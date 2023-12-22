Conservative Home article- the Conservative groupings

The Prime Minister asked for unity before Christmas. No Conservative MP as a result voted against his Rwanda bill, though there were various reservations and arguments about it across the party. The Opposition and press tried to make more of it than it warranted, only to be disappointed on the night when the bill secured a majority of 44.
Now there is an attempt to write of a civil war within the party. This is to misunderstand how democratic politics in a lively major national party works. Numbers of MPs in Conservative and in Labour are regularly forming ad hoc groups , creating Whatsapp groups and holding meetings to press for more of this or less of that. Great parties have groups that formed in such arguments years ago only to survive and become evergreen groups pursuing a theme or perspective within the family of views that the coalition of their party encompasses. The 1922 Committee in the Conservative party is the most powerful and long lasting, formed over a century ago by a group of MPs after Conservatives had withdrawn from a coalition government. This has become the backbench committee for MPs of all Conservative persuasions
It is healthy that MP pressure groups engage with Ministers and with each other to ensure policy and new laws are properly examined and debated in a party context before being tested in Parliamentary and public debate. I am not sure who the so called five families were in the latest discussions, as I can think of at least eight groupings who had some members concerned lest the small boats legislation did not work. They all always supported the Prime Minister’s objective of stopping the small boats. There was the European Research Group as in the papers. There was the vocal New Conservatives Group under Danny Kruger. There was the NTB, formed years ago to support Margret Thatcher during struggles within the party on economic policy and committed to lower taxes and controlled spending. There was the newly formed Conservative Growth Group with a similar outlook to NTB. There was the Commonsense Group of social Conservatives usually preoccupied with education, free speech and law and order. There was Conservative Way Forward, another pro Thatcher grouping formed in 1991. There was the Northern Research Group, a recent grouping committed to levelling up in the Red wall seats. There was the Conservative group in favour of a stronger Union of the UK.
There was also the One Nation group who were regularly briefing the press. It is difficult to believe they have over 100 members who were ever going to rebel as some guided press stories implied. They have various Ministers and maybe a good mailing list of others. I was told they had just 20 people present at their meeting held prior to announcing their backbencher stance on the Bill to the press when they announced they would vote for the bill as long as it was not further amended in specified ways. The other eight groupings I have mentioned here do not publish numbers, and there is considerable overlapping of membership as any MP can join in with more than one group. In total these groupings would have considerably more than 100 MPs attending between them, and an individual group may well have more than 100 on its mailing list.
All this means that for the small boats bill and for other matters there will continue to be a healthy debate within the Conservative party, because we think public policy matters and can be improved by discussion and friendly disagreements. The civil service often draft bills that do not properly reflect the original aim of the Ministers and party, finding ways to soften their impact or dilute their intent. More often civil servants see a bill as a way to introduce all sorts of things they would like that are not necessary for the original intention. Recent governments from the Blair government onwards have got into bad habits of producing bills that need massive amendment by the government late in their progress. The drafts emerge without proper consultation. They collide with realities late in the day when the outside world wakes up to the long list of clauses and complex language of the bill . Often bills fail to tell us the interesting details, which are left for later decision requiring secondary legislation. This can be cause for further delay and later wrangling. Of course it is wise to allow government by Statutory Instruments to make future adjustments for things like fee and fine levels or standards but that is no reason to avoid telling Parliament what the starting levels are when the bill goes through.
The government would be well advised to review its Rwanda Treaty and bill to make sure it is fit for purpose. They would be well advised to switch the camera from the small boats to the big economic issues where we can make more progress for more people with the right budget and with a proper growth strategy. On migration itself it is the sheer numbers now coming into the country legally that causes problems. We would need to build three new cities the size of Southampton each year to house and serve them which worries voters who see we are not keeping up with demand. This is not feasible . Such a rate makes it so much more difficult to resolve the shortage of housing and the length of NHS waiting lists. Showing good progress with the government’s new policy of cutting legal migration would be a good thing to put under the cameras next year rather than the issue of how many flights take off to Rwanda and when. We need to take some pressure off public services and housing, and will find many Conservative voters relieved if we reduce the overall numbers as we promised in 2019. Diluting the proposals for tackling legal migration control is not a good idea.
Again I say – Why ?
Why should we have to concrete all over this green and pleasant land to accommodate others ? Just make it illegal for foreigners to own property below £1m and deny them council housing. They can use private landlords.
Make it illegal for them to access State provided services. They can use private healthcare and private schools. Why should we subsidise them ? I owe them nothing !
