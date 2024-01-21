The University business model

I am an unpaid fellow of an Oxford College and a former part time Professor at another University. I come to the debate on students from a position of sympathy, wishing to see a strong UK independent university sector. I am pleased we host several of the world’s best universities.
I am no supporter of the model which creates a large number of places for overseas students which leads to a major expansion of students staying here after graduating taking low skill jobs and seeking to convert their degree course into a permit to live and work in the UK thereafter. Nor do I think it a good idea to encourage a lot of older postgraduate students to come with their families adding to the pressures on public services and housing. It is a thoroughly bad idea to let good postgraduate students from authoritarian and hostile countries get places in cutting edge research that could be useful for weapons manufacture, electronic surveillance, new materials, and other dangerous technologies as they will return to their homes to apply what they have learned in ways which might harm others.
The government is taking action to restrict university action in each of these three categories. Selling courses to overseas students mainly sells to the rich from abroad as these courses are expensive. Charities and the overseas aid budget can provide money for low and no income students from poor countries to come to gain necessary skills and to return to apply them to help their own country.
UK universities at their best are hosts to the best of world academic talent capable of world class research. Inviting in some overseas students to pay high fees helps with their finances. If they invite in too many without ensuring they return home after their course they add to housing and public service stress. Some of these universities imply there is no other way of covering costs other than a big rise in foreign students. They need to develop other ways of paying for university. Too many foreign students changes the ethos and culture of the institution and limits places for UK students where we want a better educated and skilled workforce.
The Endowment model of leading US and UK universities is a good one. Many ex alumni who succeed are happy to offer money during their lives and or on death to build endowment funds . These provide an excellent addition to student fees. There can be profits from spin out investments from university research. There is also plenty of scope given the many weeks each year when universities do not teach students to use their buildings and personnel to earn conference and adult training money.When I was years ago a full time academic I taught at summer schools as well,
If your party provide welfare and accommodation to student families to increase its mass immigration policy, what do you expect? Do they pay if they return home or debt written off because govt does not have the capacity to chase up? Please tell us.
Your party and govt provided free university tuition to EU students at some of our top universities while giving English students a lifetime of debt. Why did your party provide our competitors free university education or take up places our English students could have taken? How about NHS treatment for these people? Do they add to waiting lists or is it just doctor strikes as Snake falsely claims? Willetts reply to me was pathetic, Lord King totally clueless at hustings. Does your party still provide free tuition to EU students in Scotland?
Why has Sunak given France £500 million of taxpayers cash knowing he was going to find them paid work, allow to go back home for Christmas and never deport?
JR,
You, IDS and JRM are in Daily Mail today where it claims you persuaded rebels not to vote against Sunak’s Rwanda bill. You told us it was untrue the other day. Have a read and let us know your views.
Reply I stand by my previous statement
@Everhopeful – if there was honesty in this Conservative Government, there isn’t. Any thought of NetZero would only be us keeping in step with all our major competitors. The exporting of our stategic industries has been paramount.
Take the famous UKAUS deal, the UK no longer makes the specialty steel for the boats so imports it from France, all the electronics navigation , surveillance equipment is supplied to our naval dockyards courtesy of the French Government. It didn’t upset Macron it rewarded the French State
if there was honesty in this Conservative Government, there isn’t. they would admit their purpose in office is to undermine the UK so as to ensure it cant be self-reliant, resilient, therefore safe and secure. Instead always be beholden to the whims and gratitude of the unaccountable therefore not responsible to the UK
The expansion of our universities has caused untold damage to our society and nation. What’s to be done?
First, the government should drop any “aspiration” that all children get a degree. That should reduce demand, especially in useless subjects. Secondly it should push for most professions and the civil service (plus police, army…all government positions) to go back to offering non-degree entry via apprenticeships and/or professional exams, so we get more on-the-job learners.
As for foreign students, well the government just has to stop dependents being allowed to come and not allow students to work here ( unless it is a placement during their course).
If universities subsequently contract and lay off tutors, then great. In their current form they are not an asset to our nation. Like NHS-worship, university -worship is misplaced.
Increased number of students make unemployment figures look better. There are no longer many jobs available for fifteen or sixteen year olds anyway. Longer years spent studying means higher academic qualifications are now demanded for many roles.
