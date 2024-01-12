My Conservative Home article on the budget

To cut taxes, inflation, and the deficit, Hunt must break free of the OBR
Treasury briefing keeps telling us unfunded tax cuts will cause inflation. Yet we have just lived through two years of surging and high inflation with increased taxes – that should lead them to question their bizarre view.
If they believe that tax is the key to inflation, why don’t the Treasury think the tax rises also caused it? In one sense, some of them did: they heaped higher taxes on energy as energy prices soared.
The Office of Budget Responsibility acknowledges that it has overstated this year’s borrowing so far by £20bn. Yet carries on asserting there is no scope to cut taxes.
The reason borrowing is lower is once again they got their forecasts of tax revenue wrong. I read in the press they keep sending the Chancellor very different forecasts of how much borrowing there might be in five years time. The Government uses this to decide what tax cuts they can afford. The OBR forecasts, though fluctuating wildly, never seem to allow tax cuts according to the press briefings that filter out.
Why does the Government use the five-year forecast to decide anything? It is bound to be wrong. The last three years have seen many overstatements of future borrowing by the OBR for the immediate year, which should be a lot easier to get right than five years out.
The Treasury and Bank need to think again about the inflation they have just presided over. Let me give them some thoughts on what did cause it.
The Bank should grasp that printing £150bn in the recovery year 2021 and paying very high prices for bonds to keep interest rates close to zero was inflationary. The Treasury should understand that boosting spending by £350bn a year over three years, and borrowing the money to pay for much of the extra spending, was inflationary.
They ended up borrowing it at overdraft rates from the Bank of England; these rates then surged as the Bank decided to hike them. It means it was unwise to borrow like that. If they had funded it long it would have been a lot cheaper and arguably less inflationary.
The Government needs to grasp that recruiting 103,000 more civil servants over six years and allowing a 7.5 per cent collapse in productivity was inflationary.
They will reply that the surge in oil prices from the Ukraine war was inflationary. It certainly drove up energy prices. But this does not account for why British inflation was already three times target before that happened. Nor does it explain how big energy importers, such as China and Japan, did not have a big general inflationary surge as we did. (But then, they did not print lots of extra money and drive their interest rates lower.)
Jeremy Hunt’s budget needs to cut taxes, to help bring inflation down, and to push downwards on the deficit. Far from being impossible to do these three things at the same time, the right policies will indeed do all three together.
If only the Treasury had a model of revenues that picked up more accurately increases in growth delivering higher revenues, it would be easier to persuade them. If they were better at controlling public spending and at avoiding big falls in public sector productivity, that would help too. Let’s have a go at a budget that they could grudgingly agree, using their wayward models, that will achieve these ends.
Let’s start with getting inflation down more quickly. Suspend the five per cent VAT on domestic energy for heating for the year ahead. Take five per cent off petrol and diesel by a temporary cut in fuel duty. This will give a useful nudge down to energy costs just as world prices are increasing again.
Some of the revenue lost will be compensated by higher profit and windfall taxes on the energy companies as they benefit from higher world prices. Cover the rest with the proceeds of selling the whole remaining holding in NatWest shares. A lower rate of inflation, earlier, will also save some money on public spending, which is very geared to the inflation rate.
Hunt should also expand the supply side of the economy to offset some of slowdown the Bank is creating.
The VAT threshold for registering small businesses should be raised from £85,000 to £250,000. This would release a lot of new capacity quickly, which in turn would produce a bit of downward pressure on prices. More importantly, it would generate additional tax on incomes and profits as the small businesses did more.
Treasury models will score this as a revenue loss, so offset their fictional figure with rephasing some of the £20bn carbon capture and storage spend. It is unlikely anyway that large scale projects with good business cases will be available to subsidise any time soon.
We have lost 800,000 self employed from the workforce since February 2020. Some of this may be covid related, but it is also the result of tax changes in 2017 and 2021 which make it too difficult for some to grow their businesses in the way they used to, particularly where they need business customers. Change the rules back.
Again the Treasury will claim a loss, it should save government money (especially where people move back into self employment from benefits). This could be more than offset by imposing a stronger version of the Civil Service recruitment controls the Government is talking about. Natural wastage should slim the Civil Service, after the increase of 103,000 in just six years.
