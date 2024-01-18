Wokingham gets more money for schools and teachers in 2023-4 Total £192.75 m

The Council have been putting out that they get very little money from the government. I will set out again just how many grants and how much money they do get, as they seem forgetful of the various sources of government cash and just how much they receive.

Wokingham in 2023-4 is receiving £192.75 in capital and revenue grants for education. This comprises

Dedicated Schools grant £168m

Pupil Premium £4.3m

PE and Sports £1.06m

Covid recovery grant £0.42m

Universal infant free meals £1.46 m

National tutoring programme £0.22m

Pensions grant ££0.41m

Mainstream schools Additional grant £4.55m

Teacher pay grant £1.48m

School conditions capital £2.17m

Basic needs capital £0.72m

High Needs capital £7.6m

Childcare expansion £0.30m

The main schools grant is up by £11.5m with an additional grant of £4.55m for mainstream schools or over 10% this year on last.