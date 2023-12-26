The drivers twelve days of Christmas

On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love said to me
Twelve ferries cancelled
Eleven lanes a closed
Ten restriction signs
Nine diggers digging
Eight potholes threatening
Seven bollards blocking
Six cameras flashing
Five closed roads
Four different routes
Three speeding limits
Two red lights
and traffic jams on the motorway
Christmas Day was actually a great day for driving in the Kingston and Wimbledon area. No traffic on the roads, rapid journey times even with the daft 20 mph speed restrictions.
This for someone who normally hates driving.
Christmas day is almost always excellent for driving – so long as you stay sober. Little traffic, and no one doing road works, few police. But now the cash cow mugging cameras are still working and the 20mph and variable etc. speed limits designed to mug. The anti-car red lights, many bus/bike lane cameras too. Despite almost zero buses or bikes. No trains anyway so no choice but to drive if you need to travel this day.
I remember doing Lake District to near Wokingham 30 years back in just over three and a half hours in a nice Maroon 1959 Riley 1.5.
Yep, this government has taken the ‘fun’ out of just driving …the day-trip with the family is now a chore
Get the angle grinder out and fell a few!
At least our King of climate hypocrisy confined himself to a few trite rather meaningless platitudes yesterday. Rather than full on climate lunacy.
He talked about “Abrahamic faiths”. It might be nice if these “faiths” spent rather less time, money and effort in trying to kill and destroy each other. Then we have the Pope blaming people who build or invest in the weapons – if you want peace prepare for war Your Holiness surely you should have worked that out by your age!
Load of empty bus and bike lanes, endless anti-car red lights, low traffic neighbourhoods forcing drivers to drive further (past unlucky other poorer people’s houses), no where to park cheaply or for long, loads of mugging cameras and mugging traffic wardens, load of EV cars endlessly recharging (emitting more not less CO2 when all accounted for propery than keeping your old car…
don’t forget the empty cycle-lanes (£4bn and counting)
Twelve is not enough. Thirteen is needed. The Conservatives have been in power for thirteen years, so if transport policy is a mess, and it is (and not only transport policy), then why have the Conservatives done nothing about it?
This Government’s transport policy is to drive people off the roads as far as they can by road constriction, blocking, red lights, bus lanes, absurd speed limits and cash cow mugging. They blame ULEZ Kahn but Sunak clearly supports it. He could easily stop it but chooses not to. He too seems to suffer from the “net zero” religion/delusion/lunacy.
Grant Shapps Transport Secretary ….enough said
The DoT gives figures for C02 per mile by transport method – walking, cycling, bus, coach, train, plane… the figures are way out. They even claim walking and cycling produce zero CO2 – so all we need is a steak and chips & human food fuelled car and that would be zero CO2 too would it? EV cars are worse than keeping you old car unless it is a WW2 tank or similar.
So are they morons or just liars? To be fair Grant Shapps has got 5 O levels (more than John Major) and an HND in finance from Manchester Poly so perhaps he really is that deluded and not lying.
Boxing Day Sir John, and the state sector employees, BOE and Hunt, should certainly be coming to John Bull with boxes!
🤭 nine diggers certainly, but if you can find one digging I’ll eat my brand new hat!
Take a breather, 2024 will be all go!
Quite. Nine diggers chatting would be more accurate in my experience.
Good morning, Sir Joihn
How about:
12 ULEZ cameras
11 EVs unsold
10 EVs burning
And thousands of spent batteries
9 EV battery manufacturers going bust
December 26, 2023
Thousands of fines a-landing
🎼Will they be paid?…
Many flooded roads
No buses
Lots of yellow lines
And a wrecked ee cono o mee!
If you think about it they have already got their 15 min cities and people aren’t noticing.
And rumours of the most draconian ( and ultra bizarre) anti car/driving laws based around alcohol in the pipeline.
DT reports pothole compensation claims have risen 70%. Surrey has had the highest payouts. One payout in Surrey costs £31,000, effectively costing ten families council tax for the year.