Next, switch farming grants for the future away from stopping people growing food toward supporting them for doing so. That will generate more business success to tax and will cut imports, which do not deliver any income tax, national insurance, and or corporation tax on the food production.
Then, save on all the anti driver schemes the Transport Department helps fund, in accordance with the welcome new approach outlined by Rishi Sunak.
There are many other places for reducing the costs of government. All this means we can have lower taxes, a lower deficit, and lower inflation. This is a cautious package: it would be possible to go further and faster to generate more growth. Look at the USA, which has managed to get inflation lower than us despite their Central Bank making the same mistakes as ours: it has also just recorded 4.9 per cent growth.
We are fed up with being controlled by incorrect forecasts by the OBR, and subject to wild policy swings by the Bank of England, which did much to give us inflation in the first place. Just do something to cheer us up.
January 12, 2024
Our politicians over the last 40 years or so have abdicated responsibility: to quangos, to the EU, the ECHR, to the BoE, to the OBR, to the UN, WHO etc etc.
Its used as a ploy so they can blame someone else for failure, or for implementing policies that are not in our country’s interest but which they secretly support.
Until we get politicians who are not afraid of being directly accountable for the things they were elected to get done, this will only get worse. Take back control.
January 12, 2024
Yes, we have inexperienced politicians now, who do their utmost to do nothing at all, because they don’t know what to do or how to do it!
However, will they learn the lesson from the leader of the LibDems, who tried and succeeded in not doing what he should have, and by not doing anything then, he’s finding he’s taking responsibility now.
Lesson, if you don’t want any responsibility, don’t go into public office.
January 12, 2024
Indeed, the latest WHO proposals are appalling and this after the WHO has, throughout Covid, shown itself to be incompetent, wrong headed and surely totally dishonest too. But Sunak and this appalling Con-socialist government seems set on this agenda.
January 12, 2024
Wanderer :
Correct.
January 12, 2024
@Wanderer – yet all the time we empower and pay our politicians to manage on our behalf. It would appear they (the Political Class) take our vote and our money on false pretenses. The object of our tax pounds now is for them to keep throwing great chunks of our money to their chums that can’t hold down a real job. Then when they are rich and fail they get honors.
January 12, 2024
Exactly! Responsibility and authority cannot be split. We MUST SELECT those we want to represent us as the candidates of the two main parties.
TRASH THE CANDIDATES LIST OF FAILURES AND EASILY CONTROLLED GOONS. the parties selection has produced one useless House after the next – the PEOPLE must select the best!
January 12, 2024
This article features below one from William Atkinson saying the OBR should not be made a ‘scapegoat’ and that Truss was the problem.
I suppose David Gauke will be along in a few days to give the definitive answer for ‘Conservative Home’ readers.
At least this article appears on the site. On previous occasions I have searched in vain for articles from here that were said to feature over there.
January 12, 2024
And William Atkinson is 100% correct. You cannot, as Mr Redwood begins, “cut taxes, inflation, and the deficit”. You might as well say you want to jump over the moon. If you cut taxes, inflation goes up (because people spend more) and the deficit also goes up (because the tax take is down). This is Economics 101. And it’s not just theory either, it’s only a year and a bit since Liz Truss did excatly what Mr Redwood now says Hunt should so. That went well, eh?
Reply Nonsense. You cut spending and boost growth to boost tax revenues
January 12, 2024
Cutting spending does not boost growth. As any competent economist will tell you
Reply It can if it makes the public sector more productive and frees resources to do other things
January 12, 2024
‘You cut spending and boost growth to boost tax revenues’. Yeah right, and what happens if the people suddenly getting a few hundred pounds more (and that would be the maximum they could expect) were to decide to save that in bank accounts (unlikely to be used afterwards to be invested in ‘growth’-producing companies)? Are they all to create a SME? What a joke, and continuously peddled by the same people.
This theory of tax cuts OBVIOUSLY translating in growth has been shown numerous times to be deficient as more often than not it simply resulted in a different timing of spending and not additional spending or investment. The economies prevalent in the Kennedy and Reagan/Thatcher years which showed this tax cut-growth relationship were around several decades ago with a very different geopolitical environment and only people stuck in those years still live with these anti-Keynesian Mont Pèlerin Society visions.
