Do not bring in more people to cover “temporary” skills shortages

Whitehall thinks the answer to every lobby from business over shortage of employees is to grant permission to bring in more people under a Temporary Skills shortage designation. For years we have had these temporary shortages of care workers, farmers, medics and others. We have also watched as many more categories have been added. It is high time we remedied more of the shortages ourselves. Temporary should mean temporary.
The cheap imported labour model has several major drawbacks
- It keeps wages down, making it less likely for the lower paid jobs that UK residents will want to do them
- It deters investment in productivity enhancing machinery and computing power, reinforcing a low productivity low wage outcome
- It imposes large extra costs on taxpayers to meet the bills for top up benefits, subsidised housing and a range of public service provision for the new comers.
- When it comes to public services it brings more demand as well as some labour supply to meet demand for services. You need then to invite in more health workers to take care of the other workers you have added to the population.
- Keeping more UK residents out of work is costly for the state.
The government did show how you can cure an acute shortage in the way it tackled the shortage of drivers created by the big move to on line shopping over covid, and by the UK’s net zero model of importing more and more things to cut the UK national CO 2 output. The government did put in a lot more capacity to train and licence more people as truck drivers, and allowed the market to put wages up. There was also necessary discussion of improving facilities for longer distance drivers so they can get a meal and decent rest facilities en route.
Sector by sector where currently the government is granting thousands of permits for imported labour it needs to have better defined and more urgently implemented strategies for attracting and training people already settled here. I have been urging these, and urging the DWP Secretary of State to roll out his promising plans more rapidly than the civil service is currently allowing. Get on with it.
January 20, 2024
So yet again the maladroit policies of this rotten government harm us all. How many more examples will there be? When will it stop?
January 20, 2024
To add to Sir J’s list, it is morally wrong to bring health specailists from developing world countries who have worse healthcare than the UK (I know it’s hard to believe, but it can happen).
January 20, 2024
Sunak is so innumerate he is unable to work out that if you import 3.5 million welfare dross that a proportion of them will need medical treatment and increase the waiting list numbers, he thinks it is all about strikes!!
Meanwhile Home Office allowing illegal immigrant criminals to work and stay in taxpayer funded accommodation as asylum seekers!! JR, your party is beyond disgraceful in the way it is deliberately wrecking our economy, Brexit, public services, culture, nation state and societal norms. Call an election. If any of you had the sense or balls Sunak would be gone. Maria Caulfield is right, getting rid of snake gives you a chance keeping him to lead you into an election disaster is stupidity.
Other than 11 you all showed your true colours this week, you do not want to take back control of laws borders and money from EU. You want to remain in Lockstep. Worse your party are going to give away further sovereignty to WHO!!
Reply The bill makes small progress in tge right direction, which is why Labour wanted to vote it down to keep international law in full control.
January 20, 2024
Congratulations John. Another 3000 skilled, well paid jobs exported to India and China. The only developed country unable to manufacture virgin steel.
An Indian PM gives and Indian company half a billion quid to cease production so we can import said product from guess where, yes India.
Your loathing for the electorate was welk known but now it’s becoming blatant. There’s no words to describe your treachery in the pursuit of the ruinous net zero con.
January 20, 2024
Another superb victory for ‘net zero’ the Green Zealots and Greta. 2800 individuals kicked out of work in Port Talbot.
£500m given by your Gov. to facilitate this. All on the promise of building one electric arc furnace, running on windmill electricity! (don’t laugh) run by a few dozen workers. And we all know it will never happen. It will be cheaper and easier to import steel from India whilst claiming to have reduced our tiny (1% of global total) CO2 output. Ignoring the fact that India’s CO2 output will increase. As will the CO2 emitted in transporting the steel.
The policy of the madhouse driven by ignorant dogmatic fools in hock to ignorant dogmatic Greenies.
January 20, 2024
Ian,
Spot on. National security given away!! Making UK Dependent on hostile nations to provide energy, steel, food etc.
January 20, 2024
+1
January 20, 2024
When indeed? Net zero rip off energy, over regulated, over taxed, wages undercut by migrants now permitted to work while living in their holels (so as to encourage even more to come). My relative, a first year doctor actually has negatve disposable income after tax, student loan interest, council tax and rent. A working migrant in a free hotel on min wage might have £300 PW disposable. But Victoria Atkins does not think they are underpaid!
She a lawyer has zero relevant qualification to be health Sec. but earns £160k about 5 times that of a junior doctor!
Info only extraced from Gov. under duress.
