Electric Vehicles (EVs) – with credit to Facts4EU

“The team at Facts4EU.Org have published a 2-part report on electric vehicles (EVs) in which I am quoted and which readers may find interesting.
Part I (https://facts4eu.org/news/2024_jan_electric_scalextric) is about the new law which came into effect on 03 January, about which relatively little has been written.
Part II (https://facts4eu.org/news/2024_jan_electric_scalextric_2) draws on the experience of one motorist who was forced to sell his EV after just 5 months and buy a petrol car instead. Readers will recall I published this motorist’s comments recently.”
January 9, 2024
Keeping you old petrol car is almost invariably much cheaper, more flexible. can tow. refill in 5 mins. better range, saves CO2 and is better for the enevironment!
January 9, 2024
I caught a bit Mr Bates vs the Post Office yesterday. In it there was civil case claiming circa £30k against a man representing himself (I assume he had little choice but to self-represent) was won by the plaintiff and who were awarded something like the £30k claimed + 300k legal costs.
The logic of this is that even if the evidence is very strong and gives the defendent a very high 90% chance of winning it is still better for them to settle early and pay the £30k before costs accrue. Run the case 10 times you save 9x30k = 270k but lose £330K on the one case you lose. If this is justice I am a banana as Hislop might put it.
Yet our wonderful legal system, judges & lawyers seem to have such little grasp of probability they think this is just fine it seems. The scales of justice are thus hugely distorted.
But then our moronic courts accepted the evidence from some deluded prosecution “expert” some expert in a cot death murder case, “for an affluent non-smoking family like the Clarks, the probability of a single cot death was 1 in 8,543, so the probability of two in the same family was around “1 in 73 million” (8543 × 8543).”
Perhaps Sunak is right for once – these idiotic lawyer do need a bit more maths or probability? But then again perhaps most do not have the right type of brains to follow it. Then perhaps this bent system enriches lawyers so drinks for lawyers and judges all round.
January 9, 2024
The consuming user knows best according to their own needs and experience. The Peugeot owner ‘in a position to change’ could have planned more carefully to avoid choosing such a bad outcome. Fortunately his unpleasant experience creates a strong signal to help others avoid the folly of buying EV waste and nuisance.
January 9, 2024
Andrew Bridgen MP was one of the first MPs to push for justice for these post office managers. He was right then and is right now on the vast vaccine harms. A problem perhaps some 10,000 times worse in terms of harms done and the compensation properly due. Sound very expensive indeed but good news for lawyers as usual. This with damages and surely many corporate and government manslaughter cases.
It seems that on the day the Telegraph published story about vaccine harms they received a threatening phone call from a senior official at the MHRA warning that The Telegraph would be banned from future briefings and press notices if we did not “soften” the news. By “Soften” I assume they ment hide the truth or lie to their readers that they were not dangerous? Who funds circa 80% of the MHRA but Big Pharma?
January 9, 2024
No one under about 50 (other than with certain medical conditions) needed the vaccines even if they had been “safe and effective”. This was very clear at the time, so what were these “experts” doing? Still pushing them at children now in some countries. Even now still pushing them at people in the UK and at hospital workers!
January 9, 2024
This once again highlights the abject stupidity of the uniparty as liebour and the limp dumb would be worse.
The minister says going electric will create welk paid jobs. He fails to mention these will be in china
Our whole infrastructure is being handed over to china with absolutely no benefit for the British citizens.
Reform s the only party committed to halting this nonesense
January 9, 2024
Just finance cost and depreciation of a new EV and short lived battery can exceed the full running costs per mile of your old petrol/diesel car. Insurance more as is tyre wear, general inconvenience and road wear. Plus most people in cities have no where to park and charge them. Cannot tow either really and small boots due to battery space needed. Check the full batter g’tee small print (they may not even comply anyway) and perhaps halve the quoted range for use on hilly roads, colder days with lights, wipers and the heater on.
Plus you are not “saving the Earth” quite the reverse.
