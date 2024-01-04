My calls for Post Office apologies and compensation

I reproduce below the most recent of my interventions on the Post Office Horizon disaster. Others can also be found going back for a decade by searching the website. I have consistently argued that it was exceedingly unlikely that there was a sudden outbreak of mass criminality by respected Post Office managers at the same time as a new computing system was brought in. I have urged the Post Office to reconsider, to apologise and to pay prompt and generous compensation to those it wrongfully prosecuted. It is dreadful it took them so long to own up to their mistakes.
Post Office compensation
I am glad the government has now signed off on a compensation scheme for Post Office managers wrongly accused and badly treated by the Post Office over the introduction of the Horizon computer system. Some were made to pay large sums to the Post Office they did not owe and some were falsely accused…
Some compensation at last for Post Office managers
I reproduce below a letter from the Minister about compensation for those caught up in the Horizon software problems. I have been pressing for a long time for proper compensation. Dear Colleagues, Post Office Horizon Compensation I know that colleagues will welcome an update on compensation for postmasters who were wrongfully convicted on…
Post office: Compensation Payments for Postmasters with Overturned criminal convictions
I have received the enclosed update from Minister for Small Business, Consumers & Labour Markets about compensation Payments for Postmasters with Overturned criminal convictions. Dear Colleagues, I know members across the House are aware of the longstanding Horizon issues whereby postmasters were prosecuted and convicted on the basis of Horizon evidence that we now…
Compensation for Postal Managers
I have pursued the issue of compensation for Postal Managers who were wrongly accused when the new computer system failed to account properly for their businesses. The letter beneath gives us the latest update on compensation, where I have urged the government to be generous and get these matters settled: Dear Colleague, POST…
My support for the Government’s new policy to ensure that the Post Office properly apologises and compensates every post master wrongfully convicted
Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): I am grateful to the Minister for changing the policy. I have been a long-standing critic of past Governments and Ministers for not telling the Post Office to apologise and pay up, and I encourage him today to ensure that the Post Office apologises properly, and pays up quickly and generously. …
Approval of Funds for Full & Final Settlement for Postmasters with Overturned Criminal Convictions
I have received the enclosed letter regarding the settlement funds for Postmasters: Approval of Funds for Full & Final Settlement for Postmasters with Overturned Criminal Convictions This House is aware of the distressing impact that problems with the Post Office’s Horizon IT system have had on the lives and livelihoods of many postmasters. The…
My Question during the Statement on Post Office Court of Appeal Judgment, 27 April 2021
Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): Will the Minister understand that there has to be compensation, and urgently, and this compensation has to cover not just the Horizon losses but the legal costs and the loss of business and income that people suffered from the damage to their reputation? Many MPs, including myself, told past…
The Post Office systems scandal
It has taken many years, much suffering and plenty of legal bills for the Postmasters to get justice over the Horizon scandal. MPs including myself told past Ministers there was no sudden outbreak of mass criminality by Postmasters, but there was a systems and accounting problem created by new computers. This has at last…
Justice for Post Office managers
I was pleased to learn that at last the Post Office accepts its accounting software was faulty and led to wrongful accusations and cases against Post Office managers. Various MPs took up these matters without success, as in this 2014 debate to highlight the problem: Post Office Mediation Scheme, 17 December 2014 Mr John…
My question during the Urgent Question on Horizon: Sub-Postmaster Convictions, 10 June 2020
John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): Most MPs want the Post Office to apologise to all those it has wronged and pay generous compensation to them in the circumstances. Will the Minister add the Government’s voice to that and make it a demand of the Post Office? The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business, Energy and…
Well it would have meant that those responsible pay for the error with they jobs, so it was perhaps easier to throw these poor people under the bus rather that do the decent thing. A very common occurrence, Sir John.
Well done to you and others.
Now, what about all those that were harmed during the SCAMDEMIC ?
Or maybe PO management enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution?
It is perhaps rather generous to call them merely mistakes. Many must have know just from the numbers of previously good character people suddenly being accused or fraud.
But what about the lawyers and the legal systems failures. How could judges and juries find guilt “beyond reasonable doubt” given the numbers 600+ now being falsely accused – directly post the introduction of this software. Surely by far the most likely explanation was aways duff software and many insiders at the Post Office must have known of these problems. Was this not perverting the course of justice.
I read that Ed Davey responsible minister at the time even failed to meet those being accused.