DT reports an OECD study of 38 prosperous nations. The UK spending on potholes had halved from £4bn to £2bn over the past 20 years. Whereas in the US, NZ, Sweden, Japan Denmark is had gone up by 50%.
And at 50 quid or so per pothole to repair why are they not doing it? Usual ‘it’s only public money’ I suppose and no one competent enough to see what could be done. They just don’t want to. Maybe the road repair teams are ‘working from home’ like most of our council employees, judging by the empty car park at the council offices which used to be full up.
Headline from today’s Telegraph.
“Net zero will hamper West and boost China, warns CEBR”
Doh!
10 Lords a’sleeping
11 unions striking
12 railways empty
10 Lords a-grifting more like …..
I will not compete with your laureat aspirations but make an observation after 15 months living in ,following a 15 year absense from your promised land.
The colour of death is black and is facilitated by black. On winter nights, under at best Toc H street lighting, why is black the colour of choice for the majority of pedestrians and cyclists. Is it a hang over from Henry Ford’s philosophy, by garment makers, of any colour providing its black.
Simple change for 2024, government to insist on dayglow colours for all outer garments worn from sunset to sunrise. Put an end to people in black emerging from black backgrounds to committ suicide before a moving vehicle.
Thousands inconvenienced.
Hi sir John
Long NHS Ques
No homes available
Long NHS Ques
Safety Fast:
Road A is one-way at 30mph and can go in whatever direction is best. Road B is identical.
If A & B are headed in opposite directions, join them with a zero mph red Emergency Lane in between.
If overtaking is needed, add one 50mph lane outwards to the right on each side.
If higher capacity is needed, add another at 50mph and one more at 70mph.
Road A now has 4 lanes of driving space between 30 & 70mph, and can still go in whatever direction is best, splitting from or crossing other roads. Road B is identical.
The entire length that A & B share in opposite directions is a new ‘Motorway’.
It doesn’t need a wasteful metal barrier lane because even its 30mph opposite traffic is two lanes apart. The risk of 70mph vehicles having direct opposite impact would involve crossing 8 lanes!
This ‘Safety Fast Motorway’ also reduces congestion and risk of impact by providing 33% more driving space than existing motorways consume.
‘The Motorist’ the cash cow for Socialist group think. The bogus safety issue is, just that – bogus. It is a way for those in authority to blame someone else because they have failed to improve infrastructure to meet the needs of an ever-growing population. The ever-growing population is the result of authorities saying ‘look-at-me’
What a lovely sunny day.
Blue berry bushes planted
Tablecloths a drying
Ovens clean and smart
Families happy and smiling
Tulips pushing through
COVID attack resolving
Buds on lilac forming
Garden centres closed
Restaurants blooming
Wrapping paper recycling
Tomorrow back to working
Sir John – you forgot about the partridge !
ULEZ is just another motorist ‘cash-cow’ ploy by failing Councils. It starts out being fraudulent from the get go, it wrongly presumes that all vehicles arriving on our roads before a certain date had emissions higher than those of today. That is totally and fraudulently wrong, how can a vehicle comply with a standard when the standard didn’t exist? The standard wasn’t there to comply with. Yet a great majority of vehicles of that age did surpass the requirement without change once the standard was known. Good new style UK Laws presumed guilty because the authorities say so without proof.
The whole ULEZ concept presumes rather than proves a situation must have existed just because they (the authorities) say so. It has nothing to do with whether a vehicle pollutes or not. That is not a good way to implement law.
There is an however, all vehicles of the age referred to have each year to have an MOT carried out. That MOT includes a detailed emissions check, these are on the same records database that these fraudulent ULEZ cameras use to identify vehicle ownership – but they don’t use them why?
I didn’t get to the bit where the authorities are using the ULEZ Camera setup to track and monitor ‘everyone’s movements’ the pollution aspect is but a side show – Chinese style control of the citizen.
Brilliant – thanks Sir John for your daily diary and wisdom throughout 2023.