Just like with illegal immigrants, if you create the pull factors (eg FREE STUFF) they will come.
And as for various MP’s and their so called groupings, or ‘Splitters’ as we should call them ? Let them stand on a ticket of MASS IMMIGRATION at the next GE and the need for their constituents to stump up the cash to pay for it.
If they think there are votes in that, good luck to them.
I agree with your sentiments.
One thing I would like to see regards cleaning up politics and giving us a system we can trust, is making manifesto promises more than just promises that can then be ditched once the authors are in power.
In a way now though, the electorate cannot use the excuse that they didn’t know X,Y or Z was lying through their back teeth when they made all those pledges to gain our vote. It has been obvious for some time with groups and individuals in politics what their remit is.
I think the Swiss system would be very useful for us plebs: “Citizens can call constitutional and legislative referendums. Legislative referendums are only possible on laws passed by the legislature. Citizens cannot initiate legislation of their own crafting through legislative referendums.” ( Wikipedia)
Feature on EMT last night. Many who have been fast tracked for asylum claims are homeless 28 days after application granted. The rental market is screwed, councils are going bust and you still allow thousands mainly bogus asylum seekers into the country
When will it all end.
Already the £38k watered down to £29k with no intention of ever increasing it when sir kneelalot takes over.
Why should we trust you.
Agreed.
The French are restricting welfare for immigrants and we should do the same. Nothing “free” until you’ve been here and paid into the system for five years, including social housing.
December 22, 2023
December 22, 2023
We obviously cannot afford to provide all the necessary services for 700,000 extra people a year, so why are we allowing them in?
Where in the South of England can we build three new Southamptons ?
The indigenous population should always come first. The government should have to demonstrate that they have provided the infrastructure for every net incoming migrant before the number to be allowed in is agreed. Inevitably the burden has to fall on their employers who should be charged the full cost before a visa is issued.
“The Prime Minister asked for unity before Christmas“ but unity marching behind Sunak is all the party marching in the wrong direction. Wrong on net zero & energy, not even really attempting to cut immigration, vast government spending & largely wasted, still increasing taxes, still borrowing hugely, still rigging markets in EV cars, heat pumps, education, energy, healthcare, the over regulation of everything… now the diluting legal migration wage levels to further undercut existing workers wages, wrong on over restrictive planning and house building.
What exactly has Sunak got right? inflation has reduced a bit but he and his choice Andrew Bailey at the BoE caused all this high inflation with his QE, lockdowns, daft energy policies and vast tax & government waste policies.
In the Times – Wood-burning stoves should come with health warning labels and councils should be empowered to ban their use on polluted days, according to a report backed by more than 100 Tory MPs.
Yet more top down red tape to further push up the costs and the inconvenience of heating your home? Cannot have people burning their own wood can we, all wood should (idiotically) be burned at official places like Drax where circa 70%+ of the heat energy is wasted in the cooling towers and importing & drying the wood. The other 30% making electricity if you are lucky. Hugely inefficient and environmentally rather absurd.
I assume garden fires and bonfire night will be banned too very soon.
We run our wood burner on pallets discarded by local firms who are only too pleased to let us take them away. One pallet lasts a whole evening and takes just 4 minutes to cut up with my electric jigsaw.
This saves a lot of gas because, although we have a gas Aga for cooking and heating the kitchen through the winter, we hardly have to run the boiler.
December 22, 2023
It is very irritating to hear talk of unity or the shuffling around of faces when none of that benefits the electorate, because the fundamental trajectory of the party and its policies are heading, as you say, in the wrong direction.
When the actions don’t match the promises given, more unity within the party is the least of my concerns.
Exactly, first we need a leader with a working compass. Not one with one 180 degrees out and thus hugely unpopular as Sunak is and with with his four out of five broken promises.
Not just “broken” but Sunak is clearly not even really trying to stop the boats or to reduce immigration, nor to fix the NHS waiting lists (up hugely), nor to get any growth (his vast tax levels, big government and net zero agenda kills growth as does low skilled open door immigration in PEr Cap terms), nor to reduce government debt (Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks (borrowing) in November 2023 was £14.3 billion the fourth highest November borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.) Judge me on my results I think he said!
The Tories don’t have anyone else. There’s no choice. Either Sunak or the socialists. One way to solve this dire problem of lack of talent in the Tory Party is to attract higher quality candidates. That should be number 1 priority at Tory Conference. Not easy but at least begin to make an effort to figure out.
December 22, 2023
Agreed. If you ditch an elected Leader and replace her with an unelected one then it does not come as a great surprise that he is viewed as a puppet of others.
