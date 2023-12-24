Christmas Eve

My poem for Christmas
Will Santa come for me?
May you all feel the excitement of Christmas.
WILL SANTA COME TONIGHT?
“Will Santa come? Will Santa come tonight?”
“He might. He might.
If you are good, he might.”
“Can I stay up and see?”
“No. He will not come for you or me
if we do not sleep . He’s too busy to meet us all.”
“And will he come for us?
If you go to sleep – he does not like fuss.”
Tonight, by the lights of the tree,
there is, at last, some grown up time for me.
The cake is iced. The wine is spiced .The carrots diced.
The pudding’s steamed. The brandy butter creamed.
The turkey prepared awaits. And yes, I did clean the plates.
The tree is up, the table laid,
the cards are out , though the credit card’s unpaid!
So shall I soon with gifts a plenty
mount the stairs to deliver twenty?
Do I dare to tread the stair?
And will it creak?
And will it make a noise that upsets all those Santa ploys?
I need to know if they slumber before I arrive with my lumber.
If they are still awake what dreams will go?
Or do they know? And is their belief just all for show?
So tonight by the magic tree there is need of more time just for me.
I will wait – and struggle to keep open my eyes
And wrestle with the morality of eating Santa’s mince pies.
My adult mind is full of Christmas chores
The cooking times, and the cards through neighbours’ doors
Drinks with friends to come – but not that cheap red
Which would give me a headache as soon as I got to bed
I was once a child too excited to sleep with a torrent of thoughts about what I might be given
Hoping that it was a toy beneath the wrapping
Should I peep? –Not more socks or hankies, preferably something to be driven
So could Santa still come for me? Drowsily I dream as if I were eight
Hoping that Santa would not be late
Like every little boy there is of course a much wanted toy
So will Santa come tonight? He might, He might.
If you sleep well and if you believe
Only if you believe. And only if in your family Love fills the hours you will be spending.
It could be the true Santa on the stair
Or it could be someone from an empty chair.
So will Santa come? He will. He will.
32 Comments
December 24, 2023
The majority of voters have given Santa a list of policies that are good for the UK but none of the mainstream parties appear to have received any of them.
December 24, 2023
Merry Christmas and and a Happy New Year.
Hopefully a break from everyday concerns and worries.
December 24, 2023
Indeed, Ben Habib on talk radio just before 11.00am today was spot on. Ditch net zero, cut the size of government, turn the boats back, slash red tape, freedom of choice please…
December 24, 2023
Merry Christmas Sir John, another year of holding the line. No small feat. Merry Christmas too to all who read your blog, we are all richer for it.
God grant the deserving people of the United Kingdom, three wise men so they can enjoy the prosperity for which they are willing to work.
December 24, 2023
100 +.
My sentiments entirely, Lynn.
Merry Christmas, Sir John, and thank you.
Mary M.
December 24, 2023
L + M: Mine too. Many thanks for your hard work Sir John & for an ear and a voice. Best wishes & Happy Christmas to you and to all other readers and commenters.
December 24, 2023
+1
December 24, 2023
Plus 1 more. Thank you Sir John for all your good work and efforts on our behalf.
December 24, 2023
Merry Christmas Sir John
Let’s hope the terrible two are given short shrift after the New Year.
December 24, 2023
+1
December 24, 2023
Good words Lynn
December 24, 2023
@Lynn Atkinson +1
Great, thank you, merry Christmas everyone
December 24, 2023
So will Santa come for junior doctors or will they all have to go overseas to get a living wage?
Our rather juvenile health secretary, Victoria Atkins prefers to call Junior Doctors “Doctors in training”. She herself earns about 5 times what a first year doctor earns (that after they have already had and paid for at least 5 years training and many have had 20 years+). I suspect than nearly all junior doctors are brighter, know more about health care and would make far better health Secretaries than this foolish Blackpool Barrister. Or indeed the dire PPE, history, politics etc. dopes like Hunt, Steve Barclay, Thérèse Coffey, Steve Barclay MP, Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock, Jeremy Hunt…who have all done nothing to sort out the dire and idiotically run NHS.
If you do the sums first year junior doctors often have negative disposable income after rent, student loans interest, commuting costs, council tax…so often have to scrounge of relatives or further borrow just to live.
December 24, 2023
Are Junior Doctors not still Doctors in training to their next level of skill? What would you prefer them called? Doctor grade 1 to 7. Sometimes some of the complaints against Ministers are just too silly. Are doctors moving onto ward training when first out of university supervised for the majority of their shift? At what grade are they working solo without a team of experienced nurses and other medics?