January 9, 2024
Scary out of control Conservative Government. We the Government will force you the Electorate to buy from China the World’s largest Polluter.
The UK along with the EU have dropped the requirement all vehicles should have at least 40% UK or EU manufactured components in favor of increasing World Pollution. The UK Conservative Government will now fine, punish, those selling cars that do not include Chinese components.
The PM has given a Indian Company tons of our hard-earned tax pounds to front up a Chinese owned assembly plant in Somerset. But the same PM will not support UK Owned enterprise.
January 9, 2024
I have no problems with Foreign Governments or Entities earning from the UK. However, I see it as unreasonable when the same is not reciprocated. Then we have to add in the actions of a UK Conservative Government that appear to do it and do it maliciously so as to undermine UK Enterprise from even getting off the ground.
In particular we have with this Conservative Governments bogus religion of NetZero being the ploy for them being able to send our tax money abroad to subsidies other States (for our energy) while at the same time cancelling our ability to manufacture then go on to instead force us to buy from the Worlds polluters. It would be more rational and palatable if all these imports we need were manufactured with the same end to end pollution criteria as the UK imposes internally. Without that this Conservative Government is duplicitous in the big lie as to their purpose in out lives.
January 9, 2024
I am really glad my life is almost over now I am approaching 80 because we have fools in government who are so stupid they cannot see that the market should be allowed to control the development of transport not some inky fingered clark in a government department.
We all know that so-called global warming is a scam, it is not well thought out. The rich conmen underestimate the public!
January 9, 2024
It quickly became clear to me that electric cars were completely unacceptable for my sort of use. I drive Subarus now, and have had extensive trial runs in hybrid electric.
1. My typical medium distance journey is 250 miles. I learnt 50 years ago from my father never to stop more than necessary on a long journey. A quick stop for petrol, (5 minutes), and maybe for personal needs! Even the fastest of chargers cannot match this, and one might have to search for chargers and wait in a queue. Not acceptable
2. Range on electrics is uncertain and not nearly enough, varies with weatehr, age of batteries etc.
3. Batteries usually seem to displace spare wheel etc. Not acceptable.
4. Battery weight reduces performance and range.
5. Battery replacement like;ly to be very high part way through life of car. Cost of disposal of spent batteries.
Conclusion, if you add up all these and other factors, it is very doubtful if switching to electric cars will help the environment at all. There may be some limited use for short journies in urban areas, but not for general motoring.
6. If you add up the cost of making the batteries, the cost of disposing of spent batteries, etc. the case is even worse.
January 9, 2024
The UK Politburo’s five year plan. Ths only difference between our Parliament of failed lawyers and Starlin’s henchmen is that we are forced to queue for fuel while they queued for bread. Yet another fine mess you are heading us into. On the plus side it renders you even less electable.
January 9, 2024
A second thought. Can we not report all EV manufactures making false mileage range claims to the Advertising Standards Authority. Alternatively set up an independant standards test. Take a car from a showroom, fully charge it, drive it to a standstill, 50% in darkness, in winter, using the navigation, entertainment and air conditioning system so that when it stops that is what you get. It has the added plus of avoiding the manufacturer having to lie to us.
It is only what we expect of our ICE powered cars.
January 9, 2024
It used to be said that” the USA sneezes and the UK catches a cold” could the following be the cold making it’s way over here?
Ford America has stopped production of EVs with 1 million vehicles in dealers showrooms unsold. They have also closed a number of battery plants as well, all to save them from bankruptcy.
January 9, 2024
I remember reading an account by a man in Scotland who had a jaguar EV. He’d had issues with it from the start, and it had spent a lot of time in the repair garage. His turning point was New Year’s Eve, when the car died and he had to follow his angry wife home across snow laden fields with a kiddie in each hand! But his comment was, ‘hardly used EV for sale’ was an honest remark!
To legislate to force people to purchase a certain type of car they don’t necessarily want is outrageous and wholly undemocratic! Especially as more and more of us know that net zero is nothing to do with climate change! ULEZ has been labelled to do with clean air, because they know that no-one would believe anything else!