Further education is similar to quangos in that it offers a lot of highly paid roles that can be used as a form of patronage.
Increased student numbers have encouraged universities to over-expand and many are now in financial difficulty.
Apprenticeships Apprenticeships Apprenticeships !
Why do we find it hard to find plumbers, plasterers, electricians, roofers, painter decorators?
And when you do they are foreign.
UK tradesman have pay indemnity insurance, professional insurance, van insurance, tools insurance, MOT, vehicle tax, national insurance, probably for a lock-up/garage rent, a decent salary providing for your family and a UK qualification ….against a foreign plumber who doesn’t have any costs nor qualification …our UK tradesman are undercut at every stage starting with their first qualification
January 21, 2024
@Mickey Taking – stop making sense that the last thing this Conservative Government wants to hear
January 21, 2024
Ah the universities. Another Blair reform. It meant a lot of useless courses for exorbitant fees and student debt, with the added bonus of foreign students paying more and pushing out UK ones.
And another thing about Blairs reforms. Not one of them have been overturned in the lat 14 years.
No reforms of Blair laws but EDI, ESG, non Equality laws to discriminate against White English men added. Then the Tory’s legislated Sex Laws to indoctrinate our very young children with LGBT xyxz in our schools ensuring parents can’t exclude their children from this propaganda.
We need these Tory wreckers out. We need conservative policies and values. We need Reform.
University grants based on highest performance were better. Success needs failures or can’t exist. Giving every student ‘loans’ to allow graduation in Worthlessness is crazy. Most who pass in that don’t pay it back.
Earlier, about 4% qualified for university. Opening it to all devalues to the lowest depths. Students need to keep their head above water. Apprenticeships are a more reliable way to stay afloat.
I disagree with the people who say many degrees are worthless but what was appropriate many years ago isn’t today.
This is a very competitive world and if degrees do not prepare students for their jobs at least they learn to make an academic argument and observe how life in Universities is similarly competitive.
It is a closeted world and academia perpetuates academia.
This world is changing quickly and we.must look at our priorities.
But degrees are like money.
Devalued by increased quantity/supply.
It has to be the case.
I once had a history lecturer who had worked in America ( early 60s or thereabouts). We assumed he was joking when he talked about degrees in “basket-weaving”.
But he wasn’t far wrong.
I don’t like the way universitys have become drivers of social engineering now either. With the course fee plus accommodation taking up the full student loan in many places, it is only people with family wealth to help them that can take up many courses. This is especially true for longer courses like medicine, a course with limited scope to get a job to help your funds as you are expected to work for the NHS for buttons. Also the way you are expected to move across the country randomly and unpredictability to take up rotations can be very expensive and disruptive. And of course the professional fees are expensive. I don’t think it’s possible for a working class kid to pursue this kind of course any more. Whereas short courses for PA’s and AA’s are far cheaper and result in far higher pay far sooner. It’s almost as if the state is encouraging poor kids who want to work in healthcare into being PA’s while their richer cousins will remain able to do proper medical courses.
The absolute opposite of a meritocracy, and getting the best people into jobs.
It’s also dumbing down healthcare so that soon only the rich will see doctors, the rest will be palmed off with PA’s who are simply unqualified to diagnose and make massive mistakes.
All social engineering by the blob, with no public consultation, never been in a manifesto, never discussed at elections, just foisted on us all.
Margaret : “This is a very competitive world and if degrees do not prepare students for their jobs at least they learn to make an academic argument and observe how life in Universities is similarly competitive.”
Academic argument in our universities ?
I suppose that that would include today “cancel culture”, “no platforming”, “safe spaces”, lecturers sacked for their views, politics led “science” and of course “inclusivity” which really means “no freedom of speech” to avoid anyone feeling excluded.
Diversity will eventually lead to the demise of our universities as the degrees become entirely meaningless and worthless.
Iain gill : “The absolute opposite of a meritocracy, and getting the best people into jobs.”
The communist fifth column that have infested our Government Parliament, Civil Service, judiciary and our institutions are deliberately using diversity to replace meritocracy as a way to desroy the West’s wealth, social cohesion, competence and abiliities.
