Wokingham gets more money for schools and teachers in 2023-4 Total £192.75 m

The Council have been putting out that they get very little money from the government. I will set out again just how many grants and how much money they do get, as they seem forgetful of the various sources of government cash and just how much they receive.
Wokingham in 2023-4 is receiving £192.75 in capital and revenue grants for education. This comprises
Dedicated Schools grant £168m
Pupil Premium £4.3m
PE and Sports £1.06m
Covid recovery grant £0.42m
Universal infant free meals £1.46 m
National tutoring programme £0.22m
Pensions grant ££0.41m
Mainstream schools Additional grant £4.55m
Teacher pay grant £1.48m
School conditions capital £2.17m
Basic needs capital £0.72m
High Needs capital £7.6m
Childcare expansion £0.30m
The main schools grant is up by £11.5m with an additional grant of £4.55m for mainstream schools or over 10% this year on last.