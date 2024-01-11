The Post Office drags out the Horizon crisis

The Labour government elected in 1997 reviewed the proposal of the previous Conservative government to put in a new computer system for the Post Office and the benefits Agency. By 1999 with problems already emerging with the initial contract they decided to cancel the Social security part of the contract and rebase the Post Office contract. They agreed revised terms with ICL for the Horizon project shorn of the other features of the original proposal.
Following Horizon computer roll out in 1999 to 2000 a number of sub postmasters already went into deficit on the computer numbers. The Post Office prosecuted 41 in 2001 and 64 in 2002. These prosecutions continued throughout the Labour years up to 2010, and for most of the five years of the Coalition government 2010-15 under 3 Liberal Democrat Ministers. Prosecutions stopped in 2015 . The Conservative majority government elected in 2015 did not preside over any. Over the period 2010-15 increasing attention was drawn to alleged errors in the system by sub post masters, and in articles published in Computer Weekly. An independent investigation opened in 2012 led to four reports between 2013 and 2015. These reports drew attention to problems with the system but were not accepted by the Post Office. There were attempts from 2014 to resolve some of the disputes by mediation. It was these growing doubts that could have led Ministers to ask more questions and deter premature prosecutions before the issues over the computer properly answered.
Things only started to change meaningfully for the sub postmasters following victories in courts in 2019 , 2020 and 2021. The courts came to accept that there were problems with the Horizon software and some of the successful prosecutions needed to be overturned. In 2020 the government set up a full enquiry into the scandal, and set up the first compensation scheme for victims.
This was all profoundly shocking. Honest people serving their local communities well had their reputations damaged, lost their businesses, in some case were sent to jail wrongly, and four committed suicide. The courts made wrongful judgements finding people guilty of fraud or false accounting when they had done no such thing. What should we learn from this bitter experience and what changes should now be made?
- The Post Office and other nationalised industries should lose the right to prosecute people or companies. They have too much power. They should refer allegations to the police and prosecuting authorities rather than handling them themselves.
- Chief executives of public services should not be paid large private sector style bonuses as they are bank rolled by the state and often have monopoly powers over customers. They do not take the same risks as CEOs of competitive large companies and are rarely removed from office for incompetence.
- Ministers will be ultimately held to blame for the actions of a nationalised business. Ministers control their access to public funds and may wish to direct their activities in the public interest. To reflect these truths the importance of Ministers should be clearer and their accountability for these matters should be direct to Parliament. Ministers need to manage the managers.
- The current review should consider how the public sector might get some financial redress for its losses imposed by Horizon from both the computer company supplier and the well rewarded senior management who got bonuses as if they had done well.
- The review should examine if the published Post Office accounts were accurate for the period concerned and see how the sums obtained from sub postmasters for alleged losses were recorded.
January 11, 2024
Good morning.
Again, very well said.
Ultimately it all comes down to money. And whose money is it ? Well it is not theirs so there is no need to manage the pennies, someone will just write another cheque for ‘we the little people’ to pay.
I have said it before. Ministers & Secretaries of State should be responsible for just two things. Implementing their manifesto promises, and protecting the public purse. Make those CS’s responsible for managing their departments, responsible ! In time we will get much more and for a lot less.
January 11, 2024
Indeed but this has been all known for years (highlighted by Andrew Bridgen and a few other MPs) yet it takes an ITV drama to get any action? Sunak offers a £75k payment but there is huge government confusion – is this a take it or leave it deal or an interim good will payment? The government Sunak and his minister seems uncertain.
I happened to catch the Conservative Party Political Broadcast yesterday. Clearly he is intending to enter the next election on a complete pack of lies and a presidential style Sunak. A huge mistake Sunak. The man must go he is not a Conservative and rarely says anything truthful.
It starts with “Tax Cuts we all want them right and it is what the Conservative are delivering” well no you are not taxes are still increasing hugely with fiscal drag and inflation taxes that increase like VAT, stamp duty, insurance tax… we are not complete fools. The Tory tax calculator just gives the NI cut and ignore all the far larger increases.
