The problems with an electric car

I reproduce today the views of an EV car owner sent to me recently. He agreed I could share this with you. As it reveals this is someone who bought into the green idea and wanted the EV to work for him. Experience was very disappointing. I have shortened and anonymised it:
“Some 5 months ago I was in a position to change my Petrol vehicle (Peugeot 3008) for an electric one. Unfortunately the 3008 has only just been released as a Hybrid and the full EV is not due until later next year (2024). As a result of this I was obliged to go to the E2008 which is a smaller vehicle. Despite this the E2008 was considerably more expensive than the petrol 3008.
The cost of a home charger was nearly £1000 extra to have installed. Even the domestic “granny” charger was another £250 to charge at home until a home charger could be installed.
I try to have “green thoughts” about the environment where possible and use Solar Panels and have recently installed a Combi Boiler.
However after using the Electric car for 5 months I have reverted back to a petrol driven model due to the following reasons.
My wife and I had range anxiety. Most manufacturers quote a range of in excess 200 miles. In practice the best I could get was about 150 miles in fair weather. With the recent cold weather I found that range could drop down to as little as 110 miles.
We had to make a number of trips to towns about 120 miles away and required a charge on the way home. Of the 5 trips we made we found that none of the high speed type were working, after trying 5 different chargers we finally found a charger which was at a hotel. When we arrived at the hotel the charger was in use and the guy had only just started charging so we knew it would be about an hours wait. Also there is no queueing spaces so we had to double park until the space became free.
On our most recent trip away I wanted to use one of the regular chargers only to find there were already 3 cars waiting to use the one charger. This would have meant waiting up to 3 hours before I could connect.
I also had a friend visit from Slovakia and we decided to take her out shopping by car. We knew that it would be risky trying to complete the journey without recharging on the way home. We tried 5 different chargers and found that they were not working.
We decided that the only way was to hope for the best and try to get home without the charge and made it home with just 11 miles spare and no reserve having turned off the heater on the way home to save energy.
On these occasions we were in contact with the Network Operators who tried to be helpful but could only suggest using low power chargers at supermarkets which could mean a stay of 7 hours, plus the devices have a maximum stay time of 2 to 3 hours without a penalty of £100-150 for an overstay.
(He gave up on the EV )
Unfortunately I lost about 30% in the trade in of my electric vehicle after just 5 months and had to pay a premium of about 20% in buying a 2 year old petrol model.
Reply: This explains why EVs are a hard sell to non fleet buyers. The motor industry has here lost a customer who bought into the idea but was thwarted by the costs of the product and the difficulties of recharging when away from home.
3 Comments
January 2, 2024
My son has a well known American brand and is really enjoying it. He regularly goes to Cornwall with one charge on route and is enjoying the experience. While I understand the fears of the post it high lights the need for more charging points.
January 2, 2024
Good morning.
In August I took delivery of an eHybrid. I had not owned a car for many, many years before, just hiring them when needed, public transport, my bike and walking be quite adequate at that time. But my circumstances have changed which necessitated me getting a car. I originally looked at getting a small petrol car but, when I did the maths, it being on a company lease plan, the cost to me personally was too great. This led me to look at hybrids (I could see at the time EV’s were a non-starter – pun intended) and so I settled on a larger car.
Yesterday I came back from the Cotswolds, a round journey of 240 miles. My average MPG for the journey there and back was 55.4mpg, which is quite bad. I have done trips which have been as good as 68.9mpg. So why was my trip yesterday worse than before. There are a number of factors, such as topography (the Cotswolds is quite hilly), but the main reason is I could not find a charger to top up my battery so had to rely on the engine instead to do the job. As I got into London I switched over to EV mode as this was much better for that kind of traffic.
I mention this as I too believe that governments should not be limiting peoples ability to make important choices. What next ? Where and what we should like in ? Or what type of haircuts (North Korea) that we should have ?
Dear Big State. Please stay out of my business.
January 2, 2024
Can’t see the point in this. I know two people who run Teslas and do some significant mileage and are happy with their cars.
The EV is the future and with billions going in to develop them will evolve significantly.
You should concentrate your efforts on the market share the Chinese are/will develop and their strategic control over rare metals.
The pathetic efforts and investment from the U.K. government are no more than rounding errors compared with elsewhere.