January 9, 2024
John, it still frustrates and saddens me that both the Conservatives and Labour wish to persist with Net Zero targets, policies and Frameworks against the will of the majority of people. It is authoritarian, unwanted, economically punishing and is not part of any democratic mandate (given it was only in the small print of all Parliamentary Parties and effectively there was no opposition choice given).
January 9, 2024
Another example of why we need to get rid of the political system as it exists today. It is a clear and present danger to our society, our civilisation and our lives. There is no reforming it, it’s way beyond that.
January 9, 2024
The Tory party still don’t get it, its not about the environment, nor climate change …its about freedom of choice
January 9, 2024
Part II illustrates the practical difficulties and concerns owning and using an EV for lengthy journeys. There is a dire shortage of reliable and working charging points affecting many on their travels. What was not said is the fact that across the UK, there are many providers of charging points each requiring the user to have a different app on their phone or smart watch, some of them take typically £45 off of the phone or smart watch before the charging starts. It can be a week before one gets the £45 back minus the cost of the electricity.
I am an old man and I’ve just purchased a new petrol car which will easily see me out to the end of my driving days, having more sense than to buy an EV. If I fill it with petrol I can easily drive to Northern Scotland without refuelling. Try that in an EV, as you would have to make possibly three stops en route to recharge the vehicle. That alone would probably add one and a half to 2 hours to the journey, assuming that you don’t have to queue at the charging station and that the charges you actually work.
That said, I accept that an EV used for routine, work or shopping et cetera within its given range is a practical proposition and that many people find them quite acceptable, especially if they can charge them at home.
January 9, 2024
The alarmists
Last year was the planet’s hottest on record and likely the world’s warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Tuesday.
A 100,000 years? Then says the records only go back to 1850!
A ‘virtue’ expressed to say look at me the Media loves me
January 9, 2024
The future of EVs looks bright enough. Lord Bamford (of JCB diggers etc.) sees the EVs of today as being like prototypes, and big improvements can be expected, so reports an in agreement Harry Metcalf (founder of motor magazine EVO and now of YouTube’s “Harry’s garage”).
Mr. Metcalf reports (*) a significant British success by the engineering firm YASA (founded following research at Oxford University) that has developed an axial-flux electric motor expected to be seen in production vehicles in c. one year’s time. He contrasts the poor 2 miles per kWh from a new model Lotus Electra to an astonishing 9 miles for the Mercedes EQXX concept equipped with the YASA motor. Daimler-Benz thought YASA so good it bought the whole company.
He goes on to say that “That car [EQXX] has completely changed my opinion of electric cars and where we are actually heading”, noting it shows how efficient EVs can be when engineers are given a brief to achieve that end. He says “its ability to go miles on a little bit of electricity was astonishing”.
(*) recent Harry’s garage YT “Car of the Year 2023” video (for c. 2 minutes from 13.06 minutes in).
January 9, 2024
Oh, what a warped system the UK has no one is responsible although many get a large amount of taxpayer funding to do exactly that – be responsible and accountable.
From the PO FAQ’s
‘Have any cases prosecuted by bodies other than Post Office been appealed?
Yes. In addition to the appeals in which Post Office was the prosecutor, there have been six appeals to date in which the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was the Respondent, not Post Office. One of these was conceded and the conviction overturned and five were opposed, with the safety of the convictions upheld by the Court of Appeal in two cases and the appeals abandoned in the remaining three.’
‘And… the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), who have prosecuted cases themselves as well as, since 2012, on behalf of the DWP’
From Guido – ‘Keir Starmer is also facing questions on why he didn’t intervene when he headed up the Crown Prosecution Service from 2008-2013.’
‘Fujitsu could pay compensation for Post Office scandal, minister suggests? ‘Obviously a tardy ill-thought-out bit of Software. My question though, is did Fujitsu, take anyone to Court, or Prosecute anyone. Or was it those that where paid vast amounts to manage, ensure due diligence take responsibility and paid to be accountable – that just thought it was a free ride they were on and we are friends of friends so that not what we do?
