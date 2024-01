John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):

I, too, thank the Minister and the Government for their fantastic legislation and great track record, of which we can be truly proud. Is it not the case that this Bill would not have been possible when we were EU members, and that we have put right that wrong? I urge the EU to catch up.

Mark Spencer (Minister for Food, Farming and Fisheries):

As ever, my right hon. Friend is absolutely right.