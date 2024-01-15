Nationalised industries, quangos and Ministers

The way the Post Office, a nationalised industry throughout, treated its sub postmasters must have destroyed the myth that nationalising a business makes it ethical, good for its staff and customers and capable of resolving public policy problems. Just as the old nationalised water industry tipped sewage onto beaches, and the nationalised railway kept cutting services and sacking staff whilst failing to run the trains on time, so modern nationalised bodies show they are no good at doing what customers need and want. The Environment Agency wrecked the Somerset levels by not using pumps and not keeping the drains and ditches clear. The North Sea Transition Authority delights in closing down our oil and gas fields so we can import more fossil fuel generating more CO 2. Local Councils pursue vendettas against motorists. DEFRA has been specialising in stopping us growing our own food with large grants to let the land go wild.
It is curious how this century Labour, Lib Dem and Conservative Ministers have been keen on more so called independent bodies with greater powers. They seemed to think they would do a better job and would take the blame and the strain. Instead many of them did a worse job whilst the blame as far as the public is concerned rested with the Ministers who could have changed the instructions or the management of the body. Some Ministers have become timid or have been house trained to believe they must simply rely on the advice and defend the statements and actions of these independent bodies even when they are obviously wrong and or upsetting many members of the public.
Government needs fewer of these bodies. It needs to supervise them effectively. When I was a Minister with reporting quangos I insisted on an annual review meeting of the previous year’s performance and actions prior to publishing the annual report, and an annual budget meeting to discuss how much they should spend and how much public money or underwriting they might need in the year ahead. If big issues cropped up or if their performance was poor there could be additional meetings during the year. I reported any intervention I made to Parliament and was prepared to discuss the published budgets and annual reports which became open documents.
If necessary I asked a CEO or Chairman to leave
21 Comments
January 15, 2024
Indeed but these organisation have very little motivation to serve the public or do the right things they are mainly interested in their wages, pensions, power base and nice offices. Only Ministers have any incentive to make them do the right things for the public and even this is far too weak. Climate Change is often their pathetic and dishonest excuse for abject failure.
January 15, 2024
Like so much of government the quangos are likely to spend loads on PR propaganda, wages, bonuses, pensions, diversity, lobbying for more power, the deluded net zero religion green wash gimmicks and other lunacies rather than anything of value or actual service to the public.
January 15, 2024
Wes Streeting was on Camila Tominy GB news yesterday trying to defend Labour’s proposed 20% VAT attack on Private Schools. This will clearly damage many good schools and force many back onto the state system, Thus raising negative net sums. He was helped in this by quoting the socialist fool Michael Gove “Private schools are welfare junkies being addicted to state support.” Actually Gove if VAT comes in parents at private schools will pay four times over with income tax and NI paid for others state schooling, then again on the money they need to earn to pay the fees, then the fees then VAT on top of the fees. You are totally deluded Gove.
Same if you want private medicine but with IPT insurance tax at 12%. What is needed is free and fair competition between state and private in health care, dentistry, education and indeed energy, transport, BBC broadcasting, banking…
January 15, 2024
An organisation is far better and more regularly steered by paying customers that is by politically driven ministers and usually incompetent regulators. Regulators have their own interests (more power, more regulations, more ability to fine…) which usually have little to do with the interests of the public.
January 15, 2024
Indeed often regulators of profit from the regulated delivering a poor service they then get given more money by government to enlarge and improve their regulation systems.
January 15, 2024
Good morning.
There seems to be a failure of ‘oversight’ and being too close to those in said QUANGOS – ie mates of mates.
We need root and branch reform on how we are managed in this country. The government needs to take back control and make the CS’s responsible for what does and does not happen. MP’s, whether they be Ministers or on Committees should be monitoring departments and making recommendations where necessary. Where there is poor performance the Civil Serpent responsible is held to account.
We need a more business minded approach.
January 15, 2024
From the Telegraph today. A YouGov survey of 14,000 people forecasts that the Tories will retain just 169 seats, while Labour will sweep to power with 385 – giving Sir Keir Starmer a 120-seat majority. Every Red Wall seat won from Labour by Boris Johnson in 2019 will be lost and the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, will be one of 11 Cabinet ministers to lose their seats.