January 20, 2024
The DT has an article today reporting 16,000 illegals migrants have been given jobs and accommodation. Meanwhile my taxes are going through the roof.
This obviously has been splashed all over the marketing literature of the smuggling gangs.
When will somebody have the courage to stand up in Parliament and tell the truth.
“We are all strongly pro mass migration political parties.”
January 20, 2024
Javelin. I understand completely how you feel.
I am 84 years old, and have to pay Income Tax at 20% on all income over £12.500K. My bill is going to have to be paid on 31st of this month. I have never been on benefits, in my life.
I am not saying I shouldn’t pay any tax. I expect to pay for essential things, but I do feel that older people like me, along with much younger, hard working ,people are being fleeced. We are thought of as ‘easy pickings’ to pay for all the crackpot schemes the Government thinks are necessary. There is never a break for such as us.
January 20, 2024
Javelin
You first have to be kicked out of the CON party before you are allowed to tell the truth! This week Andrew Bridgen made the best speech I have heard from an MP, telling the truth.
January 20, 2024
Yet so many in power act the innocent as if they really can’t understand why the world and his Uncle have set off for these shores.
Deterrents, I see no deterrents, just a great big welcome mat, while our own people are sidelined.
Oh but wait, we’re being told we’ll be going to war with Russia soon. Let’s see how the tune changes from ‘stupid white boys’ to reminding us of our past, our great history, culture and the good fight for all our forefather’s handed down to us.
Quite what we’ll all eat, what we’ll go to war in (battery powered tanks made from weak recycled steel???) and how a weakened home front will cope hasn’t been considered yet, but hey ho.
They have no idea of the mood out there, none at all.
January 20, 2024
I very much doubt if the despised, discriminated-against white British males will be volunteering in large numbers for the “woke” Establishment’s future wars, like they did in 1914 and 1939. Why fight for a country where “the elite” makes it so clear they despise you.
If they think the army of immigrant males they’ve imported are going to do it instead, they’re even more deluded than I already think they are.
January 20, 2024
Indeed . Many working have zero disposable income after tax,NI, student loan int. rent but migrants in hotels may have £300pw disposable.
January 20, 2024
Yeah, all sounds good. After 14 years in power it all sounds like ‘blah, blah’ to me.
I’m curious to know what the relationship is between a department minister and the senior civil servants. In terms of the organisation, is a minister their ‘boss’. If a Minister of State tells his department ‘I want this done’ – and the senior civil servants basically ignore the order- can the Minister say ‘you’re fired’?
Because it strikes me that regardless of the noises made by government – bonfire of QUANGOs, immigration in the tens of thousands etc. – nothing ever actually happens.
January 20, 2024
Conservative Ministers like to brief their friends in the press that civil servants are to blame for the failure of their policies. Always remember civil servants aren’t allowed to answer back. The problem here is Conservative policies, not civil servants
January 20, 2024
SQUID
You need a lesson in recent history. When in the EU the civil service was in total control, politicians decided little beyond their constituencies. A major problem is that the CS do answer back because they cannot accept that power is now back in the hands of politicians. I have a degree of sympathy when you look at the performance of our current politicians.
You would be more palatable as Calamari Romana.
January 20, 2024
I think it is clear Tories blaming anyone for failures rather than take responsibility for their betrayal of the nation and pure stupidity. JR,m like the rest are making excuses in blaming others ie civil service, BOE et etc. it is his party and govt to blame.
Reply I am not seeking any such thing. I provide analysis of why we are where we are to try to improve or fix it. You need to know why some things have gone wrong to try to fix them. Many of the things that are wrong like too much illegal migration are not wanted by Ministers.
January 20, 2024
I am really stupid.
It never occurred to me that the govt. recruited people IN ADDITION to all the those who already make their way here.
January 20, 2024
Surely it was far more ( if one believes such rot) “carbon efficient” to bring goods in bulk to a main centre ( a town) and distribute by means of direct selling ( shops).
Rather than hoiking in folk from all over the world plus their families?
Small and neat has to be less carbon producing
A town served a fairly defined area and when people…even the sinners in their cars…came to shop they tended to buy all their weekly needs in one go.
Remember the bliss of the local town centre on a Saturday morning?
All destroyed for you by those who have cotton wool clouds between their ears rather than brains!
January 20, 2024
And two towns in the area where I grew up had defunct railway goods stations.
You could at that time still see the rails etc. All built over now I daresay.
But what a great boon such a delivery system must have been.
AND it hasn’t escaped my suspicion that the plandemic was viciously used to end for good the civilised way of delivery. A knock at the door, a few polite words, goods handed over and a cheery goodbye. Homogenising customs ripped away for disgusting expediencyn.