January 9, 2024
Just watch new interesting facts on increase in charging points
January 9, 2024
Brexit Facts4EU.Org Summary
“Ground-breaking new EU rules come into effect today introducing a minimum rate of effective taxation of 15% for multinational companies active in EU Member States.”
Minimum corporation tax rates in the EU versus the United Kingdom
EU : 15% – UK : 25%
January 9, 2024
I only know of one person with an electric vehicle, and their verdict is “won’t be buying one ever again”
Seemingly endless problems after computer update and endless problems if there is a cold snap.
This of course could just be a duff vehicle and not indicative of inherent fault in all electric cars.
I asked what the mileage range was, (I can’t remember the figure) and was told that this isn’t the mileage you get as much of the power is used on other elements, particularly when it’s cold. Again this could be a duff car all round.
I only know of one person who is the proud owner of a save the planet heat pump. That is relatively new, but conked out just before Christmas and so it seems it’s not easy to find its fault (or are engineers just not fully trained yet?)
It turns out this person has friends who have installed heat pump system, and believe it or not a couple of those also developed similar faults.
Dodgy hardware, under qualified installers/engineers, or just a case of the technology not being up there yet?
January 9, 2024
If I get pulled over by the police for speeding I expect to see a certificated calibrated radar data, operated by a trained and competent operator
When our Tory government is forcing me to accept and buy an EV to save the planet from temperatures rising above 1.5 degree I expect to see peer reviewed scientific data from multiply sources, with data sourced from common ground based certified & calibrated equipment
When the BBC claims today that the global temperature has increase by 1.48 degree, the hottest on record, (and the world still hasn’t been destroyed) I expect a fully researched and balanced account of the reports from the European Union climate service – no, they even state that its human-caused (they can’t even bring themselves to even say ‘man-made’)
THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT EV’s WILL SAVE THE PLANET
January 9, 2024
In the 3rd para of the EU report you’ll see
‘’ European temperature highlights:
2023 was the second-warmest year for Europe, at 1.02°C above the 1991-2020 average, 0.17°C cooler than 2020, the warmest year on record’’
Strange that the BBC didn’t highlight that bit !
https://climate.copernicus.eu/copernicus-2023-hottest-year-record
January 9, 2024
This government may force the wealthy to buy EVs with this draconian policy but what about the secondhand market for poorer people? Who in their right mind would buy an old electric vehicle when the cost of new batteries is 20k plus? I can see a future where scrap yards are full of EVs and most car manufacturers are bankrupt. How can this be good for the planet? How are people meant to get to work if they can’t drive? My office would have been 2 hours each way on a bus. Factor in dropping the kids at nursery and school and it makes work unviable. Does the government want us all to stop working, particularly women? They haven’t thought this policy through and the unfortunate thing is that they won’t even debate the problems they are introducing.
I didn’t vote for any of this so what gives these people the right to impose their wrong think on everyone? All the current main political parties have to go before it’s too late.
January 9, 2024
How about people with no off road parking?
And people with shared drives not wide enough to accommodate two cars side by side?
No cars for many then?
What is the penalty for ruining so many lives…for forcing people to live in the future the whole time?
Dreadful five year plans.
January 9, 2024
and another thing…
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he is “bitterly disappointed” after a Court of Appeal ruling gave the green light to a gas drilling project in his Surrey constituency. Exploration at the Dunsfold site, part of the South West Surrey constituency represented by Mr Hunt, has been the source of legal battle, with strong opposition from the local Conservative council.
Mr Hunt, as a backbench MP, condemned the Government’s decision to grant permission for gas drilling to start.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I am bitterly disappointed to learn that the Court of Appeal has today refused permission for any further appeal against the UKOG planning consent for the Loxley gas well outside Dunsfold.
Not in my backyard, eh?
January 9, 2024
WAKE UP PEOPLE. Electric Vehicles are a means of CONTROL and have been from day one, so forget the environment BS and remember as Donald J Trump has stated it is the GREEN NEW SCAM.