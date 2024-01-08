Protesters wanting a quicker green transition should praise the UK and challenge others

All the time we have a global system of national accounting for carbon dioxide production the UK will come out well from the numbers and China and India will come out badly. UK policy has driven a lot of heavy energy using industry out of our country to force us to rely on more imports. The imports from China mean more CO 2 produced in China and less in the UK. The UK has stopped most of its coal based electricity production and come to rely more on imported electricity. Given this is the approved system why don’t the green campaigners rejoice at the UK’s success in driving down its CO 2 output?
According to global figures China accounts for 30% of manmade CO 2 in the world and the UK under 1%. China’s increase in CO 2 output in a typical year exceeds total UK output for that year. These numbers do tell us a truth about CO 2 and should encourage the campaigners to pressurise China to do far more than she is doing. They could turn their attention to the Chinese Embassies if they do not fancy trying a protest in China itself. China and India do rely on coal much more than the advanced countries to generate their power. They are opening new coal power stations and mines.
One of the reasons many people who accept the climate change theory do not do more in their own lives to buy green products is their sense of futility given the way CO 2 worldwide continues to expand whatever action the UK government and consumers take. Despite all the COPs, law changes in advanced countries and the resolutions in world bodies world CO 2 output continues to expand as the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement draws near. So why do Green campaigners attack our own country instead of concentrating on the sources of so much CO 2 growth?
I very much agree. But as they say, if you really want to know what is going on behind all this, all you have to do is follow the money.
And as for those here that advocate our de-industrialisation ? I can only repeat the words, with some emphasis, of one Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov.
I don’t really care about green campaigners.
I’ve got more time for the people that are destroying Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ cameras.
Reply ULEZ is a bad policy to be opposed by all legal means. Damaging public property is a crime.
British people demand that the British government do more to stop climate change because we can vote for our government, not for anyone else’s. Telling us we should ask China to do more is irrelevant, we have no vote or say in China. Your post is really an appeal to do nothing. You should be honest, instead of trying to distract our attention from the urgent need for every country to do what it can
They attack our own country for a number of reasons. I’ll suggest three of them.
Some aren’t that bright, and haven’t thought logically about what they see as a CO2 problem.
Others may live in a Liberal-progressive bubble: to them net zero, Brexit, immigration, DEI, Covid restrictions etc are all part of the same issue. They loathe nationalism and this country, they want authoritarian global government to “protect” them. They fight the good fight, as they see it, starting with the UK.
Others realise they have more chance of getting some headline-grabbing victories of no value in terms of reducing global CO2 by pressurising an eco-friendly UK parliament and establishment. These help them recruit and retain support, and keep money flowing into their pockets via donations to the myriad NGOs and “charities” in this sector.
Whatever their thinking, the rest of us are being pulled down by their activities and we urgently need a political party in power that acts in the interests of Britain.
The Greens attack our country because they like the prescription for global warming. It is the same reason the left was keen on lockdowns. They want to control people and markets. The perceived threat of global warming gives them an excuse to do it.
Some market mechanisms are in place as a sop to the right, but the overall package is just screwing things up. The Marxists can then declare ‘market failure’ and impose even more controls over everyone.
‘climate change theory’. At last, the truth. All theory ie lies, applied also to ethnicity, race, gender and sexuality not just environmental protection and public health
We are seeing pure bred Marxism. Invent a threat, identify the oppressor and the oppressed, weaponise the threat and then finally using various means take control to eliminate the threat. It’s the favoured method of despotic seizure of power over our very existence as implemented by Hitler, Mao, Stalin, Castro etc etc (All Socialists of very disguises)
It ain’t called ‘cultural Marxism’ for no reason
We’ve been here before, learn from history
Green campaigners attack this country not necessarily for ‘green’ issues, that just happens to be the new banner to march under. I’m sure everyone has heard the ‘green on the outside, red on the inside’ quote.
I see little reason to feel proud that this country has a higher ranking in the worlds CO2 cutting charts than China or India.
At what cost has this been achieved?
Less industry, therefore loss of the skills involved and the self-sufficiency. Oh, but we buy lots from China and no doubt plans to buy more from India.
We import most of our energy, so how does that impact on jobs, finances, skills etc. Not least how does that rank us in energy security ?
China seems to be benefiting an awful lot from the desire of those running the country to appear only in the top 10 of shooting yourself in the foot chart.
Well I accept that (if all the many other things that affect the climate are equal – and they are not) then a bit more CO2 will indeed cause little extra heating. But even a doubling of CO2 would cause very little and it is certainly not an emergency. On balance a little more warming and a little more CO2 plant tree and crop food is almost certainly a net benefit for humanity.
Anyway, as you point out, what the UK does is largely irrelevant and much of what it has done is just to export heavy industries, harm the economy, freeze pensioners, idiotically chop down trees in the US to burn at Drax and export CO2 production. A bonkers agenda leaving the country vulnerable even in defence terms and destroying living standards.
Also the things that government do push heat pumps, EVs, public transport, wind, solar, battery storage, hydrogen, walking, cycling…do not really save any (or any significant) CO2. They merely export it and the jobs with it.
But this is an agenda that 90%+ of MP seem to support. So why is this? Are they just ignorant and stupid, do they simply not think or have they been bought and corupted by vested interests on the make? Or do they wrongly think there are votes to be won pushing this obvious scientific con trick?
Tim Stanley in the Telegraph today is surely correct.
“Skidmore was everything wrong with the Tories. Cameron’s disastrous reforms packed the party with MPs who, deep down, aren’t conservative at all.”
Not just deep down, but even just on the surface.
Because it’s not really about climate change it’s about socialism. The straightforward honest arguments for socialism have collapsed in the face of overwhelming global evidence over a century. So, whilst many of these people may indeed have convinced themselves that the end of the world is nigh, climate change is a convenient justification for pushing for socialist measures without having to justify them on their own merits.