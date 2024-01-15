Buying British Part 3 – with thanks to FACTS4EU January 15, 2024 6 Comments “Excellent reasons why we should buy British – Part III” Now live : https://facts4eu.org/news/2024_jan_food_safety_3 January 15, 2024 6 Comments
6 Comments
January 15, 2024
Countries such as the UK with higher quality standards should maintain them.
Many in the EU accept much lower just to fit with what the lowest in their rigid club tolerate as equal.
January 15, 2024
I do remember when we got mixed up in the EU, it was the UK that had to lower its standards particularly in animal welfare and slaughter. As the UK’s Standards meant it would put to much pressure on the EU Community and some just couldn’t comply. So, lowering them as a compromise was the easy answer.
This meant the UK Farmer was punished and undercut in the market place – as always they have remained competent and responsible.
That was never reciprocal ‘free’ trade.
January 15, 2024
Within this same scenario it must be remembered the EU Commission is first and foremost a protectionism racket it has nothing to do with ‘free’ or even equal or reciprocal trade.
They (the EU) subsidies EU Food production, which is a reasonable proposition to a degree to maintain home market supply security. But then immediately weaponize the output, by using these subsidies to undermine the world markets. So poor Countries can’t get lifted out of poverty because the EU damages and punishes them with over subsidised produce on the World Markets.
The one that amused me and highlighted this corrupt system was when Trump was President and he highlighted that car exports/imports from the EU into the US attracted duties of 2.5%, yet US cars into the EU attracted 10% in duties. A 400% discrepancy to the favour of the EU. When he suggested that the taxes should be reciprocated i.e. 10% both ways the EU screamed unfair trade from the roof tops.
January 15, 2024
There are lots of contradictions, that in the end stack up to be trade barriers, in lieu of tariffs. A simply one Chlorine used to clean Poultry, is said to be bad. Yet Chlorine to clean salad produce and in our fresh drinking water is OK.
Never loose sight of the simple fact is that in all these thing the EU Commission is judge and jury. Yet they are not democratically accountable or responsible for their own output. Its the opposite of the UK system were those elected are responsible and accountable yet refuse their duty.
January 15, 2024
I’ll be exceptionally controversial here and express my view which I know horrifies many and few British people have sympathy with. Animal regulation is still regulation and quite costly and I just don’t see any sense or rationality in it as farm animals are bred and fattened up to make their lives as short as possible before they are ready to be slaughtered so as to end up as food on our plates. Incidentally there is not and cannot in practice be such legislation to improve the lot of fish before they end up on a plate (I was told by a former trawler captain that flat fish survive being caught for hours and are often filleted while still alive). If one doesn’t like that one can be a vegetarian (which I am not) but short of that it is ridiculous to go on about animal welfare.
January 15, 2024
Seems to me the most important thing the people of Wokingham are predicted to do in the latest poll is ‘buy true British Conservatism’ by backing John Redwood political agenda as set out daily on this blog.
Surely the fact that there is no ‘woke’ being bought by Wokingham is an indicator to the very many pseudo-Tories who are about to joint the dole queues?