January 21, 2024
We have what are considered to be world class universities, although I suspect the clampdown on freedom of thought and speech and the imposition of woke means that won’t be the case for very much longer.
We also have a very large number of 3rd and 4th rate pretendy-universities which are selling overpriced ‘ologies and Mickey Mouse “degrees” which have no real value and will not lead to a graduate-level job. What they do do, however, is keep a large number of left-wing “professors” in well-paid employment where they can indoctrinate their students into left-wing policies.
These 3rd and 4th rate pretendy-universities are also effectively selling foreigners the ability to migrate to the UK, along with their extended families. And once again, British taxpayers are expected to provide the accommodation, public services and welfare they require.
The quickest and best solution is to close down the 3rd and 4th rate pretendy-universities, by starving them of funding. But this treacherous Government won’t do that; just like it won’t do anything else which is in the interests of the BRITISH people.
From family and friends experience tutors are delivering very little, few meaningful lectures, poor work perusal, encouraging self internet research rather than teaching. Its mostly a con that they are required.
January 21, 2024
Return the 3 and 4 th rated universities back to technical colleges to have high skilled workforce. Use to work perfectly for late developers and create a pool of qualified people for industries.
January 21, 2024
The 3rd/4th raters should be returned to their ‘Tech’/’Poly’ origins and resume the trade and other technical training that we seem to so badly lack at the moment. We need a highly skilled workforce and one with practical (e.g. usable) skills. I’ve not looked at what tax breaks are available these days for company sponsored apprentice schemes. However, encouraging the private sector to invest and guide these schemes would be a far better investment. The usual moronic HR line of “you need a degree” for this role (even if it is on The ethnic culture of the Mogols) throws up all sorts of strange candidates. I’ve interviewed a fair number of post-grads in my time and they ranged from the seemingly illiterate to the almost unworldly (e,g, completely out of it) and that was many years ago. Goodness knows what ‘progress’ we’ve managed since then.
January 21, 2024
Donna,
Do we still pay for free university tuition for EU students who attend Scottish universities. We did when my son attended there! Quite outrageous.
January 21, 2024
Donna :
Correct.
The way to close down the “3rd and 4th rate pretendy-universities” who give expensive employment to far left professors who have the time to cause trouble stopping other people getting to work etc. is to make these universities liable for their own tuition fees. If their “students” after their university “education” are unable to pay for this “education” then the university will be responsible for its own loss of income and not the tax payer.
The universities are, like all those employers who love cheap foreign labour, work on the business model of making vast profits whilst the taxpayer is picks up the costs.
The university sector needs halving at the very least.
I have a nephew who has a degree in ‘Fine Arts’ or some such cobblers. It cost his parents a ton of money to do it and now he works in a cafe. No jobs in his expertise. Probably all tied up to the literarty of public school and Oxbridge people.
January 21, 2024
The fascist left have weaponised and politicised all levels of education for both cultural, political and profitable purposes. We’re dealing with an existential threat who see importation as a weapon of cultural and demographic war. It started under New Labour, accelerated under the gutless, complicit Tories who fear the ‘racist tag’ and will sell their soul to the devil to avoid it and when Labour come to power you will an explosion of this form of war.
Look at Ireland’s plan and how they intend to remodel that country along very different demographic and democratic lines.
‘we will rub the Tories (Britain) nose in diversity (a pernicious form of racism)’. This one sentence has destroyed the Tory party and will destroy this nation and the Tories will stand aside and cheer it
DOM
I think you will find that it all started way back in the late 1950’s – 1960’s with qualified LSE students then gradually infiltrating the whole teaching system, well before Blair and new Labour.
That is why it is now so widespread, as since then generations of students have been slowly brainwashed by the left, social arguments, thoughts, and now WOKE ideology, and those people are now at the top level at many Universities.
Difference is the essence of existence.
A bus conductor commented to a child passenger playing with plasticine. “If you keep mixing up those pieces like that you’ll end up with one horrible purple colour you can’t change back and won’t like it”.
January 21, 2024
But…as with the NHS it is a very, very good vehicle for mass immigration.
Touchy feely ideas made into de facto realities which are then guarded ferociously until the mob becomes so confident it literally ships immigrants in by the boatloads.
