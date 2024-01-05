Update on flood risk position in your constituency

I have just received the latest update from the Environment Agency. Three flood warnings and six alerts are now in force.

Dear John,

Following our email on 3 January, I’m writing to update you on the latest forecast regarding the likelihood of flooding in your constituency.

Latest situation

There are now 3 flood warnings and 6 alerts in force in your constituency area. You can see these listed in more detail below.

• Flood Warnings are issued when property flooding is expected.

• Flood Alerts are issued when flooding to low lying areas such as fields and roads are expected, and property flooding is possible.

Flood Warning in force in Wokingham constituency

• River Loddon and River Blackwater at Swallowfield

• Properties closest to the River Kennet between Shenfield Mill, Theale and Reading town centre

• River Kennet from Theale down to Reading

Flood Alerts in force in Wokingham constituency

• River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook

• River Enborne and Foudry Brook

• River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading

• River Blackwater and The Cove Brook

• Lower River Loddon

• River Whitewater and River Hart

Our live map showing the latest flood alerts and warnings, and rainfall and river levels is available at the following link: Live flood map – Check for flooding – GOV.UK (check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk)

Our activities

Our planned watercourse maintenance programme reduces the likelihood of river blockage and enables main river watercourses to flow as close to their optimum capacity as possible. We will, however, remain vigilant to any blockages that have the potential to increase flood risk and respond if safe to do so.

We continue to respond to the high river levels and to issue flood warnings when property flooding is expected. This allows residents time to prepare and activate their flood plans.

We will have Community Information Officers out in areas of highest risk to help assess impacts and reassure communities across the Thames area. Our operational response with barriers and pumping has been focussed where it would be most effective.

Forward look

There is a small amount of rain forecast today, but river levels may continue to rise in response to last night’s rainfall. We are watching the levels closely.

I’m currently on duty as the Area Duty Manager, acting on behalf of the Area Director for this incident. I’m focused on our immediate incident response to ensure we can warn and inform communities at risk and manage our assets effectively during this period.

How to contact us during this incident

If you have any specific questions about the current situation please contact us via this email address. If you are requesting a call back, please provide us with a contact number, so that we can arrange for the most appropriate person to ring you.

Members of the public can call our free Floodline service on 0345 988 1188.

Help communities stay up to date and prepare

Please do encourage your constituents to stay up to date with the latest information:

• Sign up for our free flood warning service Sign up for flood warnings – GOV.UK (environment-agency.gov.uk)

• Check the weather forecast UK rainfall radar map – Met Office

• Keep up to date with the current flood warning situation: Live flood map – Check for flooding – GOV.UK (check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk)

Encourage your constituents to be prepared:

• what to do in a flood: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/what-to-do-in-a-flood

• what happens after a flood: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/what-happens-after-a-flood

I will keep you informed of any changes and please do contact me if you have any questions.