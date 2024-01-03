Flood Warning and Alerts from the Environment Agency

I have received the following update from the Environment Agency about possible flooding in the constituency. They have provided links and a telephone number for their floodline service.

Dear John,

I’m writing to update you on the latest forecast regarding the likelihood of flooding in your constituency.

Latest situation

Recent rain over the Christmas period has fallen on saturated ground and river levels are already high.

There is 1 flood warning and 5 alerts in force in your constituency area. You can see these listed in more detail below.

Flood Warnings are issued when property flooding is expected.

Flood Alerts are issued when flooding to low lying areas such as fields and roads are expected, and property flooding is possible.

Flood Warning in force in Wokingham constituency

Properties closest to the River Kennet between Shenfield Mill, Theale and Reading town centre

Flood Alerts in force in Wokingham constituency

River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook

River Enborne and Foudry Brook

River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading

River Blackwater and The Cove Brook

Lower River Loddon

Our live map showing the latest flood alerts and warnings, and rainfall and river levels is available at the following link: Live flood map – Check for flooding – GOV.UK (check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk)

Our activities

Our planned watercourse maintenance programme reduces the likelihood of river blockage and enables main river watercourses to flow as close to their optimum capacity as possible. We will, however, remain vigilant to any blockages that have the potential to increase flood risk and respond if safe to do so.

We continue to respond to the high river levels. In areas of flood risk, the best mitigation is for us to issue flood warnings when property flooding is expected. This allows residents time to prepare and activate their flood plans.

Forward look

More rainfall is forecast tomorrow which may cause the river levels to rise further increasing the risk that a few properties could experience some flooding. We are watching the levels closely.

I’m currently on duty as the Area Duty Manager, acting on behalf of the Area Director for this incident. I’m focused on our immediate incident response to ensure we can warn and inform communities at risk and manage our assets effectively during this period.

How to contact us during this incident

If you have any specific questions about the current situation please contact us via this email address. If you are requesting a call back, please provide us with a contact number, so that we can arrange for the most appropriate person to ring you.

Members of the public can call our free Floodline service on 0345 988 1188.

Help communities stay up to date and prepare

Please do encourage your constituents to stay up to date with the latest information:

Encourage your constituents to be prepared:

what to do in a flood: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/what-to-do-in-a-flood

what happens after a flood: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/what-happens-after-a-flood

I will keep you informed of any changes and please do contact me if you have any questions.