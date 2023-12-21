The drive to international rules and independent bodies

Some international rules are a good idea. There are rules of war, if only the nasty countries would follow them as well. There is the UN where countries can try to find ways of stilling conflicts. Often Security Council members veto solutions. There are rules of trade through the WTO which help without subjecting the signatories to international government.
There are then rules over migration, civil liberties, green policies and other contentious issues where the push for more to be determined by international lawyers has led to rows with frustrated democracies as well as with authoritarian states over too much reach and too much interference in domestic decisions and wishes.
One of my would be correspondents writes every day to blame a couple of billionaires who she thinks rule the world. If only, then it would be easier to sort out. The truth is the idea of more global government by international law and international quangos is well embedded in the governing elites of the advanced world. It has been endorsed by Parliaments, Presidents and Prime Ministers. Instead of concentrating on governing their own countries they spend considerable time flying round the world attending the G7, the G 20, the COP meetings, the UN and others. Each visit usually entails some international spending commitment and may be part of a negotiation for another Treaty or power for an international body.
UK voters were keen to get rid of the regional government level of the EU. It has still left us the global level, where the EU used to represent us but now we can represent ourselves. We now have our own seat back at the WTO. We can make our own decisions at the COP conferences, the WHO and the UN. We should do so in a way which starts to limit their powers instead of giving them more. Where they have valuable expertise and advice we can accept it, but it should be our call. Unfortunately the UN is not able to restore peace in Ukraine or the Middle East, the WHO was not able to stop a pandemic and the COP conferences are unable to get China and India to cut their CO 2 whilst expecting us to cut ours. Why do we think these bodies with more power could suddenly start to get things right? Why do we accept the lack of accountability of so many international bodies? Why does the media often refuse to criticise them when they get it wrong?
December 21, 2023
Good morning.
Mission creep. That is what it is, and the need to build little empires and to improve one’s own position. It is everywhere, not just at the higher echelons of life. The difference here is, the little Emperors or Empresses we meet in our daily lives have limited effect dues to their modest positions. Those on the world stage and those who meet and greet them through various meetings and conventions have far greater power and effect on my life. It is this area that we the little people must get to finally call the shots as it is we that will suffer.
We chose to LEAVE the EU because we wanted those who we elect to manage our affairs. Whilst it is important that we have agreements on various things, our Government, Parliament and ultimately we the little people, must have some control or means to limit these agreements as in so far they affect our lives. One such area is the WHO Treaty where the UK Government will surrender sovereignty and governance to the UK people to an unelected body for which we cannot change. Sounds familiar ? We do not wish it and would be happy is the WHO remains an advisory body only.
The word ‘govern’ in government is there for a reason. Either you do, or bugger off !
December 21, 2023
How terrible all this is. Remind me, who’s been in charge of the Uk for the last 13 years while all these terrible things have been happening?
December 21, 2023
If only the rest of the MPs thought that way, and asked those questions, we might make the world a better one.
December 21, 2023
The problem starts and must end here in our Parliament, and the seemingly unaccountable people who make all sorts of promises to us in order we lend them our vote. Their eyes seem firmly on the lure of the world stage, their fame and fortune upon it. So what that we have an election? It seems a Hobsons Choice and just a different set of faces carrying out the same policies with a few minor tweaks. Anyone standing firmly against the status quo is automatically vilified by the media as ‘far right’ not least because the mainstream media machine is also fully paid up to the global governance dream.
The UN did not force Mrs T May to sign their Migration Compact, she, despite a massive public petition went ahead and did it and there was little to no discussion or information with and for the electorate. That is but one example of the pretence to democracy and self governance that has been laid bare. You know full well the electorate would never have voted for it, as they would never have voted for Blair’s Freedom of Movement
Although I’ve yet to watch it, David Starkey is interviewed on The New Culture Forum with the leading title being how Blair broke our constitution and how it should now be reinstated. Most of what Blair did should have been repealed by now after 13yrs of Conservative rule, but quite the opposite has happened. That brings me back to the point of just a different set of faces trampling all over our sovereignty and birthright, so that they can enjoy global fame and fortune.