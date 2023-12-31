Happy New Year.

“Pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer”
Tonight’s not for sorrows, nor mulling old wounds
Come banish our troubles, lets sing some new tunes
Caught in the present is a moment to choose
To look forwards or backwards, to win or to lose
If your comfort is clinging to all that has past
This precious moment of hope will never last
Grasping the future and its unknown way
Can bring success and many a wonderful day
The past is well trodden, we know the ending
The future is for moulding, shaping, bending
As last year expires, hopes and promises broken
Change things this time , leave pledges unspoken
So pour me another, drink to the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
If your life is a drama you can change the plot
If your friends are the actors you can recast the lot
If people around you are holding you back
Tell them you’re changing, to a new track
Lets hold on to clichés that drive us to more
Lets venture out from behind that closed door
We can stretch for the stars and strive for the sun
We can soar with the wind making life more fun
You are only out of the game when you give up the play
So write some new words so you have a new say
Aim for something better, embrace the best
You may fall short of target but gain from the quest
So cast off the old. Live a new dream
Grab the future foretold. Mine a new seam
So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
Trust that tomorrow can be better than today
Let the future empower us with its new way
Lets cast off from austerity, from all those extra taxes
Lets go for growth as austerity relaxes
Lets make our own minds up and set our own pace
The future is only ours, my friend, if it we embrace
Tonight is the night is to put on a new face
So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer.