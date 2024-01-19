The need to lower legal migration

In the year to June 2023 1.2 million people came to our country legally. This overwhelms the 30,000 illegals who made their way here. The new arrivals were rightly welcomed. Some came to take educational courses, some came to fill jobs, some came to join family here or as dependents of those coming to work or study.
In the years ahead we will want to welcome more students to fill courses, some people with skills we need for jobs we find difficult to fill. We want more investors, entrepreneurs, business builders. We do not want to prevent families reuniting where there is good cause.
We also need to recognise that the huge numbers are no longer fair on either those who come or who are in the settled communities that receive them with a welcome. We want people coming to enjoy a good lifestyle. They need decent homes, school places for their children, NHS doctors and hospitals capable of seeing them promptly when need arises. They need roads to drive on and utility supplies for their energy and water. All of these things are under stress and much stretched as we are not keeping up with providing the extra capacity in all these areas that 700,000 extra people a year need.
It is true that last year 500,000 left the country which is why I wrote 700,000 not 1.2 million. Some people just net that off, but in practice for some purposes you need to look at the gross number. People leaving may sell or vacate homes that are are in different parts of the country or in a different price bracket to the new comers’ needs and pockets. People leaving may be older requiring fewer school places than younger migrants arriving. There may be concentrations of new arrivals particularly in big cities and in places with plenty of jobs.
We also need to be fair to taxpayers. The low wage model, inviting in people to fill low paid jobs may be cheap for the employer but it is very dear for the taxpayer. A low wage worker will need a subsidised home, benefit top up of wages, a wide range of free public services, and extra capital for the additional utility supplies and transport they need. I have set out before how it probably costs around £250,000 per low paid migrant in public sector capital set up costs and early years public service and benefit costs. This is in line with the EU estimate of 250,000 euros a migrant in 2016.
In future pieces I will explore the government’s plans to reduce legal migration by 300,000 a year. This could be expanded and speeded to the benefit of many. We need a higher wage higher skilled economy.
8 Comments
January 19, 2024
We need Net Zero migration. End of ! No one asked me if I wanted my country and its culture changed beyond all recognition. People throughout the centuries came here and settled but always sought to integrate. Now they can create their own enclaves.
This nation has never been so divided not since the English Civil War. A dark portent of may come to happen.
January 19, 2024
“Net zero” – dangerous connotations there. Agree with the sentiment though.
Of course, cut legal migration and we’d see illegal migration numbers shoot upwards. But why take a risk on a blow-up boat in the channel when you can pretend you are a student and fly your whole family over?
January 19, 2024
Of course we could always invest in our own entrepreneurs?
We could even shake up education and vocational training for our own people.Then there is the
More investment from who from abroad, and at what cost and I don’t mean financially It seems England can’t be sold off quick enough.
Then there is the matter of cultural compatibility and the further swelling of the ranks of those who find us, our history, culture and shade of skin offensive.
January 19, 2024
Sir John,
OT, but I hope that you will permit me to spread some good cheer – the 23-minute speech given at Davos by the new Argentine President Javier Milei.
Thank you.
Mary M.
January 19, 2024
We have plenty of entrepreneurs and people who want to work, but it is made impossible, by the weight of the State for them to do so.
Driving half a million people with assets out of the country yo replace them with ‘students, dependents and would-be-entrepreneurs’ is a death spiral. If we replace native British with aliens – that is existential.
Close the doors to ALL immigration until we know whether we need anybody at all.
Pay the people traders to remove people rather than bring them. Stop fighting in other peoples wars – what makes Shapps or Sunac think he can ‘lead’?
Restore the Rule of Law and Government by Consent.
These are not options! You are our servants!
January 19, 2024
The Tories are so fearful of being slandered on this issue with the usual tropes and slanders by the authoritarian Left that they’ve endorsed the policies of this vile clan of ideological psychopaths.
Even this article is laced with caveats and apologies. I understand why Tory MPs have capitulated to progressive destruction of our world but it’s self defeating and eventually we will all suffer the demeaning effects of the progressive model of mass importation of peoples to change the fundamental nature of a once great nation
January 19, 2024
We need net zero immigration for ten years to allow dealing with those already arrived, we can review after then.
The Conservatives are never going to reduce immigration, they don’t really believe in it, they just lie about it at election time.
January 19, 2024
Today Sir John I disagree. The majority of British people do not want immigrants on this scale.
To change the country beyond recognition with the cities turned into ghettos and crime out of control is not what we voted for.
A few years of zero immigration and mass deportations would help.