January 12, 2024
Sir
Your reply to @Lemming is of course right.
Sadly, the OBR and HM Treasury seem to have been unable to form a reasonably accurate view on the effects of tax reductions on people’s behaviour and on the resulting increase in the tax take.
If public sector economists are not up to the job then they should stand aside so that someone competent can take the stage.
January 12, 2024
Peter, I thought, who is William Atkinson, for others in the same boat, he is a recent Oxbridge Graduate History, now Assistant Editor at ConHome. “ignore Truss’s campaign promises to lower taxes and get Britain growing through supply-side reforms” he goes on “If I might be allowed a little self-indulgence, I would like to ask why I – a 22-year old graduate with no formal economics training and a silly haircut – was better able to predict the consequences of the Prime Minister’s economic policies than herself or her former Chancellor. The latter, after all, does have a PHD from Cambridge in economic history.”…”I did tell you Trussonomics was a dud, and a lot of you still voted for her. This is your mess, not mine.”
January 12, 2024
No money for tax cuts but wait, a quick rifle down the back of the sofa will pull up millions in loose change to fund something, somewhere, for all and sundry of the world.
Maybe even enough to fund a few vanity projects along the way.
Amazing how the incompetence of all these fiscal bods is just allowed to go on and on.
Although how much is incompetence and how much is a deliberate plan, is open for debate.
January 12, 2024
Michelle:
They say theres no money for tax cuts, but they have just found another 2.5Bn for Ukraine.
As a taxpayer, words fail me, but suffice to say, I shall not be voting Conservative at the upcoming General Election.
January 12, 2024
The Americans now admit as many as 40,000 weapon systems(inc Anti-tank and Anti-aircraft) they have supplied to Ukraine have gone missing.To turn up where?
January 12, 2024
@Cheshire+Girl – The one that gets me is the UK Unilever is help fund Putin so we have to pay more tax to fund the fight against him. But, that is apparently OK
January 12, 2024
Agree 100%
And taxes already high BECAUSE of the vanity projects!
January 12, 2024
A private business would act immediately.
Snake gives away another £2.5 billion of borrowed taxpayers cash to corrupt Ukraine! Where is the money coming from JR? Does the maths kid know how to count? Secondly, as your party/govt shuts down steel works u dear nut stupid where will the steel come from to build all these weapons, ships, aircraft etc? Rely on China? Is anyone in your party/govt capable of joined up thinking?
After 14 years of lies and spin I think the sounding answer is No. all we had is highest taxes in history, highest printed money in history (Osborne promised sound money not funny money), big state, acting in lockstep to EU after voted leave and highest mass immigration in history. All against your mandates to govern.
This is not ONS or OBR it is the socialist half of the Uni party hiding behind quangos it created to hide its left wing policies. Your party could of course scrap them as promised by Cameron, but CHOSE not to. You had a 85 seat majority to change anything you wished, you CHOSE not to. Your mandate was to leave the EU, your party has CHOSE not to, but worse gave away N.Ireland and act in lockstep to prevent divergence.
January 12, 2024
Duffers rule! No wonder the UK is going down the pan.
The other day, Harry Metcalfe on his YouTube channel Harry’s Farm, said he is reducing the land devoted to producing food by c60% over something like a 3 year period. This is to take advantage of government schemes intended to encourage just that. He showed the form describing several schemes, there must have been 6 or more listed. Nowhere on the form was there any reference to land used for actually growing food. He said lots of farmers he knew were taking advantage of these schemes. They will materially reduce UK food production in the years ahead. He thought there was a real risk of food shortages in a couple of years. Do Ministers and their officials have a clue what they are doing?
January 12, 2024
What is driving this lunacy in farming, energy, net zero, the net harm vaccines… are they just mad or are they actually evil?
January 12, 2024
+++
The powers that be want control of the food supply globally.
Something like old time factory/mine bosses who paid workers in tokens only redeemable in their factory shop.
There was a tv prog showing rewilding in Colorado ( I think) on what had been incredibly productive land. It had been transformed into a nightmare. No doubt it will eventually be built on amid the cries of all the idiots who believe the rewilding mythology.
They also want to “protect” public land similarly….and keep us off it!