To cut taxes you need to cut spending but government spending before Sunak became Chancellor was circa 39% but from 2020 to day it is an average of about 48% with public service still getting even worse.
He make much of “his” halving inflation but as Chancellor he was the one who drove it up to 12+ with his QE and vast government waste. Ever worse & despite his expensive education he uses “Quicker” as an adverb.
January 11, 2024
Meanwhile Sunak is totally failing (indeed clearly not even trying) to hit his his other four “promises” – on immigration, growth, government debt and the NHS. He is also failing on crime, defence, education, transport (London is now the slowest city in the world – due to deliberate government road blocking policies and trains usually on strike).
He clearly approved of kicking Andrew Bridgen (one of the very few good MPs) out of the party This for pointing out the simple truth on the vast vaccine harms. Doubtless in twently years they will still be arguing about compensation for this. As with blood contamination, Hillsbrough, and the Post Office… but the size of the vaccine harms is 1000 to 10,000 times the size in terms of damages due.
Worst still he is still pushing the net zero lunacy – you vill be forced to buy a heat pump amd an EV like it or not or you vil walk agenda. Despite the fact that these save no net CO2 the reverse in fact not that CO2 plant food is a problem anyway.
January 11, 2024
Perhaps we can look at who was responsible for the Post Office closures fiasco. Let’s hope there were no rewards, gongs and bonuses for that. Go and take a look at the dire Post Office in Wokingham. One person behind the counter, two machines which the one person has to assist with. Both machines won’t take cash and one now doesn’t work at all. This at a time when the town population has unfortunately doubled and crucified its character.
Then maybe we can look into the many fiascos and total cost of governance, since it was tripled by the unnecessary invention of more governance with devolution. But we know who got the highest order of gong for that fiasco.
The Post office scandals wasn’t about one woman, but there will always be those teflon types who manage to slither away from responsibility.
January 11, 2024
A strong temporal association between the 700+ post office victim prosecutions and the roll out of the new faulty Horizon software. Yet the prosecutions continued and our wonderful legal system found no “reasonable doubt” of their guilt. A similarly strong temporal association (and vast other strong evidence) between the new tech. Covid vaccine roll out and the millions (worldwide) of excess deaths and serious injuries. A problem hugely larger and yet no discussion of this at all by Sunak, a roll out that he as Chancellor decided to fund and even coerce on to the young and people who had had covid already and multiple shots. This on the advice of the MHRA “experts” whose main funding came from big Pharma!
“Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” apparently not by Mark Twain?
To win this election you need to ditch Sunak, ditch the net zero religion, deregulate massively, cut the vast government waste, have high skilled, non criminal & quality immigration only, cut taxes hugely, halve the size of government, unblock the roads, fix the pot holes, deter and focus on real crime, ditch the woke diversity lunacy, get real and fair competition in banking, healthcare, education, broadcasting & the BBC, transport, energy… But Tory MPs are clearly incapable of this.
Ed Davey must surely resign too as LibDim Party Leader too given his roll in the Post Office scandal and his dubious (surely inappropriate) funding (and for his parties evil & deluded net zero lunacy).
January 11, 2024
It isn’t the constitutional role of Parliament nor is it within the power of the British PM to overturn decisions passed by a criminal court of law. That is profoundly immoral and very dangerous. We already exist under an authoritarian and despotic State,. thinly disguised under the cloak of tolerance and kindness. We shouldn’t be handing ever more power to politicians and governments.
Yes justice for those that have suffered at the hands of middle class scum and their arrogance but no to more power being snatched by politicians who seek to abuse a miscarriage of justice
The modern politician and bureaucrat only act when it suits their political circumstances. Their actions should not be seen as an act of human compassion but when of political opportunism
And no this scandal is not this nation’s worse miscarriage of justice. There is another one, one that could destroy Labour forever
January 11, 2024
Will we get a sick joke £ multi-million public inquiry into the Post Office scandal – just as we have with Covid? Headed up again by some incompetent lawyer and Baroness perhaps & asking all the wrong questions?
Reply There is already a judge led enquiry