January 20, 2024
Everhopeful,
I remember when most of the shops were a stone’s throw from the family house and it was not even in the town centre. It was a parade of shops before you got the High Street.
Greengrocer on the corner, post office/newsagent, grocer, wet fish shop, two bakers, butcher, toy shop, bicycle shop, menswear shop, sports shop, plus pub and off licence and a church. Department stores were in the High Street. Supermarkets had yet to take off. Woolworths and the Coop provided Saturday jobs for my brother and I. Marks and Spencer and Boots provided Saturday jobs for my sisters.
Housewives stayed at home and shopped on a daily basis. A milkman came round every day.
January 20, 2024
+++
Yes.
I remember that too.
And several shops including a butcher in every village.
Its was all so lovely.
January 20, 2024
People knew each other as well. There were often generations of knowledge of each other too. I know times have changed and people move areas etc. but the societal collapse as it is need not have been a given to go with that.
Progressives didn’t like this (although they always wax lyrical about other cultures who keep to such ways) and encouraged everyone to adopt the ‘do as you please’ while the state runs your family life. As a young woman in the early 1980’s it seemed very frowned upon to believe you had a duty and a stake in taking care of elderly family or neighbours, as these were things that had enslaved women for centuries..etc.
Well I blame this atomising of society, the break down in taking care of your own and then those close by, with everyone believing ‘they’ (there’s always a ‘they’ that being the state machinery) are responsible, for the fact a small child starved to death by the side of his dead father.
January 20, 2024
I was wondering how to put this.
Then it occurred to me.
Of course, successive govts have ( in their infinite wisdom) done away with the working class.
We don’t have one any more.
There is no one willing to become an honest plumber or bricklayer.
They all want to be footballers and are pretty cross when they can’t be.
Yesterday a couple of lads came round trying to sell the broadband that took forever to be installed in the road. I only know that from their leaflet. I don’t speak estuary jafakan.
If we want a workforce here kids need to be taught properly.
And they need proper teachers.
January 20, 2024
Exactly you just undercut other peoplea wages this decrease the tax take (so tax rates have to increase even further) and creates extra demand for healthcare, schools, roads, housing, police, social services…pushing taxes and government borrowing up again.
Prof. Dame Jenny Harris was asked on BBC Today Programme the other day about what was causing vaccine hesitancy and the recent measles outbreaks. Perhaps I can help her it was mainly the idiotic roll out (by government medical “experts”) of new tech, hugh net harm, Covid Vaccines even to the young and people who had already had Covid is the main reason for the lack of confidence now in other net good, safe and effective vaccines. Excess death still hugely up when they should be below normal post Covid.
January 20, 2024
Needless to say the BBC did not question Dame Jenny on this very obvious point, she went on about different uptakes in Muslim communities instead. The Covid Vaccine pushing “experts” or should this be criminals(?) have done huge harm to confidence in all vaccines.
January 20, 2024
LL,
Another useless fool above her pay grade.
January 20, 2024
Diversity obsessed Whitehall has an agenda and that agenda isn’t related to the supply of cheap labour. Even the south coast arrivals are now given permission to work.
Those who run the British state actually despise Britain. Don’t expect the racist, Anglophobic Labour party to change that for it was them who created it and don’t expect the Tory party to break it apart either. The Tories are to busy carving out their careers to be bothered with countering the progressive activists intent on creating a new Britain with a very different atmosphere
January 20, 2024
How can we come to any other conclusion given all that has been done.
Labour in my view has always been a very anti-English party and the whole of Westminster has followed suit.
I represent my late Brother, in a group of former military personnel. Let me assure Westminster, that while they are sabre rattling with Russia, there is a huge ex-military presence out there that have other ideas as to who is stomping all over the nation they were once proud and glad to serve. I’m not talking about just old boys whose skills wouldn’t be required either. We would require them though, given the state of our forces, and the now atomised society of variable cultures to keep under control. Blair required them while he was interfering everywhere. My Husband was on reserve during the war in former Yugoslavia, and he was sent quite a few begging letters as his former skills were needed to help train people. He’d been on reserve for quite a few years by then, so they must have been desperate. What a way to run an army!!! It typifies how everything is run now, on a shoe string and with little thought to the future.
I don’t think in my life time I’ve ever known such anger in the country, even from people not usually political and even some very fluffy liberal types I know of are sounding more Enoch Powell these days!!!