December 22, 2023
December 22, 2023
Some Telegraph writer on the Planet Normal podcast (Con Coughlin or Tim Stanley I think) described Sunak as the most right wing leader since Thatcher. But even Thatcher failed to cut the size of government anything like sufficiently, fail to get free and fair competition in healthcare, educations… fell for climate alarmism, fell for the ERM as a step to the Euro,
Nothing remotely right wing about tax to death command economy rigged markets Sunak. What on earth possessed him to dig up lefty, green crap, EUfile dope Lord Cameron of Greensill Libya as Foreign Secretary? Political insanity surely?
@ Lifelogic – allegedly, the original plan involved William Hague rather than Cameron but Hague declined, proposing Cameron instead. If at all true, it seems no-one rechecked the idea to see if it still made any (but not much) sense at all with a switch of personalities.
December 22, 2023
SJR, you say ‘The civil service often draft bills that do not properly reflect the original aim of the Ministers’. So why do Ministers not send them back for redrafting until they do?
December 22, 2023
Exactly. This reveals the civil service is out of control.
@Clough – that’s a very good question… why don’t ministers send bills back for a re-write to reflect their instructions? Is that they fear being called a bully or similar?
December 22, 2023
They presumably redraft them to comply with ECHR and Net zero considerations…
December 22, 2023
Would seem like common sense.!
But Then ……..
Thank you for this. I am delighted to see that a post referring to the need for unity in the Conservative Party quickly moves to sniping and sneering at one particular group of Conservatives, One Nation. Clearly your party has long ago given up on running the country, and is interested only in fighting amongst yourselves. Would you please give the country what it needs and deserves, a General Election
December 22, 2023
A general election now would result in a Labour government that would drive this country over a cliff – but I can see how that would appeal to a lemming.
December 22, 2023
But how do we give these people a good kick in the pants otherwise?
December 22, 2023
December 22, 2023
In the Telegraph today – surely well past time to leave the ECHR?
How Joe Biden gave green light to Ireland for Troubles ambush. The president is fiercely proud of his Irish roots and gave his personal blessing for Dublin’s legal challenge against immunity legislation.
James Crisp,
I thought I had read that Mr Biden’s English roots are stronger than his Irish ones?
Does not fit the profile though if true.
Biden’s father was English, but there are no votes for being of English extraction!
But there are millions of US voters who like to claim a tenuous connection with Eire.
No votes in English roots in America. They have a dewy eyed romantic view of the IRA and are on the whole totally ignorant of anything that goes on outside their country.
December 22, 2023
Your party believes that a man can become a woman simply because a man says he’s a woman and has passed laws to confirm it. That’s critical theory in a nutshell. There is nothing left to say.
A zombie party without soul, principle or decency.
The woke fascist Left under the Labour umbrella now control Britain and they will destroy Britain and our freedoms using all the tactics at their disposal when they come to power.
Seems rather too likely alas.
December 22, 2023
I wonder which tory group lobby to reduce the immigrant combined income from £38k to £29k …..never trust a tory ….is fracking on or off this week, are heat-pumps still going ahead or not ….the party, the government are in a mess
The Government had already backtracked on the income level and bringing family members to the UK. The Telegraph is reporting immigration will be even higher next year.
To say the Conservative Party is doomed is an understatement.
December 22, 2023
And the country, Javelin! We’re all doomed with any of our current leadership options!
Yes. Sunak once again can’t be trusted. Says what he thinks we want to hear but doesn’t mean a word of it.
December 22, 2023
Yep another “U” turn, are any of us surprised.?
And they say they wish to curtail immigration, Really !
December 22, 2023
December 22, 2023
One Nation Tories are really No Nation Tories, they want to be ruled by unelected anti-democratic EU bureaucrats.
An election now would give us Starmer with a huge Labour majority. This would be even worse than Sunak’s green crap, tax to death socialism. The last thing the country needs or deserves. Starmer might well be kicked out too post election for an even more left wing Labour leader. But even Starmer, as Peter Hitchens often explains, is far more left wing than people think.
If the Conservatives are voted back in, it will just prolong the delusion of CCHQ that liberal left policies and candidates are the way to go. If Labour get in, we will just get a continuation of the same liberal left agenda, but at least a good deal of votes haemorrhaged to Reform may prompt Conservative members to reclaim their party.
December 22, 2023
@Lifelogic +1 they want the UK ruled period. by anyone not elected or resposonsible so that they cant say not me
How nice to see the Berne FSA signed yesterday – a real achievement for post-Brexit Britain, and this troubled government. Will you be commenting on it, Sir John? And will Sunak and Hunt be making their counterparts across the Commons floor comment on it, I wonder?
