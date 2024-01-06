Problems with green products- do they really cut CO 2?

Many people who accept the science of climate change do not buy electric cars and heat pumps because they do not see how that lowers CO 2. The establishment and the main parties all hold the same strange idea that forcing more people to buy these two products will in some way cut world CO 2. It is difficult to see how this would happen given current limits on renewable power.
If I bought a new electric car today and plugged it in to charge it the grid would need to call up more gas fuelled electricity to handle the needs of my recharger. We are usually using all the renewable power we can produce. If I spent a lot of money on a heat pump that too would require grid power to fuel it. How does it make sense to burn the gas in a distant power station and lose some of the energy in transmission when I could burn the gas directly in my home boiler and capture more of that energy as usable heat?
For the establishment view to work we need much more renewable power to power the grid, with reliable ways of storing green electricity for days and times when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining. We are someway off that situation. Before demanding we switch cars and heating systems government and the energy industry need to decide how to make storing renewable power economic. There would then be a long period of gaining permissions and implementing the work necessary to put in extra renewable capacity, extra grid capacity, and the approved ways of storing. These might be the production of green hydrogen with all the additional changes that would then require, or more large battery installations, or more pump storage systems. None of this is easy to do, quick to complete or cheap.
There also needs to be whole lifetime accounting. Ripping out a gas boiler and putting in a heat pump uses large amounts of energy to make or scrap or install or remove the products. Much of the work today is undertaken by suppliers using fossil fuels . This CO 2 needs to be accounted for. Early retirement of gas boilers or petrol cars may add to world CO 2 from the CO 2 involved in their replacement. It has been shown you would need to do a high mileage for a number of years in an electric car, recharging it from renewable sources, to cut overall CO 2 compared to running your older petrol car for longer.
January 6, 2024
The production of electricity to include transport, heating and industry would have to be tripled at least. During a winter lull in wind and with solar being near zero, with nuclear reduced to 5 to 20% if we are lucky, the UK will require at least 2 weeks storage. As there is no way to store electricity by batteries or gravity, whether using pumped water or weights, the only possibility is production of hydrogen and the Royal Society has recommended the building of large caverns to store it. Engineers have shown that even this would be inadequate and extremely expensive. The alternative to burning natural gas is to split it into hydrogen and carbon dioxide and pump the latter under the North Sea. This would use more gas and also be very expensive. In practice enough back up by carbon fuel generation would be required but no new gas, oil or coal stations are planned. This information has been available in the book Sustainable Energy Without the Hot Air by the late Prof MacKay for years. But apparently no-one in government has read it.
January 6, 2024
Actually, no, as this will just compound the massive collateral costs of trying to accommodate the intermittent nature of wind and solar. We just need to get real, cut out all of the Nut Zero crap and let people get on with their lives with a reliable electricity supply, currently from gas but hopefully, if the politicians get their collective fingers out, from nuclear.
January 6, 2024
This is all displacement activity and disguises what is really going.
And what is going on ?
The decline of Western Civilization.
January 6, 2024
Well very few people who know what they are talking about think that a bit more CO2 even a doubling will cause very much warming at all. See Prof. William Happer videos. A bit more CO2 plant, tree and crop food and slight warming is a net benefit on balance. We live in a period of a relative dearth of CO2.
As to whether electric cars and heat pumps save CO2 they do not in general especially if run from electricity generated from gas, coal, oil, wood… and they will be as we have now spare low carbon electricity and it cannot be cost effectively stored. Just the fossil fuels that go into mining and making a new EV car mean that keeping your old one is almost always better at reducing CO2 should you wish to reduce CO2 that is!.
I just arrived in Cambridge and had to heat up a stone cold house the efficient gas boiler did it to toasty warm in 18 hours. A heat pump might typically have taken 4 days and would cost far more as electricity costs far more than gas as does the installation. Even allowing for the CoP efficiency of heat pumps (which is invariably exaggerated). This means people leave them on while away wasting more energy.
January 6, 2024
So Skidmore former energy minister and net zero priest resigns. So is this man do dim, scientifically ignorant (I assume no science beyond 16) and deluded as to have fallen for this Net Zero con trick or does he have some vested interests or is he paid to think this?
He contributed to the fairly sensible Britannia Unchained book so he seems rather confused in his politics. Though the relatively sensible Kwasi was also rather confused and ill informed on Net Zero too.
January 6, 2024
The whole process of CO2 accounting is a farce, a scam and an irrelevance. It results in a colossal waste of resources. If new technology is good enough it will displace old technology by user choice. That will only happen if the new offers compelling benefits over the old, such better functionality and/or lower costs. Government will do better if it provides an environment that enables such substitution to occur than pretending it knows best by shoving it’s pet projects down people’s throats.
January 6, 2024
How does it all make sense, indeed? Meanwhile in your own constituency, Sir John, developers are going ahead with the greencrap agenda. It’s reported in a local paper that 256 houses to be built in Finchampstead will all be fitted with heat pumps. How much they add to the cost, and whether any of these homes will be “affordable”, wasn’t reported.
January 6, 2024
John completely misses the point though being highly intelligent I suspect that’s deliberate.
It’s not about the climate. It’s not about heat pumps. It’s not about EV’s. It’s not about racism nor misogyny. It’s about the total politicisation of life itself to impose a rigid orthodoxy. We’ve been here before. 1917 Russia. 1933 Germany. The end result will be the same. Freedom loving people will at some point fight back against the detritus that seeks to destroy our world and replace it will something very, very different