January 21, 2024
If John Redwood expressed his well known views that align with Javier Milei’s views he’d be Tory leader in under six months.
Reply You do not understand MPs and how the system works!
I see what you mean but…
More likely bound in chains and thrown in the Tower. We’d have to launch a rescue.
In any case Milei is apparently happy with anti free speech monopolies ( from what I could make out). These people pop up and never fulfil their initial promise.
Which is odd!
Either paid off or muzzled
January 21, 2024
and you Sir are not enslaved to the WEF – so no chance.
We do understand MP’s. That’s why we need them removed. All lefty pretendy One Nation conservatives.
January 21, 2024
The only way to get back to Thatcherite values in the party is for constituency parties to get to grips with the choice of candidates and throw out a large proportion of the One Nation group ( which used to be called “The Wets” and were a much smaller group in Margaret’s time).
Either that, or MPs have to be as scared as Cameron was of the Brexit Party, now Reform, and vote for a new leader to make the change himself/herself. I can’t see anyone likely to get the job who would do that, among the current group of MPs
As I’ve said before – we need a new system.
January 21, 2024
Nah. Retire to the coast and Leave the World Behind.
Universities are an immigration route for foreign students. Nothing more.
January 21, 2024
January 21, 2024
A recent report from Bristol University showed that around 75% of the UK’s primary energy use is still based on fossil fuels – oil products for nearly all transport, gas for 70% of heating and about 40% of electricity. Although oil prices have risen, it is as nothing compared to the rise in gas prices, which are still 400% higher than pre-pandemic. This leads some to suggest that by 2025, the average household will be spending 20% of their income on heat and power, and 40% for the least well off. And this is before other price rises still filtering through in all things from food to household products and services due to the higher energy costs.
It is an unsustainable position that has led the Opposition to call for a price freeze – a call now echoed in speculation about the government’s current energy package post-election, which is rumoured to come in at £170bn in total. This would be equivalent to 3-4 times the cost of the pandemic furlough scheme, and nearly half of all the taxes ever raised from the North Sea.
Clearly, if we are to avoid bankruptcy as a nation, with our national debt is £2.4 TRILLION, we need more renewable sources harvesting cheap free wind and solar energy. Rapidly.
You need to write 1000 lines. “There is no such thing as cheap and free wind and solar energy.”
Here’s confirmation “UK boosts latest renewable subsidies round by £22m. UK Government will pour an additional £22m ($27.86m) into its latest renewable power subsidies, taking the total budget to £227m for this auction. According to a statement from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero published on Thursday, the government will increase the budget for established technologies such as solar and offshore wind by £20m, bringing the new amount to £190 million.”
£190 million in subsidies is not cheap, let alone free.
https://www.power-technology.com/news/uk-government-boosts-renewables-subsidies-by-20m/#:~:text=By%20increasing%20funding%2C%20along%20with,the%20country's%20renewable%20power%20industry.&text=Energy%20Security%20Secretary%20Grant%20Shapps,economy%20and%20secure%20skilled%20jobs.
SG
And when the wind does not blow, and the sun does not shine ?
At the moment no economic way off storing this so called “free, cheap energy”
Oil and Gas are also free, it is the cost of harnessing that so called free source of power that is the problem with all of the earths resources.
Then of course we have Tax ie subsidy at its varying rates, which adds complication to any real comparison.
It might be so windy today that the sails will be braked to a standstill, and sun too short and weak to do anything much. Where’s that pile of logs, and remaining coal? Get the matches and candles ready.
January 21, 2024
If a large part of our energy supply is still based on fossil fuels, that is surely because wind and solar are not up to the task, especially in cold periods of less wind and less sunshine. That is what we have seen in recent weeks. SG, you want the country to spend more money on technology that is failing to produce what we need. As that happens, we find ourselves having to spend out yet more money on importing energy.
It’s time to pause and rethink on future energy sources. Renewables may have a role to play, but making them the centrepiece of our energy resource looks like suicidal.
SG : “…..we need more renewable sources harvesting cheap free wind and solar energy. Rapidly.”
Nonsense. Wind and solar energy, which because they are not reliable and hence require another energy source, such as gas for grid-scale back-up and gird stability, are inevitably more expensive than either gas (even today) or nuclear.