U.K. farmers have for years relied on the EU subsidies when they should have been learning how to grow, supply and survive.
Wilding = no farming = no food = eat bugs!
January 12, 2024
Damian Green in effect calling for wealth distribution! Is that a conservative trait or a socialist one?
In a volatile world it pays to be self sufficient in basics, our national security depends on it ie water, territorial waters, food, steel, energy. Snake Hunt and co want more EU!
Ukraine is going to lose the war this year and will not have a bargaining hand over the land Russia has taken because of Ukraine treatment of Russian speaking people in those areas, agreements with West Ukraine will act as a neutral buffer. What could go wrong with Cameron in charge of EU and foreign policy!
January 12, 2024
@Hope – he was never ever a Conservative, he believes everyone is entitled to anything that others have to work hard to achieve. In that he is aligned with the other non-Conservatives, the left wing One Nation Corcas, and the Sunak/Hunt cabal
January 12, 2024
Much of the insanity both from the DoE and elsewhere can be traced to the Climate Change Act which the cretinous Tories have not repealed despite their being in office for thirteen years. This Act is specifically designed to destroy our economy in order to save the planet. As JR has pointed out innumerable times, this simply transfers production elsewhere. It also helps countries which the goons in the MoD believe we need to attack in order to save us from all having to learn Russian or Chinese.
January 12, 2024
@David Andrews – this Conservative Government ensures there is no money to support the UK but plenty almost unlimited to destroy it.
January 12, 2024
Osborne should be condemned for his decision to birth the OBR. This man was nothing more a Blairite. The Tory party is packed with these low life reprobates. Owt for any easy life
January 12, 2024
The OBR could remain in place but be renamed as it clearly has nothing to do with responsible budgets but then its reports reviewed along with a number of other research firms so the Treasury has a diverse view of opinions to make decisions on. Giving one body this amount of influence is madness and as stated by its track record, foolish, given how hard it is to forecast the movements in an economy based on so many variables. And regarding tax cuts, income tax brackets and corporation tax needs revising as well for anything to have a meaningful effect in the economy. And the size of the civil service needs cutting dramatically, not only to save money and stop it crowding out the private sector, but also to stop it inflicting radical ideologies across all parts of our society that are causing long term damage to out society.
January 12, 2024
So, in short, the Conservatives in office can’t be trusted on the economy, have put up taxes, have killed a lot of small businesses, and have caused inflation. Plus they’ve achieved the highest ever rate of non-European immigration. Who exactly do they think is going to vote for them, with that sort of record? Not me.
January 12, 2024
Keep banging the right drum Sir J, though I fear Hunt ain’t listening, nor the Treasury nor BoE. It’s 5 to 12 the election gets ever closer… outta time and the appearance of a spent force… looks like Rishi’s about to leave a right mess for the equally incompetent incoming Labour government…
Thoroughly depressing there’s so few sensible folk left in charge… you are an excellent exception.. thank you most sincerely and please please keep banging the drum.
January 12, 2024
Indeed as you say:- “We are fed up with being controlled by incorrect forecasts by the OBR, and subject to wild policy swings by the Bank of England, which did much to give us inflation in the first place.” But Sunak was Chancellor at the time when the large inflation was caused by QE, lockdowns and other errors. Huge mistakes were made government expenditure (most of it totally wasted) went up from 39% of GDP to over 50% under Sunak.
“Just do something to cheer us up” indeed stop the vast government waste, ditched net zero, cut taxes, deregulate massively, halve the size of government, go for cheap reliable on demand energy, unblock the roads (London now the slowest & most congested city in the World), fix the potholes, get police to actually deter and tackle real crime, get fair and free competition in health care, cut low skilled immigration levels, get people to build more houses… alas Sunak seem to have the complete reverse agenda, His policies and tax levels are hugely anti-growth.
January 12, 2024
O/T but I hope topical. Sunak says that the Royal Navy waging war on Yemenis because this action is “in self-defence”. If that is so, why has Parliament not been recalled to vote on the defence of our nation?
January 12, 2024
“We are fed up with being controlled by incorrect forecasts by the OBR,”
No, Sir John. We are fed up with being controlled by the UN, WEF, EU, IMF and every other Globalist organisation the Establishment has outsourced our governance to.