This when against the dire tedious Keir Starmer who has the same wrong headed and mad tax borrow and waste socialist/net zero, open door immigration policies as the current tax to death Socialist Sunak but is even worse. What is needed is the right policies for a change lower taxes, far less government, freedom and choice, ditch net zero, far less immigration, vast deregulation…
January 15, 2024
Systemic change can only be achieved under a government that does not include any MP from the legacy parties and will involve violent opposition to such change ie union thuggery and personal threats from the fascist left. That alone will deter any move to impose change.
It’s game over for those who believe in a smaller state, lower politicsed public spending, individualism, accountable democracy and freedom from the state. Gramsci rules the roost, DEI rules the roost. Racism rules the roost. And what have the still Cameron Tories done about this poisonous developments? SWEET FA
A vote for Labour is a vote for more DEI poison. A vote for the Tories a vote to endorse that poison
January 15, 2024
The amount of sewage dumped into our bathing beaches by the old Water Bards was nothing compared to the vast quantities “routinely” discharged by the privatised foreign-owned water companies. And into our trout rivers, no matter how pristine. Regardless of the efficiency issue, generally privatisation has been a disaster for the British public
The humungous amounts of dividends paid out to foreigners by the privatised industries empoverish us all and distort the financial markets. They are run for the benefit of their foreign shareholders and not for their customers – the British public.
January 15, 2024
Privatised bodies eg water companies can be just as bad. There needs to be more personal accountability of both private and public company executives where key services to the public are involved. And they should not be able to bring private prosecutions.
January 15, 2024
I can comment on the Environment Agency, as I had a lot to do with them, both as an advocate for my coastal community and later as a member of the funding allocation body for one of their English regions.
Even 15 years ago, the long march through the institutions was well on its way to capture the Agency. Advisory groups had been set up overwhelmingly comprised of green NGOs and “charities” (RSPB, National Trust, FoE rtc) that supported and encouraged extreme views about nature conservation that the Agency’s own staff wanted to promote. A constant churn of Ministers (I met 3 within a relatively short time) at Westminster let them get on with it.
Any human intervention to control, or that might affect the environment, was seen as bad. Global warming was the result of our interference with nature, so we must stop interfering, ran the logic
Rewilding was already popular – Ministers were told that letting rivers rise and sometimes flood (only onto farmland, they’d suggest) would save maintenance money plus improve wildlife. Cue cuddly photos of water voles. The coastal equivalent – “letting natural processes take their course, through managed retreat” was gaining traction.
“Managed retreat” meant letting land and homes be destroyed by erosion or flooded by the sea. I remember arguing with the green lobbyists. “What about the homeowners, the business owners, there is no compensation?” (EA could withdraw maintenance with impunity, so long as they warned occupiers there was a risk of flood/erosion). They would shrug their shoulders, and not even support the idea of compensating for homes and businesses destroyed. The National Trust representative even wanted his own tenants’ homes and land destroyed. Talk about a twisted view of the NT charter!
Needless to say the EA prosecuted landowners who tried building their own ad hoc sea or river defences. It lobbied against such schemes that entered the planning permission process, and for conditions that made them more expensive to execute.
With Ministers not taking responsibility and not gettinginvolved, this anti-human nonsense was allowed to flourish. Goodness knows how deep the rot is now.
January 15, 2024
Exactly right. It is indeed “curious how this century Labour, Lib Dem and Conservative Ministers have been keen on more so called independent bodies with greater powers. They seemed to think they would do a better job and would take the blame and the strain. Instead many of them did a worse job whilst the blame as far as the public is concerned rested with the Ministers who could have changed the instructions or the management of the body.”
The same applies to the BoE and the FCA who have been appallingly incompetent. Yet still Andrew Bailey remains in post. Sunak claims credit for halving inflation (still over double the target) but did not take the blame for driving it up to 12%+ as his deluded policies as Chancellor lockdowns, QE, vast government waste, funding of net harm vaccines for all when many had not need of them even had they been safe and effective.