The Auction Round 6 prices for wind and solar are more expensive than nuclear fission (see the recent HoC ES&NZ Select Committee evidence sessions on the subject “Keeping The Power On”) and more expensive than the DESNZ’s own estimate for gas when the carbon taxes have been removed (see DESNZ Electricity Generating Costs 2023).
BTW, are wind and solar “free” or “cheap”? Either way, why are they still subsidised with Auction Rounds because surely the wind and solar industries must in the current energy market be making a killing if wind and solar are “cheap” or even “free”?
In fact the business model of renewable energy is just like that of the universities. Profits are made on the energy supplied but the taxpayer or consumer picks up all the very, very expensive costs of grid-scale back-up and grid stability because of the chaotic intermittency of renewables.
So please tell how the renewables are so cheap that our bills are continually going up when you often brag how much renewable electricity is being fed to the grid.
January 21, 2024
Universities as businesses are interesting things. I believe right wing societies evolve through small increments in 5 systems and problems can be systematically analysed and solutions found using this framework.
Life – DNA -> family + utilities
Markets – Money -> consumers + producers
Information – Facts -> pupils + researchers
Justice -> judgements -> citizens + judges
Politics -> votes -> voters + politicians
So in the “Information system” when universities become businesses then two aspects of society become conflated. I would also add other aspects into this information system including news, internet content creators and political advisors. This can lead to conflicts of interest.
For example I read yesterday that the Royal Society produced a report that previous advice given to Government had massively underestimated by an order of magnitude the need for energy storage, because previous advice given to ministers assumed the weather of 2019 in limited locations when the wind blew at night and we had a sunny year, whereas the Royal Society had looked at the weather over 30 years. The Royal Society basically said reliance on renewable energy was a complete sham of an idea that would never happen. This shows how the information business can become corrupted at a national level and create a serious political disaster.
We saw a similar problem when drug companies sponsored academics give overbearing political advice during pandemics. I would have kept the advisors at arms length and listened several of them with competing theories giving advice independently.
Another aspect of universities as businesses is that universities were created very much for the benefit of society to pass on information for the national interest. When universities become a business they educate the highest bidder. So what we are seeing is British students being pushed out by foreign students. This reduction in education contradicts Blair setting up mass education for the national good. Universities are not effectively draining the country of resources just like outsourcing of business does. When free citizenship is lumped ontop of a foreigners degree then suddenly a degree looks like a green card not a degree.
This mess requires stronger laws to be in place and a stronger regulator to enforce them. I would suggest a maximum 20% of university places on each course to be made available to foreigners of friendly countries and no automatic path to a work permit unless British graduates are offered the job first. I would also have stopped grade inflation to stop lesser academic pupils going to university and limited the places to the top quartile.
Universities are in the business of research and passing on information to pupils. This system also
Back to why do we allow education to be flooded by foeigners, especially Chinese!
January 21, 2024
Some opine that if 100% of watch repair craftsmen in Wales were indigenous, a quota should allow Mexicans or Eskimos and all others to reduce that number.
One wonders how many ginger haired Irish or curly haired African folk are visible in the National People’s Congress of China.
In contrast, the UK’s highest offices of government are mixed.
I watched a very interesting Russian film called the The Space Walker. You can get it on youtube for £3. Superficially it’s about the Soviet’s first walk in space. At a deeper level it’s about how a top down left wing system operates inefficiently.
When you watch the film you can spot the many failings.
– The USA announces its plan to walk a man in space in 1965 which is 3 years faster.
– The Russians then accelerate their plan by 3 years taking huge risks given their lower budgets.
– A political wall poster implores people to work harder and take risks for mother Russia, which replaces the right wing motivation of profit and reward
– A fighter jet ground crew forgets to remove a bolt during a pre flight check due to lack of motivation and it is covered up.
– Orders are given in a top down manner and there is little to no incentive to act without permission
– There is a fear of acting without permission.
– Only fearless “crazy” high risk individuals can get around the stifling top down rules.
A really good film.
Javelin :
Capitalism uses the carrot, communism uses the stick.
History shows us which works better yet our elites still prefer the latter.
