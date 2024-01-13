When the establishment gets it wrong

One of the most frustrating features of an MP’s life is when you know something is wrong, you highlight it, and you cannot get the necessary changes. When I first discovered years ago that my knowledge of a local post office damaged by allegations of shortfalls was not alone but other MPs had similar cases I thought that it was very unlikely there had been mass outbreak of fraud around the same time as the introduction of new computer system. My concerns were strengthened as those affected had often alerted the Post Office to the accounting troubles which no fraudster would have done, and they did not themselves appear to have the money they were said to have embezzled. I supported James Arbuthnot who led the originally small group of MPs who wanted to help sort this out.
In the end the good work of some of the sub postmasters themselves and important reversals for the Post Office in court led to government instituting a proper review and compensation. Today there may be faster progress as the tv programme has pricked the conscience of the nation and revealed the big scope of the disaster.
The truth is that whilst this is a very bad and current example of poor work and worse treatment of people by a nationalised industry or branch of government, it is not unique. There are too any cases of wrong decisions, bad outcomes, poor treatment of users, businesses and taxpayers. One of the reasons there is a feeling of frustration in large sections of the electorate with many saying they do not like what is on offer from the main parties is this feeling of helplessness exemplified by the sub postmasters against the mighty power of a state determined to get it wrong.
I have been battling against a Bank of England determined to give us high inflation whilst blaming something else.It is now determined to lose taxpayers a fortune by selling bonds at big losses and to drive us into recession. Why?
I have been arguing with an OBR that cannot get its deficit forecasts right and refuses to accept cutting some tax rates can boost growth and revenues. They have this mad idea that we tax cuts are unaffordable but lots of spending increases are unavoidable.
I have been explaining to the vast empire of net zero officials and Ministers that importing LNG gives us more CO 2 than drilling for our own gas, that switching people to electric vehicles before there is sufficient renewable electricity does not help and that heat pumps are far too dear and unsatisfactory to be something most people will want to buy. I have been saying you cannot have a green revolution until consumers think the products that make us greener do genuinely do that, are affordable and are popular.
There are many other examples of wrong theory doing damage to people’s lives and livelihoods. Too many policies lead to more burdens on the small businesses and self employed on whom we rely for so any services. Many of these people now see the state as the enemy, fearing unreasonable conduct by those in authority as they are made to pay more tax, comply with more regulations and sometimes falsely accused of misconduct.
8 Comments
January 13, 2024
Good morning.
We share your frustrations, Sir John. But the difference between you and us is, you have direct access to the ears of those who wield power and we do not. Our only means, excluding our MP’s, is via the ballot box. The mistake of too many in government is that come near the next GE a few tax cuts or scare stories about the opposition being worse will simply be enough to make the electorate vote for a bad government instead. History has shown this rarely works.
Whilst the issue regarding the mistreatment of Postmasters is important, I think it does not quite deserve the level of press it is receiving. So too it seems the attacks on Yemen and the terrorists there. It is almost as if those seeking re-election next year are trying to paint a certain positive image of themselves as strong and decisive ‘leaders’ when in truth, they are nothing of the kind.
Oh and how quickly the news of the various illegals arrive both here and elsewhere have dropped from our newsfeeds. Most convenient 😉
January 13, 2024
What Sir John needs is an ITV docu-drama.
January 13, 2024
I am reminded of the comment attributed to Ronald Regan – the most frightening words anyone can hear are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help you. All of Sir John’s examples, and many more, demand that the scope and power of the state be drastically cut back to basics, and the citizenry allowed to live their lives free form the nanny state micromanaging.
January 13, 2024
Sir John,
Your views expressed over time are clearly small ‘c’ conservative. I like to think that you are a closet Reformer, and I pray that you will one day come out, and join the Reform Party. Your expertise, wisdom and experience would be such an asset, not just to that party, but to our country.
Living in hope.
Mary M.
January 13, 2024
Sir John – You need to add to your list of Governmental failure over Covid:
1. the authoritarian response to the Scamdemic. They removed our Civil Liberties and Human Rights over a virus they had already downgraded from a High Consequence Infectious Disease because they had more data and knew it had low mortality rates.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
2. the Government’s blinkered refusal to acknowledge the dreadful level of excess deaths in the UK, which correlate with the roll-out of the experimental gene therapies, and ALL the heavily-jabbed nations are experiencing.
I am certainly one that now believes the State is my enemy.
January 13, 2024
There is nothing wrong with the conscience of the nation. I have been appalled throughout by the actions of a bullying, corrupt and unjust establishment. Even now things are taking far too long.
January 13, 2024
I believe the main cause of the poor performance of the government and establishment is our first past the post voting system. Labour or Tory – you are as bad as each other. While you crave power – for the status and lifestyle that go with it – the regular spells on the opposition benches are not too bad either. You still get the perks – without having to do the work.
Reply As Horizon shows Lib Dems are worse. 3 Postal Ministers in 5 years allowed many prosecutions of the innocent.
January 13, 2024
What do we do about it? If the combined weight of you and James Arbuthnot, together with MPs such as Andrew Bridgen, take 20+ years to get a manifest injustice corrected (but only in part: too many lives have been totally wrecked), what hope is there for our nation?