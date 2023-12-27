Why do BBC journalists report untruths?

I awoke yesterday to the R4 Today programme reporting I had called for the Bank to cut its interest rate. I had done no such thing. It is all there for them to read on my website if they now wish to report my views. There is a short form on twitter if they want the headlines. Why do they not read or check before reporting?
The BBC has singularly failed to hold the Bank of England to account. It has lamely repeated the nonsense that our inflation could not be foreseen and arose from the war in Ukraine. They ignored the difficult questions I put – Why was UK inflation three times target before the invasion? Why did inflation in Switzerland, Japan and China stay down if global energy prices were to blame? They failed to report my study of five Central banks showing how the Central banks that avoided extra bond buying and money creation did better on inflation.
The Bank of England is independent when it comes to setting the base rate. I have avoided calling for changes. It is not independent on bond sales and purchases, where I have been critical and called for fewer bond purchases and now for no more sales in the market.
I have called for greater diversity of thought on the MPC with a new approach to recruitment and remuneration. I have also campaigned to get the Bank to amend its models as its inflation forecasting has been so poor. If the Bank cannot forecast inflation reasonably accurately it has no basis for fixing money policy sensibly.
The BBC will doubtless continue to ignore all this whilst it busily makes up an alternative reality it prefers.
8 Comments
December 27, 2023
Another day, another ploy to distract attention from thirteen years of Tory misrule
Reply Go to another site as you clearly do not like this one. The issues I raise are not ploys but real issues affecting how we are governed and the impact it has on our lives.
December 27, 2023
I have decided that regulators and watchdogs are now key to improving society.
Society is divided up into 5 key subsystems that self-calibrate through small changes. A well functioning right-wing society can evolve if self-calibration is managed.
Life – Families
Markets – Money
Information – Facts
Justice – Judgements
Government – Votes
Each of these subsystems are divided into consumers and producers. Watchdogs protect the consumers and regulators control the producers. A well functioning right wing society requires watchdogs and regulators to be set up properly to create bottom-up evolution.
In the case of the BBC neither the watchdog nor the regulator has been set up properly because the BBC is it’s own regulator and watchdog. The only thing keeping the BBC under control is the threat of having its licence revoked.
December 27, 2023
They tell untruths because they are propagandists, not journalists.
To find proper truth-seeking journalists nowadays you have to look beyond the legacy media.
It’s awful that most people still lap up the lies and half-truths presented to them by so- called journalists.
December 27, 2023
You’ve had 13 years to rein in and reform the BBC. But you haven’t. Next year Labour will get in and the BBC will be regarded as the de facto government policy maker.
December 27, 2023
A Stalinist scourge on this nation, pure scum doing damage where it can while continually appeased by successive Tory governments. Without a real Tory PM the Left can quite literally tear apart our country. It’s getting serious
December 27, 2023
Why? Because they want a Labour Government. It is very noticeable (and has been for a long time) on the BBC, and Channel 4 News.
December 27, 2023
The Mantra in Australia from politicians about inflation was Ukraine. Recently the Reseve Bank of Australia shot that down in flames and said it was home grown . Namely we’re being ripped off by the big end of town .
December 27, 2023
Why do the BBC tell porkies, you ask. What else are they there for?