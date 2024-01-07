Establishment economics hits a new low

We live under the tyranny of the Bank of England and OBR. Politicians have given powers away to these so called independent bodies, only to discover they are unable to make accurate forecasts whilst recommending policies which lurch us from high inflation to no growth. Many of the electorate take the more traditional view that Ministers are elected to sift the advice and make good decisions. If inflation is too high or growth is too low voters blame the government. As we approach the next election voters face the problem that the main Opposition party thinks the problems of inflation and growth require more powers to be surrendered to the very bodies that have caused much of the bad outcomes so far. Why take more of the same medicine when it has proved to be harmful so far?
Over my time as an MP to date the record of the Bank of England has been poor for much of that period. The Bank along with the Treasury, the CBI and the Labour party nagged the Conservative government of the 1980s into the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. All the time I was Margaret Thatcher’s economic adviser we stayed out of this system, which was obviously going to be destabilising and damaging as I set out in a booklet before the event. When they had their way it gave us first a rapid inflation as the Bank created money to try to keep the exchange rate down to the limits of the scheme, and then caused a deep recession when they had to arrest the inflation with an intense money squeeze to try to save the pound. That wrote off the period 1988- 94 and ended the Conservative government.
In the period 2005-8 the Bank allowed a massive expansion of credit as the Treasury went for an increase of spending and borrowing at the same time. The Conservative Opposition warned the government that this was dangerous and inflationary. So it proved. Then the Bank did the opposite and squeezed money and credit too hard, threatening the solvency of the banks. I warned against such an extreme lurch, but they were determined. Only when some of the largest banks in the land were teetering on the edge of collapse did they relent. They had to undertake a very expensive bail out of leading banks brought on by their own folly. As Gordon Brown was an important influence on the thinking behind decisions he ultimately had to take it was fitting Labour were thrown out of office for the big crash of 2008.
In the response to the covid lockdowns the Bank understandably made a large amount of money available to prop bond markets and offset some of the damaging economic consequences of widespread closures. Unfortunately the Bank continued with this policy throughout 2021, recovery year, in a way that was bound to be inflationary. So it proved. Now they are trying to overcorrect by taking large losses on bonds they paid too much for and reducing the money supply.
What a pity the experts of the Bank have not yet learned from these dreadful boom/bust swings that creating too much money or allowing too much credit is inflationary, and allowing too little brings on a recession. This is a clear case where expertise needs to be challenged, and experts with better forecasting records should be listened to more.
Good morning.
Begging your pardon, Sir John but that is not how I remember it.
I seem to remember that one side of your party was, and the other not. Labour’s position changed from one that was anti-ECC/ EU to pro but only after the fall of Michael Foot, and even then they sat mostly on the fence pointing out the divisions in your party.
After 14 long years on office it is a bit too late to be blaming others, whether it be in part or in whole, for the problems we now face.
No mention of the ‘Schoolboy errors’ which led to mass fraud during the SCAMDEMIC which your party leader is directly responsible for. No mention of the numerous promises made and never kept. All these were within your parties purview.
I am sorry, Sir John but, even if everything you write were indeed 100% correct you and your party are the ones wielding the power. The fact that you never wielded it to our benefit is what will condemn you.
The FCA and Financial Ombudsman Service are just as bad, if not worse, at their roles.
Hotbeds of diversity hires, and active discrimination against white males. But case studies in how not to deliver your core service with anything like acceptable quality. Together with fraudulent complaints process which just hides their own mistakes.
Yes, it’s pretty easy to pick the experts to depend on, you look at their record of prediction against what actually happened.
The electorates problem is that any MP with the wit to point this strategy out is barred from power by the Party establishments. That is how they ‘hide’ the idiocy of their chosen majority.
What do we do when there is no electoral fix? Now that is the question that puts ‘to be or not to be’ into the no-brainier category.
The political and state (civil service) class is defying the electorate on every front. The position is existential.
What is the fix?
Happy New Year, and here we go again. “Establishment economics”? The banks do not run this country. The Conservatives do, and have done for 13 years. If things are going badly – and they are – the buck stops with the Conservatives, no one else
So Sunak promises to fund tax cuts by reducing ‘benefits’. Benefits to whom – asylum seekers, foreign countries, foreign combatants?
In addition he promises ‘tax cuts after the election’ 🤬what sort of fools does he think we are?
He needs to implement the painless state reduction and spending reductions JR recites on this blog ad infinitum and he needs to get his skates on because the must ALL be implemented BEFORE the election with time for us all to see the increase in our finances.
Then he has a minor chance of not being whitewashed!
Else it’s curtains.
Hit the proverbial nail on the head with a crunching whack.
Osborne’s cowardice in creating the Europhile OBR was an act of appalling political Blairite treachery.
The QUANGO obsession is destroying and is meant to destroy democratic accountability while handing huge power to unelected lefty grifters
We need a party in government with the BIGGEST balls to destroy the authoritarian Blair woke legacy in all its various manifestations before it ‘eats’ us all alive
You ask why non of these experts ever learn. Well it’s pretty obvious because they don’t work for Britain bur follow the trends of external bodies luke the UN and WEF and Eu
It’s a disgrace that what is obvious to the taxpayer is 180 degrees from what the establishment does. Immigration and net zero being the most obvious.
Well these incompetent organisations are not really “independent”. Osborne appointed the incompetent lefty, green loon, PPE Grad, Mark Carney and Sunak appointed the Andrew Bailey, a man who gave us all one size for all circs 40% personal overdraft rates while at the FCA. Economic lunacy and market rigging. It is largely governments amd ministers to blame. They after all wasted £ billions on lockdowns, HS2, test and trace, net zero, net harm vaccines, PPE procurement, incompetent defence procurement…Almost all MPs idiotically still support net zero and the climate change act/religion.
So Rachael Reeves struggles on £86k plus (very generous expenses) PA it seems and I assume she has no student debt but in London you do due to vast tax levels, green crap energy costs & housing costs. Meanwhile junior doctors start on just £30k and many have over £100k of student debt and £7k PA of interest on it. Note this student interest is paid from post tax and NI income too.
But Labour have not said they will restore junior doctors pay with a 35% increase.