December 22, 2023
Groupings. They are so busy debating/arguing among themselves that they fail dismally to serve the interests of country or constituency.
No sooner were the rules on legal migration ‘toughened up’ than they were relaxed again, so the mass migration grouping won!
Is there a pro/con ULEZ group ?
December 22, 2023
If these different groups within the Conservative party debate with each other, and follow the approach that wins the argument, your party must have a majority of MPs in favour of large-scale migration. As you say, Sir John, that leads to a housing shortage and longer NHS waiting lists. So the majority of your MP colleagues appear to be in favour of those outcomes too. Or at least they don’t care that that is what’s happening. That being so, I can’t see myself voting for your party, I’m afraid.
Isn’t there a single set of questions, a questionnaire to determine that a potential parliament conservative candidate is made from the right stuff, has the same views as the party and leadership ?
December 22, 2023
While it is important that those bringing a spouse into this country should be able to support them the salary level is a red herring. No recourse to public funds or support should suffice in this instance. Claims for Council housing, any benefits, schooling, health for a family should include questions about origins and nationality and awards adjusted by 50% or more accordingly.
The real determiner of whether a spouse can be brought into this country to stay should be whether or not the sponsor is a British citizen or a naturalised British citizen. Naturalised British citizens should not be allowed to bring in spouses or other family members only those born here of British parents should have that right.
If naturalised British citizens wish to live here then the dating pool here should suffice.
Why for so long has the Conservative party been utterly spineless in the face of mainstream media. I ask this in response to the first part of the article and the press reporting of disunity.
There is little to no fight against the clearly liberal left wing agenda of mainstream, and anyone with even an ounce of Conservatism is ambushed on the so called upmarket current affairs shows.
The Conservatives could at least have done something about the BBC.
I believe Farage mentioned the Conservatives wanting to be liked by the Guardian types. Well look at the result of that!!
How strange we now have a party likely to come to power after years in the wilderness because of their mass immigration project, their chipping away at our free speech, our culture and a party that allowed the incidents of Rotherham plus all the others. The Conservatives even broke the Red Wall for heavens sake!! Now look at where they are, more hated than Labour especially by those they tried to court, who will never give them a fair hearing.
I think the Guardian types have truly won the day and taken over the party as they have all our institutions.
LL
Well said. You hit the nail on the head as usual!
So the Conservative party/Gov. is not a useless rabble with no idea how to run the country to the benefit of it’s (legal) citizens. What a relief ………………..
Lots of rat families fighting over rotten scraps.
It won’t be long before they find they have eaten the poison carried into the nests.
“On migration itself it is the sheer numbers now coming into the country legally that causes problems.”
Only a few days ago, in response to the appalling legal immigration figures (3 million in just two years) the Nasty Little Spiv told us that the income threshold for entry would be raised to £38,000 pa.
Today, the news reports that it will only be raised to £29,000 pa ….. considerably less than the average annual salary.
And they wonder why Conservative/conservative voters are deserting the Party.
@Donna – hello, can I correct you there, it is the Conservative Government that has deserted the Conservative voter, disenfranchised the backbone of the UK in pursuit of a Socialist WEF Doctrine
December 22, 2023
This tory government doesn’t fear the voter …it fears the media
The problem you have John is that more than 100 Conservative Mp’s always have to vote with any government policy under the so called shared responsibility label of holding a government position, think at the last count it was 120 members.
Thus if there was only a marginal majority on a policy in cabinet, then all ministers and lower government ranks still have to all vote for it in the commons, or resign (even if they voted against it in cabinet). That is not really true democracy.
Sir John your History of conservative groups appears just to be a distraction for what has happened. Which is putting of a conservative defeat of the bill until the New Year.
In the unlikely event that the Rwanda Bill succeeds the estimate maximum number of illegal immigrants transported to Rwanda is 400 per year. This roughly speaking a 1 in 100 chance
of someone arriving in a small boat being deported. Do you think that will really put people off risking their lives to illegally enter the UK?
Just more Political games to fool the voter into thinking the Government is doing something to stop the small boats.
To leave the ECHR takes a bit of leadership and responsibility. Signing cheques to keep wars going in other countries is a lot more easier especially if it is the tax payers money.
What would happen if MP’s pay had a negative bonus element and each time tax payers money was spent outside the UK their total pay was reduced. Just a thought.
