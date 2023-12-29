Ceasefires, negotiations and peace treaties

The deaths of Israeli citizens in their own homes at the hands of Hamas shocked the world. Now there are big concerns about the plight of civilians in Gaza as Israeli forces seek out Hamas fighters in crowded urban areas and close to hospitals. Meanwhile death and destruction rain down on the areas of Ukraine close to the battle lines. Neither side can gain an advantage sufficient to shift decisively the heavily defended positions along the frontier between two armies.
Most wars end with a negotiated ceasefire and a subsequent peace treaty. Some after huge damage and death end with unconditional surrender of the losers.
It looks as if NATO and the EU will stay out of these two ugly current wars. Nonetheless their financial and military support is essential to Ukraine and important to Israel . This means President Biden has some leverage over Israel and Ukraine and may well be considering using it to ponder options to negotiate. The President looks as if he would prefer war off the agenda. On Ukraine he is being harried to spend less by some Republicans and faces in Mr Trump an opponent who wants peace.
The EU is struggling to get agreement to all the money Ukraine needs. The EU was involved in the overthrow of the elected President of Ukraine in 2014 for being too pro Russian. The EU offer of future membership of the EU to Ukraine is seen as a further provocation by Putin following the expansion of NATO.
Many call for a ceasefire in Gaza and think the US and NATO could require one. The truth is Hamas are not ready to return the hostages and stop rocket attacks on Israel, minimum requirements for a ceasefire. Nor is Israel willing to stop fighting Hamas in Gaza despite civilian casualty levels. Until both shift they will carry on fighting whatever others want.
December 29, 2023
I do not care about Ukraine as this war is self inflicted. It should never have tried to get into bed with the EU in the first place.
Israel must defeat an enemy intent on its destruction. It has no other choice. This is, in my view, a just war. Israel has allowed a corridor for civilians to evacuate northern Gaza and has agreed to a cease fire in exchange for hostages. Hamas can have another ceasefire but must release all hostages.
What concerns me is that Hamas is being treated in some ways better than Israel. I find it odd that a US President and others want a ceasefire, which will aid Hamas, and yet, when they were pursuing terrorist that killed many of their citizens there was no suggestion of basically letting them off.
Let me be clear. Hamas must be destroyed. There can be no peace whilst even the faintest embers of their existence glow.
December 29, 2023
There are other wars going on in the world but, for some reason, they are not covered here or much elsewhere. Maybe this is because the life of a Burmese is less than that of a Ukrainian ?
December 29, 2023
Also the atrocities and murders of Christians in Nigeria by muslim fundamentalists. Some sixty over the Christmas period. Many thousands over the past decade. Unreported in our bought media or BBC.
December 29, 2023
It is important for the West that both Hamas and Russia are defeated. Neither of them can be trusted and to capitulate would only cause trouble for the future.
Putin is the 21st century Hitler with the sane warped mindset.
December 29, 2023
Hamas has for many years held hostage the citizens of Gaza who should be assisting IDF.
December 29, 2023
I’m in agreement with your opening comments about Ukraine. The blame for the awful war? Russia: 70%. Ukraine: 20%. USA: 5%. EU: 5%. The exercising of foreign-policy by that lot has been dire. What could have prevented the war? Ukraine’s pursuing a foreign-policy akin to Finland’s traditional approach of trying to get on with its neighbours to both east and west. But once Russia started massing troops, America could have deterred the invasion by the simple act of sending troops to straddle the known invasion-routes.
Anyways, I hope that 2024 will see the demise of Putin, though my money would be on Xi to lose his job first.
December 29, 2023
As long as the Israel Lobby controls American policy and a party like Likud is in power in Israel then requests for ceasefires or solutions will be ignored.
Israel will use maximum force, possibly with the aim of expelling all Palestinians and pushing for a Greater Israel with expanded borders. The Hamas raid may even have provided a useful casus belli.
Public opinion in America may be turning against Israel but the Lobby still holds sway. Netanyahu is not popular in Israel itself, look at the comments in newspapers like Haaretz. However, Netanyahu has always been a political survivor.
December 29, 2023
Hamas has never asked and never will ask for a ceasfire. Hamas has always rejected a two state solution. It wants only one thing: the extirpation of all Jews. It says all this often enough. Why don’t you believe it?
December 29, 2023
+1. It seems very odd indeed that no-one had wind of the brutal Hamas attack, who knows the machievellian goings-on.
Also, I don’t want millions of Palestinian refugees pouring into Europe – some Israeli voices are calling for “voluntary migration” , to somewhere outside of Palestine. Even if Egypt were to accept them (it has strongly rejected the idea), that would only create another staging post to cross the Mediterranean.
December 29, 2023
Hamas are not fretting over loss of life .It was obvious that there was going to be retaliation and deaths to their own.So in effect they were deliberately inciting hardship and death to their own people.
Putin has a large landmass in Russia and should take great responsibility to ensure it’s citizens are safe.The fundamental responsibility is to his people not to land grab.Why do they allow him to continue?
Similarly the Ukrainians want to be Ukrainian and not Russian.Why do both sides not have sufficient intelligence to understand that the forceful taking of nations and random killings will leave a bitter taste for generations.The hate will continue.
There’s no point trying to jazz up the facts with sides and strategies.We live in a world still where the least intelligent take the lead and everyone else pays the price.
December 29, 2023
Margaret, many Ukrainians want to be Russian, and expressed that wish in referendums last year. An armistice which left the contact line where it is now is emerging as a least worst option in Western ruling circles. As well as preserving a sovereign Ukraine for people who still want to live there, it would also let people living in Eastern Ukraine who voted to join Russia have their way. This may help to mitigate the bitter taste that you mention, over the random killing of civilians in the Donbass by the Kiev forces since 2014.