I see that The Covid inquiry will not start hearing evidence about the development of vaccines and other drugs this summer, as originally planned. Witness hearings will be postponed until a later date, likely to be after the next general election. Baroness Hallett, who is chairing the sick joke Covid inquiry, recognised the decision would be “disappointing for some”.
This is bordering on criminal in my view & surely a political decision. The key things the Covid enquiry should be addressing is why on earth we locked down for so long and why on earth we gave/coerced serial & experimental new technology, under tested, net harm vaccines. These even to people who never needed them (the young and those who had already had Covid – even had they been remotely safe and effective). Also to look at the causes for the huge numbers of excess deaths currently (almost certainly it seems mainly the Covid vaccines)
January 15, 2024
If Ministers are going to achieve their aim (according to Bridgen) of suppressing information on the level of deaths and severe harms caused by the experimental gene therapies for around 20 years, they need the Inquiry to kick it into the long grass. This is just the first stage in the process. Post election, and under a Labour Gov which is also deeply implicated, we can expect even more delay.
January 15, 2024
If the Covid inquiry delays asking questions, people will increasingly look elsewhere for answers. And it doesn’t take long to find them, if you follow the money. All that’s left to find out, as far as I’m concerned, is whether government ministers benefited personally from the diktats they were announcing, and if so by how much. I’m sure not everyone’s snouts were in the trough – there were plenty who went along with the groupthink, I dare say. But of course the Covid inquiry would never in a million years raise these issues, so it doesn’t matter how long it delays asking whatever questions it does want to ask. I’m certainly not paying any attention to it.
January 15, 2024
It would appear Sir John, that you should create a Ministers Management Training Pack. That outlines & explains the what, the why, the how, to whom & when. For a Minister to manage the running of a Ministry.
Because it is becoming very clear. That Ministers do not manage but ARE managed by unelected civil servants & advisors.
January 15, 2024
The problem with independent bodies is they are out of control by any right wing mechanism of small incremental feedback.
They are no subject to money feedback of profit and loss.
The are not subject to voting feedback of winning and losing power.
They are not subject to behaviour feedback of criminal or civil judgement.
They are not subject to information feedback of public auditors.
January 15, 2024
I forgot to add the fifth and most powerful right wing mechanism … of Life.
5) They are are very difficult to sack so really don’t care.
January 15, 2024
David Frost in the Telegraph repeats the words I posted last month. Remember my job is to make predictions for investment banks.
“Two or three extra points for Reform, a bit more tactical voting, and this might start to look like an extinction [of Conservatives] event.“ – Frost, DT.
January 15, 2024
Might I suggest a handbook is produced for Ministers that list ls all the right-wing feedback mechanisms for quangos.
1) Financial feedback – how to control quangos by rewarding and punishing them with budgets
2) Information feedback – how to control quangos by forcing them to publish performance and be publicly reviewed
3) Legal Feedback – how to control quangos by reporting them for criminal or civil breaches of laws
4) Political Feedback – ensure board members are voting in every year by political colleagues or other jurys.
5) Life Feedback – ensure quango staff can be sacked if they do not perform.
January 15, 2024
It cannot be said that nationalised is good or private is bad or visa versa. The failure of either in the UK I put down to an ill defined purpose and very poor quality management. The latter is a speciality of many UK enterprises.
Whereas cutomer satisfaction should be the aim, it gets diluted and subverted by doctrinaire party politics, historically and residually by aims of the EU, the shear incompetence and mendacity of management, to which I would add the inexperience of ministers. Customer satisfaction is only partially resolved in private industry. No problem with the local builder who thrives on customer satisfaction. However as UK enterprises grow they distance themselves from the customer, witness banks, insurance companies, and large service companies who hide behind their computers offering only one way communication. Customers are an inconvenience, loyalty is to the shareholder and the size of the bonus. If the Post Office and Fujitsu combined are an example of public and private management styles with civil service and ministerial oversight we have lost our moral compass and deserve the decline we witness on every page of UK life.
January 15, 2024
One assumes that the minister has set the direction for nationalised industries and quangos.
If the nationalised industry or quango does not change its position or polices that must because government approves.