January 20, 2024
Dom,
It has gone beyond reasonable doubt the Tory party are trying to rid us of our nation state, culture, religion and way of life by mass immigration and oppressing the population into coercive silence by equality rot, anything but. Giving away N.Ireland is the glaring example.
Labour are not worse, just the same but better at the economy and less tax.
January 20, 2024
British citizenship should never be granted to immigrants until their family has been here for three generations. The assumption should be that once their native land becomes safe again, they go back home. We haven’t got room for all these people – and some of them breed exponentially. The rally in London last Saturday was terrifying!
January 20, 2024
It’s interesting to look at the government’s list of shortage occupations. They include some rather puzzling ones such as health service managers, which I would have thought was an occupation not suffering from a serious manpower shortage. In some cases there’s a very clear link between bad policy-making and the current lack of people. I notice one is ‘musicians’. Well, squeeze music out of the school curriculum and activities, and you end up with a lack of orchestral musicians – who’d have thought it. ‘Jobs in the fishing industry’ is another shortage area. With the endless reductions in this country’s fishing quotas agreed by successive governments, no surprise if British people aren’t keen to go into fishing. ‘Mechanical engineering’, ‘welding’ etc…. areas where we should have kept tech colleges teaching vocational skills, rather than expanding 6th form colleges. Bad situations follow from bad decisions.
January 20, 2024
All of the points made in the article regarding importing labour were made over and over again, years ago.
These were only the ideas of ‘racists’ ‘far right’ , well you get the picture.
I can point to endless examples of how it seemed very much geared to have a welfare benefit society, and a pool of cheap labour for big business.
Shortage of courses for those wishing to study medicine, at a time the population was growing rapidly, so more strain on health resources.
Even some who’d qualified yet months down the line, were still waiting to be rubber stamped into a position in midwifery, (endless red tape) while we were screaming shortages!!
People laid off, so that one E.European could be brought in to do the job it would normally take a couple of people to do, with due diligence.
That’s just a small example, the page could be filled a hundred times over.
It was and is as plain as the nose on your face as to what has been going on.
January 20, 2024
The intake of people this year to plug the low skill, low pay job shortage will go on to get better jobs very soon. So we still have the low skill job shortage and have to have a fresh intake of people next year.
Why else has there been hundreds of thousands net immigration into this country over more than a decade, yet the low skill job shortage remains?
January 20, 2024
The Daily Telegraph, following a Freedom of Information request, is reporting today that the Treacherous Tories have given criminal migrants the right to work in Construction, Farming and Care in the UK whilst their applications are pending.
They’re paid 20% less than Brits but continue to get many of the “benefits” showered on criminal migrants, including heavily subsidised asylum accommodation. In the “away with the fairies” world of the Government this supposedly doesn’t give an incentive to other potential criminal migrants to force their way into the country illegally.
The icing on the cake of this lunatic policy is that it is the application of an EU law ….. the EU we’re supposed to have left! And the Not-a-Conservative-Party wonders why it is about to be obliterated by a furious electorate.
No wonder we’re told Brits “don’t want to work in these industries” when their potential employers can undercut the minimum wage by 20% and hire a criminal migrant instead!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/01/19/channel-migrants-given-right-to-work/
January 20, 2024
I would like to thank Sir John for allowing us to vent our anger on this subject.
He must know he’s on to a hiding to nothing.
So many MP’s, my own in particular, will not enter into any discussion at all on this subject.
It is very frustrating to try and put your view calmly to someone supposed to represent you, only to receive a one line reply of the usual ‘talent’ ‘diversity’.
January 20, 2024
What a bizarre concept you have advanced here Sir John? Do you truly imagine the increase in UK population due entirely to uncontrolled immigration is caused by employers looking for staff?
Either you are naïve (which I doubt) or you think we are! stop peddling such nonsense.
January 20, 2024
Unfortunately, the highly skilled Polish/Bulgarian/Hungarian etc tradespeople – plumbers, electricians, decorators, carpenters, bricklayers, domestic cleaners etc left us in disgust after Brexit. Along with the French research chemists, German finance specialists, Dutch agricultural experts, Belgian diamond cutters etc etc
Apparently, thanks to the availability of these sources of cheap highly skilled EU labour, we have neglected to train up the necessary indigenous agriculture specialists, construction apprentices, engineering graduates or indeed Welsh steel workers – which takes several years.
The government has apparently chosen to replace these people with unskilled migrants from Africa, south east Asia, Hong Kong etc – who will be a drain on our resources for decades. The obvious disadvantages of building our economy on the availability of cheap foreign labour are now apparent.