December 29, 2023
1. NATO is not at war with anyone. Some of its members are supporting a friendly state, individually and collectively.
2. NATO is not a provocation to Putin. He knows NATO is a defensive pact that only threatens russian imperialism, not russian security.
3. Ukraine knows that there is no such thing as peace with russia. All they get is a piece of paper that everyone knows russia will not honour (in the fullness of time). So there is no point for them in negotiating.
4. Ukraine also knows that the arrival of F16 jets could turn the tide in their favour next year.
5. Trump does not favour peace, he favours a (temporary) end to hostilities where he looks like the broker. He will blackmail Ukraine into doing as he wishes by threatening to end all support. That is the worst option available. Both US parties are putting up ridiculously weak candidates, even by modern democracy standards.
6. Hamas will not accept a 2-party state solution since they are committed to the destruction of Israel. Israel cannot allow them to regroup and get away with the atrocities. It will continue until Hamas tunnel network destroyed. Eliminating Hamas is not likely since they hide among civilians and escape easily to other countries.
7. The actions of Hamas only shocked some of the world. The rest seem to care nothing for Hamas’s atrocities and actively support “Palestinians” – including an alarming number living in the UK.
December 29, 2023
I would add that the Americans know that a 1970s fighter jet, even though upgraded, isn’t going to deliver a Ukraine victory. The US is already signalling to Kiev that its support for the war is time-limited, especially now Biden is entering an election campaign. Against that background, the best outcome for the Democrats is some kind of negotiated settlement freezing the lines of conflict, which can be spun as a defeat for Putin. The problem for the US is that in September 2022 Zelensky put a block on negotiating with Russia. Either that block is removed, or he is.
December 29, 2023
Germany and the EU already blackmailed Zelensky on 27 Feb 2022 in truly Faustian style: weapons refused until then in exchange for future EU sovereignty over Ukraine.
December 29, 2023
As always I watch the Christmas institute lectures.The topic this year was artificial intelligence.The overall theme was that AI ,no matter how it developed with self learning from the world’s AI ,the responsibility lay with the original intelligence inputted.Can you imagine Hammas inputting information or some other emotionally primitive society which the A I network could learn from and use?
December 29, 2023
SJR: You say NATO/EU are staying out of the Ukraine war. That may be the official story, but sometimes the mask slips:-
“We are fighting a war against Russia.” – Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, January 2023.
“We will not allow President Putin to win this war.” NATO Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, February 2023.
That doesn’t sound like staying out of a war to me. Nor are we doing so. British SAS forces were observed at the frontline in Ukraine by a Polish government minister in March 2022 (declassified.uk) and their presence in the country was also confirmed by a leaked US military source. Our Parliament hasn’t approved their participation in the war, but that just means it has to be covert, apparently.
December 29, 2023
I note no doubt the deliberate omission of totalitarian Iran from this article but then we’ve come to expect such propaganda from party politicians who seek to maintain the party line by creating a narrative that isn’t supported by the facts.
Iran-Israel = proxy war
Ukraine-Russia – proxy war between Russia and Obama’s US
I’ve almost given up listening most politicians who no doubt yearn to speak the truth but buckle under the weight of a political culture whose now only purpose is pumping out bullshit, lies and crap
December 29, 2023
Not quite right. The Russian invasion of Ukraine on 22 Feb 2022 was a golden opportunity for Germany and the EU to expand the EU further east and gain control of Ukraine’s vast mineral reserves of which lithium and rare earths alone are valued at up to US$12 trillion. Three days later they blackmailed Zelensky: weapons hitherto refused would be supplied in exchange for future EU sovereignty over Ukraine. The EU now has formal plans, as announced by Von Der Leyen and available on its websites, for the post war reconstruction of Ukraine to be directed towards supporting Energiewende and EU Green Energy.
I suspect the price it is prepared to pay for that will diminish as other souces of critical minerals are developed. It is a finely balanced calculation because the EU could perhaps fall black on the pre-war arrangement it had for supply rather than control. I believe Putin’s territorial objectives are limited and he might well be attracted by a lucrative supply deal with the EU in exchange for Crimea and an eastern portion of Ukraine where these resources are located.
December 29, 2023
Ukraine would find it easier to secure weapon supplies if it occasionally paid for the stuff. I’d suggest that it needs to issue war-bonds.
December 29, 2023
The likely outcome of war can change suddenly, just as a losing player’s single move can gain victory in a tournament of chess. Opponents’ competing minds determine who wins. They should resist without killing to decide the outcome. Winning peace is available.
December 29, 2023
Russia conducted an illegal invasion annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014, which was tacitly accepted by the then President Obama and NATO. Emboldened by the lack of Western response, Russia armed “separatists” in the UKraine oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk and began further hostilities. We all know what will happen if we try and appease Putin with territorial concessions; the Baltic states, Moldova and Poland will be next
The ” the overthrow of the elected President of Ukraine in 2014 for being too pro Russian” was the democratic decision of the Ukrainian people, who chose freedom and independence from Putin’s fascist Russian kleptocracy and elected the outstanding and Churchillian President Zelenskiy.
The West has provided nearly $150bn in military and economic support to Ukraine and the UK alone has provided £3bn. We have given them just enough to defend themselves and stop Russia at the current front lines; Biden, afraid of “escalation” has made sure that Ukraine is unable to force the Russian aggressors back and throw them into the Black Sea
The West has seized about $300bn of Russian assets, a not inconsiderable sum. This should now be given to Ukraine in economic support, to allow them to build and expand their armed forces, further develop their own armaments industry and to buy weaponry and ammunition. The overwhelming desire of the Ukrainian people is to liberate the lands that Russia has siezed by force. The war criminal Putin must not be allowed to succeed