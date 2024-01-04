My calls for Post Office apologies and compensation

I reproduce below the most recent of my interventions on the Post Office Horizon disaster. Others can also be found going back for a decade by searching the website. I have consistently argued that it was exceedingly unlikely that there was a sudden outbreak of mass criminality by respected Post Office managers at the same time as a new computing system was brought in. I have urged the Post Office to reconsider, to apologise and to pay prompt and generous compensation to those it wrongfully prosecuted. It is dreadful it took them so long to own up to their mistakes.