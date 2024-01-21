Jobs up and pay up since Brexit

See Facts4EU. Excellent graphs and analysis today showing strength of jobs since the referendum, contrary to gloomy official forecasts.
https://facts4eu.org/news/2024_jan_brexit_is_working
January 21, 2024
Not many high quality and high salary jobs except the usual suspects in diversity and inclusion in the public sector
The good technical jobs are being and have been exported.
I read the governments net zero by 2050
Frightening. No coal, oil, gas, 60 %less cars. 40% less electricity consumption. No pork, lamb or beef only plant based food
Strictly regulated air travel for the masses etc
January 21, 2024
Time to start keeping rabbits and learn how to skin them.
January 21, 2024
Citizens chipped and tracked – for security reasons!
January 21, 2024
Why bring facts into it when we can get all we are allowed to know from spin (aka lies) Similar with the climate change religion.
January 21, 2024
Better enjoy the bread and circuses while still permitted.
January 21, 2024
+++
Utterly horrendous.
No meat no dairy… sun obliterated by dust….plenty of rickets or vastly overpriced pharmaceuticals.
Don’t let us forget that making meds has a huge “carbon footprint”🤪
Useful idiot vegetarians have made meat disappear over decades and eventually there will be NO animals at all. I know for a fact that vegetarians/vegans ( those pulling the strings) were NEVER about animal welfare…only about “ greenhouse gases” nonsense and or controlling food supply and buying up land.
January 21, 2024
As the Brexiteers predicted and good news …. and despite the fact we haven’t really got Brexit since we’re only semi-detached from the EU and most of their laws and Regulations are still being applied in the UK (including the EU’s VAT-tax).
However, I doubt if it will provide any comfort for the people of Port Talbot, whose livelihoods and town are being sacrificed on the altar of the Establishment’s Net Zero lunacy.
Perhaps they should go to France, get on a dinghy and claim asylum so they also get “free everything” and a job.
January 21, 2024
Low paying menial jobs up, high paying jobs exported. Pay up marginally but nowhere near matching government caused inflation. Steel making to end in Britain so no more industrial economy. Increasing numbers of “excess” deaths from the jabs. Uncontrolled importaion of foreign illegals who hate our society. Prospect of Labour government incoming who will be even more awful than Tories (hard to believe but true). War mongering fools imagining that UK Plc’s pathetic armed forces could fight a continental war (and causing much sniggering in Moscow because we’d run out of ammunition in a few hours). The only bright spot is the better than even chance of economic collapse which could make the unthinking drone voters rise up and hunt every politician down to receive their just desserts.
January 21, 2024
Is the link working? It goes to ‘No Found’ on my pooter.
January 21, 2024
Slightly up yes, but taxes hugely up, cost of living up, crime up, immigration hugely up (750K net PA), housing shortages up, public debt up, inflation up, NHS waiting lists up, interest rates up, standard of living down for 14+ years…
So Port Talbot 3000 job loss is nothing to do with his mad net zero targets says Rishi. So is Sunak a serial liar or just a moron? He even says they are cutting taxes!
January 21, 2024
It is claimed that the Internet makes people better informed. It could but it rather depends on what people choose to read or listen to. It is equally good at enabling people to reinforce their preconceptions and prejudices. Most people select material they agree with and enjoy rather inviting confrontation with opposing views. Thus it becomes more difficult to sustain objective and balanced public debate, which is increasingly between irreconcilables.
January 21, 2024
All bullshit; if we can’t use Brexit to ensure an economic base that has, cheap energy, flexibly, skills and training, low migration, running the economy in the best interest of GB, then there was no point; You must ensure the economy is run for everyone! Sovereignty, the Rule of Law, Democracy, must include everyone, or we will end up in a Marxist State!
The Poor, Working Poor, and Blue Collar Workers, need the Manufacturing of high valued products like virgin steel, energy, etc,… but you know this well?
GB needs Virgin Steel, and not imported in from India, into NL (New Tata Steel plant) , and then back into GB, just because of one company!
Relying on the service sector will get us dependent of those we serve, and debt!
Next, you will want to cut the benefits of those that depend on high value manufacturing?
It’s all Contradictory ignorance; they’ll depend on growth of Migration; are still aligned; NI has been annexed off!
Stupid, and they (One Nation Tory’s, Rejoiners) know it, they must?
The question is; How are you going to make the Economy work for everyone, whilst maintaining our Freedom?
We need; Brexit needs, a Free Market, a Price Mechanism that works, and a well regulated Economy, with anti-dumping laws, etc,… Regulation that frames, and protects, our economy, from Cheap Pricing, from the EU protectionism!
We will end up with a wealth tax, if they carrier on this Net Zero crap!
If Germany going to lose a lot of it’s manufacturing wealth? Before we are forced back in, through the Federated UK state (it will be, and soon!)?
Poland has been forced into Fascist state!
Hungary! Look out?
You were expecting this, from me, I assume!
Brexit depends on getting Sunak, and the One Nation (the left wing) conservatives, out!
There is another alternative; A change is as good as a rest; I would follow, and fight the good fight?
For Freedom, Free Markets, must win!
Regards,
RDM.
January 21, 2024
Well I’m doing a job working in a shop. It’s not worth it financially as I get hammered for tax because I have an old fashioned pension like you. I do it for my own mental health.
People are not paying attention to your party’s internal wrangling.
They are paying attention to mass immigration and “Starmer is lying to you” is irrelevant as we’re never going to vote for him anyway.
January 21, 2024
I am thankful my life will be over by that stupid target. My only question is when are the Brits going to stand up and fight this traitorous destruction of our beautiful country