The Treasury and OBR don’t work in OUR interests, as we saw when first Kwarteng, and then Truss, were dumped so that the WEF could get their puppets installed in Nos. 10 and 11..
Yet instead of “Taking Cack Control” of our country, which the Not-a-Conservative-Party was INSTRUCTED to do in the Referendum, it appears, post the Scamdemic, that the Not-a-Conservative-Government now is about to do the exact opposite by signing us up to the proposed WHO power-grab represented by the changes in the International Health Regulations and their proposed Pandemic Treaty.
The OBR is a symptom of the problem, not the cause.
January 12, 2024
Do they use these forecasts because like with Horizon and the plandemic they are so desperate to make out that technology is the way forward. Leading to 100% AI?
Oh..or maybe they just can’t add up?
January 12, 2024
But it is said that irrationality is used in the march towards totalitarianism.
A leader might promise something and then break that promise (!) or do something irretrievably odd ( like the budgets) and the result is total confusion followed by loss of morale, fear and despair.
Just the right scenario for imposing draconian laws.
January 12, 2024
Sir JR, I’m sure you are aware of the impending General Election. At the moment your party is likely to be wiped out (deservedly)
Sunak and Co. will be looking for a way to prevent this happening. So rest assured tax cuts are on their way. They are unlikely to be huge and will be called bribery by the opposition. Sadly for you, they are also unlikely to fool enough of the electorate to save your skin.
January 12, 2024
Hunt isn’t actually allowed to cut the 5% VAT on domestic energy in Northern Ireland. So he won’t cut it in rUK because the discrepancy would show up Sunak’s NI Protocol failure.
( 5% is the minimum limit set by the EU’s VAT Directive Annex II positive list. Under the Brexit NI Protocol Agreement rules NI is bound by EU limits on the use of reduced VAT rate for goods).
January 12, 2024
Correct. And it’s why the EU was determined to retain control of the UK through Northern Ireland …. which WEF puppet Sunak was only too happy to deliver.
January 12, 2024
Who regulates, audits and controls the OBR and why are they not able to force them to improve?
If the OBR sells information then surely the quality of that information needs to be correctly valued on one side of the double entry booking keeping and audited against the money they get paid.
So the problem is how is the value of the information provided by OBR made ?
On the information side simply list all the predictions that are made, how much value each prediction is worth on a percentage point basis and how accurate it was.
So if taxes are not predicted correctly then simply take the mismatch.
If inflation is not predicted then take the error and multiply it by GDP.
So let’s say taxes were off by 20bn and inflation was off by 20bn compare that to the costs of the OBR of 1bn and conclude they cost the tax payer £39bn.
January 12, 2024
1. Tax cuts should be balanced by cutting government activity and largesse.
2. Inflation is always and everywhere caused by governments and central banks creating too much money for the volume of available goods and services.
3. Government should be SLASHING civil service numbers, not recruiting more. How many did our Edwardian forebears run Britain and the Empire with? Around 40,000 in the early 20th Century all told. We don’t need half a million.
4. The war in Ukraine did not drive up energy prices. Energy producers, specifically oil producers, did that by not increasing or restricting supply.
5. Take the 5% VAT on energy off permanently and abolish fuel duty. It is monstrous that fuel duty is added before VAT is applied. That is paying tax on a tax.
6. Windfall taxes are a bad, socialist idea. Like Corporation Tax, they feed through to higher prices for consumers.
7. I am one of the self-employed lost prematurely. Because of the over-zealous Convid response I had to close my business and retire fully 18 months before I had planned. It cost me a six-figure sum for which I received no compensation. No furlough payment for me. I’m not complaining, just highlighting the stupidity of what was done.
8. Pay farmers to produce food, not cover land in solar panels and turbines. This island nation should be self-sufficient in food or as near to it as we can get.
9. Abolish, not save on, the anti-driver schemes. No cars and vans, no economy.
and finally:
Scrap Net Zero and repeal the Climate Change Act. More and more people know that man-made climate change is the Great Lie of our times. Climate changes, it always has and always will. Mankind does not cause it to change and can do nothing about it except adapt. We are puny, insignificant, in the face of the power of nature.
