With no calibrating currency there is no positive feedback (profit or power) or negative feedback (bankruptcy or opposition). These organisations are doomed to keep failing.
December 20, 2023
Here’s a suggestion. The Government make a list of all the super-national and sub-national quangos and regulators.
These non Governmental bodies are then divided up and randomly assigned to various constituencies at the start of the election cycle. At the next election a number of constituencies can vote on whether to sack the board. Just like a corporate AGM. The voters would come from the Government and opposition and would be statistically significant in number. The constituency assigned an organisation could then follow the organisation for 4 or 5 years and make a judgement on its managers. After a couple of elections where the managers were sacked then the whole organisation could be shutdown and forced to start again.
The organisation would have more power because it was democratically accountable and could be held to account.
I think calibration is how markets and Governments should be run.
December 20, 2023
The government seems to be asleep at the wheel with regards to the WHO, IHR amendments, they don’t seem to understand the implications of their views! Some MPs are speaking up about their concerns, but it’s not enough! Is it the blob again forcing these views of not giving away sovereignty? This feels like the EU again, taking away powers by stealth, with a shadowy few signing the documents and the government being too stupid to notice.
For the last three years, people have been joking, “oops, another conspiracy theory come true!” Let’s hope this one is crushed before it becomes a reality!
December 20, 2023
Yes, precisely, when a critical issue arises that will directly affect our national emergency responses and freedom, our elected representatives can’t be bothered to turn up and listen, much less contribute. This should have been debated in the house with a large proportion of members in attendance. Our democracy is at risk if we leave it to the present bunch of misfits. Who is the manager of business in the House?
December 20, 2023
It beggars belief that the Government of any Sovereign Democratic country would even consider signing up to these proposals.
They are so obviously a Tyranny-in-the-Making.
What gives the Not-a-Conservative-Government the right to cede our Sovereignty to the unelected, unaccountable WHO, let alone an individual Director-General (with the current one being the protege of Communist China!)
December 20, 2023
Many thanks SJR for drawing attention to the serious concerns we should have about empowering the WHO to run our lives in response to a pandemic emergency that the WHO itself would decide on. This is too much power in an unelected body’s hands, and seems anti-democratic. Also, I personally have no confidence in an organization that praised Communist China’s public health response to the Covid crisis, and tried to cover up its possible lab leak origins.
Now it is up to our government to signal how they are going to respond to the issues in the debate, and whether they are going to follow the example of New Zealand and other countries.
December 20, 2023
the last phrase – ‘…..out of the frying pan of the EU to jump straight back into the fire with the equally unaccountable, undemocratic and hopeless World Health Organisation.’ ….that says it all.
Just look at the main funding and you might doubt where ‘unbiased’ motives stem from.
And the answer so often is (drum roll) CHINA.
December 20, 2023
I believe China ‘pulls the strings’ of this organisation, hence origin of Covid cover up.
Strange the normally China beware group, IDS etc aren’t piling in highlight the danger to our national security of a ‘virus/germ warfare’ type attack under the guise of the WHO looking the other way?
December 20, 2023
Those who view the attempt to take control of national governments across the globe via a so called pandemic initiative coordinated by the WHO are alive to the coup that is being proposed.
The UN and its agents such as the WHO are now moving into executive mode determined to be the one world authority with tax levy authority next up.
This take over of democracy by established bureaucracy such as we see in the EU and now demanded by the UN must be resisted and stopped.
The only countries advancing the power of UN must be mandated are those countries that reject democracy.
December 20, 2023
Sir John
There just can’t be enough pressure applied to defending democracy. The UN, WHO and even the ECHR are all wayward entities that have no legitimacy, no accountability and even no responsibility for their own pronouncements.
If the UK is a democracy, we then all should be questioning why our Government, our Parliament has even got as far as even discussing the possibility of some grand authority that gets to dictate to all the Worlds Democracies.
The whole concept lacks credibility and smacks of an assumed new World Power, a new World Dictator trying to move onto the stage. What they say today is never what they do tomorrow!
We should never forget the EU sold its self as being a trade body, yet now sees its self as a Super all encompassing Government equal to the centres of power around the World, at the top table of the G8 and so on but without any democratic legitimacy or accountability.
December 20, 2023
Look at the country now after one Plague.
Can anyone paint a picture of it after the second?
December 20, 2023
Sir John
I thank you for pointing this out, for defending democracy, democratic accountability and responsibility.
It is of utmost importance that the whole of the UK Parliament, its MPs and the Government start embracing democracy and ensure that the UK’s Legitimacy in having a democratic, accountable and responsible Legislator is maintained.
A good deal of the UK’s problems rest with our own Parliament giving away its own right to exist and handing it over to the illegitimate, unelected unaccountable in Foreign Domains.
The Overriding question is then why do we have MPs if the count for nothing, they are not part of Government by the People for the People, they are not the UK’s Legislators but just the puppets of Foreign Dictator’s
December 20, 2023
PD: “Will the Minister commit today to laying those plans before Parliament so they can be properly debated, and if I had my way, robustly rejected?”
Was such a commitment made?
December 20, 2023
Perhaps every time that Government cedes authority to third parties MPs salaries should be reduced accordingly.
December 20, 2023
The irony that normally in response to our host’s questions the minister involved says he is ‘absolutely right’ and all too often seems to do the opposite.
December 20, 2023
I see that Physician Associate training course in Cardiff has a 100% pass rate, nobody has ever failed the training ever in Cardiff.
I see the NHS is advertising Physician Associate posts where the PA is supposed to supervise actual doctors.
I see that PA’s after only 2 years training are getting paid more than actual doctors with many more years training.
I see many massive mistakes by PA’s advertised on the medics message boards. One terminal prostate cancer patient was diagnosed with only muscular back pain after appointment after appointment with multiple PA’s, including elevated PSA blood tests.
Very very outrageous stuff going on in the NHS.
December 20, 2023
Thank you JR for taking up this cause that I and many others have been warning about since it was first proposed. If it goes ahead, which I expect it will, then it will be the biggest treasonous act against the British people since conning us into joining the EU. The fact that our sovereignty can be given away so easily highlights that there is something seriously wrong with the way our country is being run.
December 20, 2023
Signing up to this new WHO Treaty will guarantee further pandemics as the communists at the UN and in our institutions will not be able to resist unleashing new viruses in order to be able to destroy western economies with harsh lockdowns.
Which is why our Government and Parliament will sign this treaty following on from massive, uncontrolled immigration and the economy destroying Net Zero Strategy where from next year they will be fining UK manufacturers £15K/ice vehicle and 3£K/gas boiler for exceeding ever diminishing yearly quotas.
If ever a Government deserved to be thrown out of office, it is this one.