@John McDonald Kowtowing to the ECHR is the kicking democracy in the teeth, if our own Legislators are not up to creating, amending, repealing UK Laws rules and regulations that we live by they shouldn’t be there. It was the only job they have been empowered and paid to do, then they should resign.
December 22, 2023
Groups within parties =hould pull together toward the direction they agree is right, steering the Party as a whole properly.
Cons do themselves no favours do they ?
Haze on Today prog
I, me yes I have the answer
Get em off benefits.
Didn’t the ” I have a little list ” guy
have this brilliant idea a long, long time ago
before the internet enabled the lid to be lifted
on the peccadilloes, second jobs and expenses.
all legal but which have caused utter, utter contempt .
“Diluting the proposals for tackling legal migration control is not a good idea” – indeed, one would have thought so.
Meanwhile, today’s Times newspaper tells us “Sunak climbs down on income threshold for spouse visas
Planned limit of £38,700 to bring in dependants cut to £29,000”.
The previous limit of £18,600 was set in July 2012 and never increased which shows the government’s disregard. The Sunak proposals originally applied to those previously admitted but renewing visas which seemed harsh and so it is fair that his rethink exempts that group. Recall also that arrivals by dinghy by-pass all these requirements.
December 22, 2023
You and others often describe the conservative party as a broad church. As it would seem to cover everthing from paganism to zen buddism you are possibly correct. I would contend that there are at most 100 true Conservatives within this grouping. The balance being a pick and mix disparate collection who could thrive equally well with the Lib/Dems or Starmers rabble.
As such these consocialists are not fit to govern, witness the rowback on legal migration. They are absolute patsies for outside undemocratic control, be it globalist bodies, big industry, or our own civil service.
You, mistakenly in excusing the party to which you belong, think that with the application of logical argument you can guide it to being truely Conservative once more. Wrong, as you confirm, the party is fragmented. With respect, because I do not doubt your integrity, the party is beyond redemption. Conservatism is a phylosophy, a way of thinking. You are a believer or not. Currently the phylosophy resides in Reform and up to 100 MPs of your party who are in the wrong place if you hope to do anything positive for the UK and its citizens. Give it serious thought, Ann Widdicombe did and she is nobodys patsy.
Your party welcomes a broadchurch of views to satisfy the media, international bodies and the opposite
Your own party members welcome a focus policy & strategy with detrimined leadership
Many groups = split party
As always with this very un-Conservative personal self-interest Government. “Senior figures warned that ministers must clarify the situation ‘very quickly’ after slipping out news that the minimum income for bringing a foreign relative to Britain will only rise to £29,000 rather than the £38,700 previously suggested.”
Another double take, on the deflection and soundbite not fitting in with the realities of a dictators rule..
Which Tory grouping is in favour of a reform of the electoral system? What legitimacy can a governing party have with support from only a third of the electorate? Many of those who would like to stand for parliament with any real chance of success cannot because they are not acceptable to the party’s financial backers or they regard the liblabcon as a treasonous bunch of incompetents who do nothing but weaken our country and make the lives of our citizens ever worse. This is what the Tories have been doing for thirteen years and what the Labour party intends to do when they are duly elected.
December 22, 2023
“We need to build three new cities the size of Southampton each year to house and serve them which worries voters who see we are not keeping up with demand.”
You are so wrong with this statement. The more houses you build the more people will come. What voters want is a reduction in the number of visas plus a stop to the small boats. Following his tough-talking last week Sunak has already caved in on the minimum wage amount. I’m afraid your party is doomed. All self-inflicted by design.
Reply I am not recommending it! I am strongly in favour of fewer migrants!
Without a dynamic and combined thrust the Conservative Party has lost out . The various groupings that Sir John refers to all indicate that there is no way forward that is likely to unite them ; voters are dismayed that their Government have made so many mistakes that they look to new beginnings for their lives to be improved and secured . The Labour Party is also an exposed shambles an offers no practical alternative , so , where and what else ?. Is it any surprise that figures from the past are now emerging ?.
The Globalists are picking off those who speak out against their agenda one by one. They are like a pack of hunting dogs who carve out the weakest from the herd one by one then destroy them with their bogus unproven allegations. The only justice in this country is reserved for the very rich like Prince Harry and the very poor who qualify for legal aid. For the vast majority of the populous justice is inaccessible. The brave few who come under these attacks tend to lose everything and where are their friends and colleagues? Nowhere to be seen. You so-called Spartans and Brexiteers are a disgrace not speaking out about the many injustices we see today. The scales of justice had her blindfold removed years ago but these brave people who speak out will be on the right side of history when we look back on how our great country was destroyed from within.