UN Agenda 21 and its bastard child, Agenda 2030 with its sustainable development goals which are predicated on a need to stop ‘global warming’ and ‘save the planet’ are nothing short of a Marxist scheme to control the whole world and its human population. They will ruin us – as they are intended to do. Withdraw from them.
January 12, 2024
Keep banging the drum John, sometime, somewhere in Government, someone may listen, and then hopefully act.
January 12, 2024
Cutting out waste should be the focus.
I read a police officer has been awarded more than £800,000 in a sex discrimination case, to be paid out by West Midlands Police. That’s £800,000 of public money that should be going into policing, not to mention how much they paid in legal costs.
If this was a charity having to pay this claim, upon hearing that your donations weren’t going to feed children as you intended but to be given to a wronged charity worker, you would cancel your donations.
Redress should come from the errant police officers, not the public purse.
January 12, 2024
Don’t understand all of points but totally agree that we should use VAT better is one of the things we left the EU for
January 12, 2024
Some chance. Hunt totally out of his depth but then he wasn’t chosen for his fiscal acumen. Precisely so there would be no pushback against the OBR/BOE.
It must not be forgotten this is Sunak’s Treasury and any criticism of them would criticise Sunak, so that’s off the agenda also.
Another day, another example of this governments impotence.
However we can spaff more money on Ukraine, £2.7 billion. As a voter I seem to have missed being asked if I wanted to pay more tax to support a war triggered by us (eu) causing government change and taken as a threat by Putin.
Like the Middle East where our failure to follow through in sorting out Iran, turning a blind eye to Israel has contributed to the situation that yet again ultimately hits us in the pocket.
January 12, 2024
Those fortuntate folk who follow my fascinating, stimulating and incisive posts here on Sir John’s blog will be aware that I am not a fan of Rishi Sunak, nor his lackey Grant Schrapps
However, one must give credit when it is due and Sunak – who is making a surprise visit to Ukraine – has announced a further package of support involving a new £2.5bn funding package covering long-range missiles, air defence, artillery ammunition, drones and maritime security, with the support an increase of £200m on the last two years.
Sunak said “For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion. They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy”
“I am here today with one message; the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine in their darkest hour and in the better times to come.”
Now what we need is an announcment that the defence budget will increase over the next 5 years to 2.5% of GDP and then 3%
January 12, 2024
But doing all the things you so sensibly favour, would require a Conservative Government, not the pale imitation of New Labour that is now in power. You say we are controlled by incorrect OBR forecasts, but that is not the case: we are controlled by Sunak and Hunt who are quite clearly not prepared to challenge anything the OBR tells them. The sooner they are voted out of power the better, because that is the only way that gives any prospect of change in the leadership of the Conservative Party, even though it would mean several Labour years, but I cannot believe that would be much worse than what we have at the moment.
January 12, 2024
Throughout his career, Hunt has only been interested in his political advancement doing little/nothing for the electorate’s benefit preferring ‘serenading’ the elites.
Why should anything change now?
Good riddance at the election , I hope.
January 12, 2024
we have got to increase national insurance, both employers and employees, for work visa holders to the same levels as Brits pay. the current situation where its often zero is not sustainable.
and we need to do this regardless of what treaties with places like India say.
we cannot go on subsidising the decimation of the local workforce with tax perks.
January 12, 2024
“…. Hunt must break free of the OBR.”
Truss and Kwarteng tried to break free of the OBR and they were brought down by Sunak’s swamp.
Sadly, the Conservative Party will deserve everything it gets …. at the next GE.
January 12, 2024
If the Chancellor can’t sort out the OBR nonsense shouldn’t the National Audit Office expose its faults and cause its closure?
January 12, 2024
The OBR needs to take its own medicine and declare “responsibility” for its very own systemic defective erroneous expensive forecasts then be shut down permanently, saving us all poorer futures.
Amateurs.
January 12, 2024
Just included in your next manifesto a single line
”We will disband the OBR at the next parliament” ….job done
January 12, 2024
The most important issue is the complete failure of Treasury, Bank of England, and OBR to get any prediction right, especially 5 years in advance !
Will markets accept a brave Chancellor going against the forecasts ? Given the Truss government’s experience, I rather doubt it, but then her treatment was born of a cynical conspiracy to replace her with Sunak and Hunt, who is definitely not the brave chancellor we need.
