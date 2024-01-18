Quango abolition

Recent governments have allowed too many so called independent bodies to continue, to increase their fees, charges and budgets and often do a poor job. When they let us down Ministers get the blame, as the Environment Agency has on sewage discharges, the Rail regulators and public sector bodies have on train services, the North Sea Transition Authority has on energy self sufficiency and cost, The Post Office has on treatment of its sub postmasters, HS2 has over building a railway to time and budget, the Highways Agency has over keeping the main roads open and free flowing and the Border controllers have over illegal migration to name a few.
The public want controlled migration, good roads, affordable railways, well run Post Offices , more of our own oil and gas for our needs and clean water. They do not want Ministers who say it was not us, and responsible bodies who suddenly claim it was nothing to do with them. Ministers tell me with these bodies they are warned off intervening and told they have independent powers. In practice they are creatures of the state. Ministers need to get them reporting to them in an agreed and sensible way. Ministers should act as the non executive chairman or the responsible shareholder, They can delegate their authority but they need to know the up to date position, supervise the annual report and the budgets, and ask good questions if there are complaints. They need to be ready to praise or blame, reward or fire the top management related to their conduct and performance.
In some cases we would be better off without these bodies. Take the work back into the department and supervise it directly.
9 Comments
January 18, 2024
Good morning
The whole point of the EA and other such bodies was that, over time, these organisations would take their orders from the EU bypassing government.
The very fact that they are still in place and unlikely to ever be closed down really rather tellls its own story.
January 18, 2024
Quangos and other sub-democratic organisations are out of control
because they are not subject to the right wing process of self-calibration.
Markets self-calibrate through prices
Science self-calibrates through peer reviews
Justice self-calibrates through judgement
Politics self-calibrates through voting
Life self-calibrates through families
But quangos are do not calibrate because they are synthetically designed entities created in the minds of technocrats and are thus able to avoid real world forces and the calibration forces of regulators and watchdogs.
Right wing societies can be designed just like synthetic left wing societies but they must be designed so they can self-calibrate and then be left to self-calibrate and evolve. It is therefore crucial to design the self-calibration processes into the systems in a society.
January 18, 2024
Markets have the added bonus of competition
January 18, 2024
As does proper science
January 18, 2024
@Javelin – who pays for them, so who should manage them.
January 18, 2024
Exactly – the BoE is another appallingly incompetent organisation and the committee for Climate Change but Ministers decided to push the mad net zero agenda, to allow all the QE and to have HS2 a mad project from the outset pushed by the dire Lord Adonis.
January 18, 2024
Mass migration is about to sweep away the West’s blinkered ruling class
The political elite seems incapable of grasping the challenge posed by legal and illegal immigration
ALLISTER HEATH today is surely spot on as usual.
As was Andrew Bridge in his excess deaths debate. Available on Dr John Campbell Youtube.
The only thing shocking about a 1997-style wipeout is that Sunak might keep 169 seats
It’s one thing to alienate the floating voter, but they’ve been acting like they were their natural supporters’ own worst enemy
ALLISON PEARSON
January 18, 2024
@Lifelogic – think it through the whole of parliament is a useless function it all needs to be replaced with democracy – not this low rent shower of spiv salesmen
January 18, 2024
Can this really be so – “Ministers tell me with these bodies they are warned off intervening and told they have independent powers”? Where does the warning off come from? The negligent, useless clowns actually confess to their dereliction of duty? What do they thiink Ministerial office is for?