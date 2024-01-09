Electric Vehicles (EVs) – with credit to Facts4EU

“The team at Facts4EU.Org have published a 2-part report on electric vehicles (EVs) in which I am quoted and which readers may find interesting.

Part I (https://facts4eu.org/news/2024_jan_electric_scalextric) is about the new law which came into effect on 03 January, about which relatively little has been written.

Part II (https://facts4eu.org/news/2024_jan_electric_scalextric_2) draws on the experience of one motorist who was forced to sell his EV after just 5 months and buy a petrol car instead. Readers will recall I published this motorist’s comments recently.”