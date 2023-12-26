Time to reset economic policy

Inflation has fallen a long way and the economy has stalled. That is what you should expect given the intense monetary squeeze administered by the Bank, and the efforts at fiscal tightening by the Treasury.
There hasn’t been a worse collapse in output and jobs because the tax rises and fiscal tightening started from a loose heavy borrowing position. Many better paid people have extra savings from covid period earnings when their spending was cut by lockdowns. Savers have some increased interest returns. The public sector has continued to expand job numbers and offer substantial wage increases to settle strikes .
The US economy has also seen a big fall inflation from tight money policy. It has had high growth this year from savings overhangs and from a large fiscal boost, with an extra $1trillion of state borrowing.
The UK needs to relax the monetary squeeze a bit. The Bank has had a very bad run of wrong forecasts and damaging policies, lurching from too easy to too tough. It should stop the sales of bonds in the market at big losses, which add to the shortage of money . The Chancellor is in joint control of this policy and pays for all the losses, so he should sort it out with the Governor now.
The Chancellor should use the coming big fall in debt interest costs given the way they calculate and report them from falling inflation. This reduces the costs of indexed bonds considerably. He should announce a growth strategy with cuts to IR35, increases in the VAT business threshold and reductions in energy taxes at its heart. Cutting energy taxes would also cut inflation more, reducing spending pressures further. Lower energy taxes could save more of our industry and reduce imports.
He should impose an immediate freeze on external recruitment by the civil service and other public administration.
26 Comments
December 26, 2023
We need rather more than a freeze in Civil Service recruitment. Much of what they do actually does positive harm – so fire all those sections for s start – about 50% of them released to stop doing harm and get productive private sector jobs. They surely would be happier to.
We need to ditch the insane net zero religion, halve the size of the state, stop blocking the roads, restore incentives to work relative to those not to work, cut taxes, cut red tape hugely, go for easy hire and fire, take real advantage of Brexit for a change, cut low skilled immigration, ditch all the woke lunacy, recruit on merit amd ability…Then get fair competition between state and private in healthcare, schools, universities, transport, broadcasting. Stop the net harm Covid vaccines and investigate the large numbers of excess deaths properly rather than pretending it does not exist.
December 26, 2023
I would vote for you.
December 26, 2023
The Reform Party is seeking candidates matching Lifelogic’s intelligence and opinion to represent them at the General Election.
December 26, 2023
Indeed Richard Tice and Ben Habib are sound alas they cannot gain many (if any) seats, let alone any real power under FPTP voting.
December 26, 2023
I will not be standing as I would have to pay far too much tax in the UK and it would grieve me to see them piss it down the drain on things like HS2, lockdowns, duff net harm vaccines, test and trace, Lord Cameron of Greensill, Baroness Mone…
But Tice & Ben Habib and a sensible few Tory MPs like JR will I hope will be. Alas FPTP means the sensible people will not gain much if any power.
December 26, 2023
Absolutely.
December 26, 2023
LL
100% behind you.
Looking at the state of our streets, we need to spend several years of removing illegals and ZERO immigration.
December 26, 2023
+++
Oh yes!
Doesn’t everywhere look DIRE?
A ghastly pall of poverty and vile attempts at brutalist construction.
You’d think a far left govt had been in power for at least a decade…
Oh! 😐
December 26, 2023
But they will keep Importing people because they that it’s good for growth.
Never mind the damage it’s doing to the fabric of our society.
December 26, 2023
It is not even good for growth as they cost more (in housing, roads, infrastructure, police, social services schools…than they contribute – and so it depresses living standards and certainly does per cap.
December 26, 2023
We are doomed by dodgy data on the economy, on the climate and on COVID.
December 26, 2023
See the latest Dr John Campbell video on appalling excess deaths figure worldwide. That is only the deaths too & not those just vaccine injured or harmed. Also after the Covid deaths they should be well below normal not say 16%+ up (in some countries) and in all ages.
December 26, 2023
The whole relationship between GPs, after-hours support, paramedics, A&E, hospital services, clinics, commercial medical provision and of course part-time medical staff working privately whether consulting or agency needs to be re-examined.
The whole thing is a mess, fails the needy, is alarmingly inefficient, over-staffed, confusing and deteriorates year by year whilst absorbing £billions with rarely any sign of improvement.
December 26, 2023
You’re whistling in the wind Sir John.
Sunak and Hunt weren’t installed as PM and Chancellor in order to run the economy in the interests of the UK, let alone the British people.
Instead we get soundbites, spin and empty promises – which get ditched as soon as the words are spoken.
I wish you and the handful of other decent Conservative Constituency MPs well – but your presence in the Not-a-Conservative-Party is just giving “cover” to the Wreckers as they continue with their destructive policies. I have no hope whatsoever that the economy, or anything else, is going to improve under these two puppets.