December 24, 2023
On the first day of Christmas
My doomster sent to me
A windmill on fire in the sea
On the second day of Christmas
My doomster sent to me
Two ULEZ zones
And a windmill on fire in the sea
On the third day of Christmas
My doomster sent to me
Three Black-Outs
Two ULEZ Zones
And a windmill on fire in the sea
….
On the twelfth day of Christmas
My doomster sent to me
Twelve panels breaking
Eleven EVs burning
Ten lords a-troughing
Nine nutters dancing
Eight grifters grifting
Seven whales not swimming
Six runways boiling
Five blocked roads
Four trashed paintings
Three black-outs
Two ULEZ zones
And a windmill on fire in the sea
December 24, 2023
+1
December 24, 2023
Merry Xmas John
Best to your family
Shalom from a gentile
December 24, 2023
Thank you for all your inherent optimism and unstinting efforts this year Mr Redwood. You are an example to us all. I hope your success rate in terms of influencing Government is as large as possible in 2024.
December 24, 2023
Thank you for your efforts Sir John.
Sadly, although I hope we all have a merry Christmas the chances of a happy New Year are slim and getting slimmer with every day the wrecking-ball Westminster Uni-Party stays in power ….. and it makes no difference whether it’s the Blue-Green or Red-Green branch doing the wrecking.
December 24, 2023
A long gone memory of early parenthood 🤔
Thank you!
Merry Christmas to you and your family Sir John.
I’ll not say happy new year in this horrid state of the whole world!
December 24, 2023
Merry Christmas John and thank you for all you do with this blog and in your wider community. I enjoy reading your thoughts in your daily diary and I hope that you do manage to switch off now for a couple of days :).
Merry Christmas to all fellow commentators and readers too.
December 24, 2023
+1
December 24, 2023
I wish you all you would wish yourself. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Don your chute and strap yourself tightly in, it could be a bouncy ride for all of us.
December 24, 2023
Happy Christmas!! 🎄☃️
Though the mince pies have shrunk and the turkey weighs much less than 20lb
(There are fewer around the table this year)
We still put up a tree
Though they have given away our festival with no accusations of cultural appropriation
We still see stagecoaches calling at ancient inns for hot gin and water…
And folk playing happily in the snow, skating on the village pond.
Maybe we will not actually be ground into the mud by our politicians?
Happy Christmas…one and all.
We still have HOPE…and good men like JR.
December 24, 2023
Sir John
Thank you for all your hard work, Merry Christmas to you and yours
December 24, 2023
concur
December 24, 2023
Christmas is exciting, especially for children. Most people wish goodwill to all and many assist happy lives for so many others in peace and harmony. Our government cannot help everybody yet should first try to do more for those close to them at home in our family of nations too. Best wishes to SJR and the continuing effect of his goodness.
December 24, 2023
Hope is always in the skies and whoever upwards turns his face knows that tomorrow may be brighter . Sentiment at Christmas is always a welcome sign and we must not put our trust on hold .
All the best to you Sir John and your bloggers .
December 24, 2023
‘And we have seen and do testify, that the Father sent the Son to be the Saviour of the world.’ 1 John 4:14
‘Thanks be unto God, for his unspeakable gift,’ 2 Corinthians 9:15
December 24, 2023
While I appreciate your message of Christmas joy, I detest that our PM & opposition PM feel the need to broadcast, across the nation, a Christmas message – as though they’re a benevolent monarch blessing the people (something Putin would do)
Could you please tell the PM to stop talking to us like we’re plebs, serfs and peasants?
December 24, 2023
Christmas Eve shopping and our high-street is dead – you need to remove the business rate altogether and make parking free
It easy to fund, stop funding foreign aid, the EU budget, the UN budget, the USA F35 fighter, USA nuclear weapons, net-zero …and stop subsidising renewables
Use public funds to support our public
Merry Christmas
December 24, 2023
I am supposed to be resisting today, but then someone says something that ticks the right boxes.
“The trouble has been that the community of commentators has forgotten the supply-side lessons of Lawson and Thatcher, and drifted into thinking that productivity growth is unexplainable and “exogenous”, nothing to do with government policy.
Hence the view that tax can be raised to pay for redistribution and public services at no cost to the economy’s performance
This view is convenient for those on the political Left, who are strongly represented in that community, but both theory and evidence contradict it, as we are now discovering with a vengeance.
This Conservative government tells us it believes in low tax and good business incentives. Yet its record seems to reveal opposite beliefs, in line with its Labour rivals for power.”
Then it dawns – Patrick Minford in the Telegraph