January 12, 2024
Sir John
You have again presented us with a lot of logical positives that would drive us all and the Country forward. But, as the majority off your contributors have noted previously there are just a few like-minded real Conservatives like yourself around, this WEF Sunak/Hunt Socialist Cabal that calls itself a Conservative Government isn’t and doesn’t know how to be. Am I name calling? A Conservative manages the economy by ensuring what is spent by the State is backed up by what can be earned as such cuts its cloth accordingly. A Socialist make promises it can’t keep, spends money like it is going out of fashion, then foists higher taxes and high borrowing on the taxpayer – but no one other than the inner clique advances.
Clearly from the get go the creation of the OBR by the Conservative Government was just one man’s egotistical dream. Then given its record of failure on failure you have to ask why is it there, the only conclusion its just somewhere for personal chums to go that can’t get a job in the real World. The Conservative inner clique gets to profit yet again and the Country doesn’t. That is not a Conservative Government ‘managing’ but deferring to ego and masters elsewhere
January 12, 2024
“We are fed up with being controlled by incorrect forecasts by the OBR, and subject to wild policy swings by the Bank of England….”
So who is really running the country? The same applies of course to the unelected CCC controlling and destroying our economy with their Net Zero policy.
If an unelected individual can be made a Lord and put in charge of our foreign policy, can this not be done for all the other departments of state and in fact for the whole cabinet including the PM?
January 12, 2024
Sir John
You and ‘we’ should not loose sight of the fact that this Conservative Government and the Sunak/Hunt club in particular are not there to support the UK. From their actions and the way they dispense of our money to anyone and everyone that doesn’t contribute to its creation, shows they are there to destroy the UK.
There is no reason economically or in any practical purpose for the OBR, so why is it there? As reported in the MsM the WEF national Socialist gathering is upon us once more and running through their doctrine and direction they also join the club of having never been correct at any time. Those that buy into this WEF Socialism decline and the World that is to busy with real day to day management moves on at a pace.
Our so-called Conservative Government buy into the Socialist proclamations with gusto without question and guess what we are declining and the World moves on.
The big question I have is how many State employees/officials/wannabes will the UK taxpayer be forced to fund to leave their post and go on this Socialist jaunt?
January 12, 2024
Seems to me, the root of the problem starts with the particular computer models the OBR and the BoE utilise for their projections. Given the continual errors produced, perhaps they should now switch to the model preferred by Mrs Thatcher’s macroeconomist, Professor Patrick Manford who gets the right results.
January 12, 2024
Sorry, Prof, the name should be Patrick Minford.
January 12, 2024
All good ideas. Here’s the problem: if Hunt does this the Conservatives might win the election – and the blob really doesn’t want that. The blob sees a real opportunity to entrench its power with a Labour govt, and de facto to reverse Brexit, the ultimate prize. So expect all manner of official and ‘expert’ objections to anything along these lines. Given that, I’m afraid a cautious Sunak and a quasi-blobbish Hunt are very unlikely to face down such objections. But let’s see.
January 12, 2024
The country must not be governed by the OBR and the BoE or any other non-elected body . We are starved of encouragement and stimulation and need a spark in our lives . I cannot argue or dispute any of Sir Johns’ views on the economy ; my background is different to his but what I do know is that everyone is entitled to an expectation in their lives that should keep them stimulated ; this has not been happening since the Sunak/Hunt direction has been operating . The world is in quite a mess at the moment and we ought to use whatever means we have to steer our way forward .
January 12, 2024
Unless this limited and obdurate government do take your advice and ‘do something yo cheer us up’, we will take matters into our own hands and cheer ourselves up by sacking them en mass.
January 12, 2024
How could Japan drive their interest rates lower? Haven’t they had rates close to zero for decades?
Reply You can take them negative
January 12, 2024
So more funds for war – and another little bit of reality for Mr Sunac today – please draw this to his attention Sir John:
Hertz said it will sell 20,000 EVs – citing low demand and expensive repairs – reverting to ICE.
January 12, 2024
I see the USA resumed imports of Russian oil at the end of last year, and at price much higher than the $60 price cap set by the G7 in Dec 2022.