December 26, 2023
Does this government even have an economic policy? Or does it just have policies destroying the economy?
December 26, 2023
One of the many problems besetting the UK at present is that its chancellor is not Sir John Redwood. Unfortunately I cannot see any prospect of the Conservative Party addressing this. What exactly it thinks it is doing for UK as the party of government is something of a mystery but whatever it thinks it is doing it ain’t helping.
Just noticed in the sidebar a tweet by Sir John dated 6 Dec 2020: “Time to end EU talks. The EU still wants to keep 70% of our fish. …. their demand is insulting,” He will know that the EU’s CFP was hastily put together in in a mad rush when Heath applied for membership precisely in order to steal our fish. Similarly the WA agreed by Boris still retained many features of Mrs May’s deal that placed in the class of deals normally achived only after military victory. The declinists have no faith in the UK and still regard it as a pathetic weakling and by some unexplained rationale, the beneficiary of the EU’s benevolent protection in a dangerous world. There are still too many of them in the Tory Party. The EU is a rapacious bully as I am sure Ukraine will soon find out and won’t like.
December 26, 2023
+++
Agreed!
Or even if the results of that leadership contest long ago had been different and JR had been PM all this time. Why not?
How could one good man in power for 28 years have been worse than the dreadful rule of chancers, liars and worse?
The results are very evident.
December 26, 2023
“Many better paid people have extra savings from covid period earnings when their spending was cut by lockdowns.”
I would re-word this statement
“Many people have extra savings from the Covid fraud perpetrated against the British taxpayer during the lockdowns, none of which has been recovered”
December 26, 2023
You need to understand that these people running the banks and the country have very different priorities from the rest of us. They are only interested in fleecing the little people to line their own pockets and increase the wealth of the richest in society.
You aint seen nothing yet as to how bad things are going to get in the next decade. By this time Sunak, Hunt, and the rest of them will be long gone and living elsewhere in a tax haven.
December 26, 2023
“Lower energy taxes could save more of our industry and reduce imports.”
Freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength, war is peace and net zero is energy security.
The next renewable auction round (AR6) will see fixed offshore wind at twice the price of gas and floating offshore wind, necessary to expand into deeper waters, at 5 times the price of gas.
There is no plan for electricity storage, and hence energy security, by the decarbonisation date of 2035 (2030 for Labour) or even by the net zero date of 2050. The ridiculously over optimistic Royal Society report on electricity storage requires the price of electricity to double to provide storage using hydrogen.
Furthermore there is no energy security when relying on a state, described by our security services as “hostile”, for our energy infrastructure (wind turbines and solar panels) and the metals and minerals for electrification. Neither is there energy security by putting all our energy eggs into one basket, electrification, when there is no viable method to store electricity and when it will be necessary to cover half the North Sea for our energy.
Either Net Zero collapses or the country. Not that the fifth column communists who push this Strategy care either way as long as they manage to cause the most damage they can in the process.
December 26, 2023
The expansion of the civil service is paying people to dig holes (or to see diversity issues where there are none).
We do not need to expand money or credit any further, house and asst prices are already rising over inflation.
What we need to do is increase productivity across the board, and that includes those in receipt of benefits. If everyone was more productive then we would not need to import increased GDP while decreasing per capita GDP which can’t be a good idea.
In short, spend less, reduce taxes and let the money multiplier do the work not benefits.
December 26, 2023
And personal tax relief must be persued urgently. The personal tax allowance is being seriously eroded by inflation and if further economic and personal decline is to be avoided it should be raised to £20,000.
Lower earners will probably spend all the benefits. This would not be an inflationary problem. Economic activity would be assisted.
I would like to hear if Sir John would support this in a future post on the economy.
December 26, 2023
Interesting to note that at the last BoE interest rate setting meeting three of the assembled geniuses actually voted to increase interest rates even further, that was just before the restated data showed the economy was contracting. Is there ever any retrospective analysis of whether the way those people vote turns out to be the correct strategy so that those with a persistently bad track record get thrown off the committee ? I expect not.
December 26, 2023
Most of us, not least yourself, have been saying it for a very long time. Liz Truss indicated that it was the way she intended to go until those powers beyond democracy decided they would have none of it. Make the links to the present usurpers, Treasury, BOE, OBR, big business and our politically active civil service. Better described as the swamp that needs clearing. Even the sight of power leaching from them does not rouse the present incumbents from their doctrinaire path. Au revoir the conservative party.
December 26, 2023
All is lost with Sunak and Hunt ; any hope of the present team surviving is pure wishful thinking . The polls indicate that a massive change is required and true British values restored . The voice of the vacuum cleaner has spoken and the clean up must be started !.
December 26, 2023
All of this now that we have taken back control – couldn’t make it up