The relevant data was published by US Bureau of Economic Analysis. 10 thousand barrels for $749,000 is $74.9 per barrel.
And the Germans have reached 1970’s Britain. They need a Mrs Thatcher!
January 12, 2024
The Germans need a Mrs Thatcher. So do the French and so do we.
The Green-Socialist nutters, including the British ones, are destroying Europe.
January 12, 2024
So according to you, Gaby Attal, the new French PM, is a Green-Socialist? You really have the perfect political understanding to comment on this blog, don’t you.
January 12, 2024
The extra 2 billion quid Rishi just gave to Ukraine, and the extra 2 billion quid he recently gave to India, really need to come under some scrutiny. A PM dishing out money like this, when finances at home are so tight really needs more consideration. I dont think there is any support in the country for either of these gifts, which is just adding to the national debt.
January 12, 2024
Has Zelensky described the U.K. and USA attack in Yemen as a ‘totally unprovoked attack’ yet? Where are the U.K. politicians – that eccentric breed – screaming about dictators waking up one morning and deciding to wipe out the de facto government of Yemen?
Isn’t it lucky that another superpower like Russia, for example, has not declared it will arm Yemen ‘for as long as it takes’….
Is the collective West using electric ships – don’t tell me they are burning Russian oil to prosecute this war!
😂🤣
January 12, 2024
‘The OBR should not be made a scapegoat by those unwilling to own their own mistakes’.
Discuss in about 1000 words.
January 12, 2024
I have skimmed your article with which I agree. The government appears uniformly not to be governing for the good of the population. The questions my relatives have are “how do I get this thing out of me” and “what can I do to ameliorate these repeated infections and the injuries I have suffered since vaccination” – and the government will not entertain these questions.
January 12, 2024
“They will reply that the surge in oil prices from the Ukraine war was inflationary.”
It is indeed curious how frequently the PM, Chancellor and Treasury ministers have parroted this assertion, as if attempting to bleach our memories of the inflationary wave that was well under way in Britain months before Russia invaded Ukraine.
January 12, 2024
I asked AI to summarise your message with permission; the author argues that tax cuts might not cause inflation, as there was a surge in inflation despite increased taxes. The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) insists that tax cuts will cause inflation, but the author thinks this is a strange view. The author suggests that the Bank of England’s printing of £150bn in 2021 and the Treasury’s boosting of spending by £350bn, funded by borrowing at overdraft rates, caused inflation. They also argue that recruiting 103,000 civil servants over six years and a 7.5% fall in productivity was inflationary.
To lower inflation, the author suggests suspending the five per cent VAT on domestic energy for heating for the year ahead, taking five per cent off petrol and diesel, raising the VAT threshold for small businesses, supporting food production, and reducing the costs of government.
If you put the personal allowance up to £15,000, what effect would that have on inflation? Could it aid growth?
January 12, 2024
Yes, the Budget should cut taxes but emphatically not ‘Jeremy Hunt’s budget’. Even if Hunt and Sunak cut taxes significantly at the Budget they have no credibility because they put up taxes to the highest level in 70 years. So almost nobody (myself included) would believe it is anything other than an election gimmick soon to be reversed at Civil Service whim after the election in the event of a miracle occurring and them being re-elected.
It has not only to be tax cuts but also regime change at the top (a new Prime Minister) if the Conservatives are to have any credibility or chance at the election. The Budget is the last chance a new Leader would get to credibly change economic direction without it seeming to be a desperation measure just for the election. If the Conservative Party waits until after the Budget to change Prime Minister, the notion of a new Leader with a new economic vision would be hopeless. The only chance (and a slim one) the Conservatives would then have of a reasonable election result would be to risk making Suella Braverman Leader as she would have what in boxing is termed ‘a puncher’s chance’ as she sure is a political puncher like no other British politician.
January 12, 2024
This is great stuff indeed John. Why are you not First Secretary to the Treasury?
January 12, 2024
Did I miss our declaration of war against Yemen, did I miss the UN resolution, did I miss the vote in parliament ? If we can bomb who we like, how about the French
Reply There was a UN resolution this week. I assume Starmer who was informed agreed so there was no need for a vote.The Leader of the Opposition could have asked for one and then we should have one.