January 21, 2024
Probably another aspect of national life where the clock should be rewound to about 1985. The stupidity of substituting maintenance grants for loans, the expansion of noddy degrees and importing students willy nilly to offshore our technical and engineering expertise whilst our people study golf and hairdressing is eye-wateringly stupid. All under Tories/Libdem and Labour.
January 21, 2024
Lib Dem’s decimated for promising free tuition and then did not deliver. It was only free for EU students and subsidised for other home nations. English taxpayers paid for it!!
I suspect that lowering the bar in the quality of University courses yet increases in the number of second and third tier Polys and Techs was to emulate the USA system to attract international fee -paying students with consequential damage.
January 21, 2024
Why not compress the 3 year degrees into one, or two years, after all 8 hours or less a week tuition is hardly value for money at the moment is it, students seem to have rather too much free time on their hands, and with Ai coming down the tracks filtering so called “own work” from that produced by a computer is surely likely to be an ongoing problem.
Universities as we know them now will surely have to change or eventually go under.
The huge growth in poor universities under Blaire, and the loss of good technical colleges was a disaster not just for the country but for many skilled trades from where good managers/business owners evolved.
“Too many foreign students changes the ethos and culture of the institution and limits places for UK students where we want a better educated and skilled workforce.”
120,000 Chinese “students” are definitely having an effect on the “ethos and culture” of our universities as well as stealing our IP and research work.
Our unelected Foreign Secretary plans to visit China as part of his approach of “engagement” with Beijing on issues such as climate change. No doubt the Chinese President will convince him, if WEF hasn’t already, to de-industrialise the UK even faster and at the same time close down our military and nuclear arsenal.
January 21, 2024
The negative outcomes from allowing so many foreign students into UK universities have been known for many years. Those problems should have been stopped early but have been allowed to become even worse.
The current university system requires lots of foreign students to cover its costs. It is a model that is way out of date and far, far too expensive.
Apart from medicine and science, all degree courses could easily be reduced to two years of full time study. By that, I mean a 40 hour office-based working week with 4-6 weeks annual holiday. Term times are far too short at present and the little contact time students receive is poor value for money compared with their £9,000 a year fees.
Student debts would be halved and far more work would actually be done. Proper working hours would also prepare students for the world of work. Having been a student landlord, I know only too well that many students are lazy, parting the night away, and staying in bed till lunchtime.
January 21, 2024
“Large number of places for overseas students” there is irony in that, the media hype and government soundbites push the premise we need foreign workers to fill the need for a skilled workplace, even for doctors and medical practitioners. Yet the places for skilling our own, are replaced with skilling others.
It is of course the Universities pursuance at all cost higher fee-paying students, conveniently forgetting the State Subsidy they already receive, paid for by the endeavours of the indigenous population. Foreign students have not funded their full course value, its just a warped interpretation from some that run our universities to even think that.
January 21, 2024
Only slightly as an aside, but should be a serious consideration for the UK’s ‘Overseas Aid Budget’ it should first be spent on the lost cost to the taxpayer on funding our universities in supporting these foreign students. Like UK Citizens they only pay just a part of the Cost, unlike their UK counterparts they have no connection to those that are paying the bulk of it. Also, all the money spent on both legal and illegal asylum seekers etc., should be seen as part the UK’s ‘Overseas Aid Budget’
Our financial woes are all as a result of the Conservative Government refusal to manage and get a grip on their own expenditure – they just waste money. Looking after Foreign, there fore Overseas Citizens should be from the same allocated budget – not some magical money tree.
University Business Model or Government Business Model
This government has to take full ownership of the model …you fund them
January 21, 2024
Maintaining the high level of skill and effective communication at University is unquestionably important and expensive . I was involved for several years after retiring from my consultancy business at 2 of Oxford Colleges ; I was always impressed at the intelligence and skills of the Tutors and Students ; during this time there were only some non – English students at one of them ; today it is a different matter all due to the cost of operating . I do not agree with the approach to attract more ” foreign” students merely to increase University funding but I have seen the advantage of having some international contribution in its intellectual mix . Other sources of income beyond student fees are necessary as Sir John points out and the Governing Bodies at these institutions should include individuals who are adept at financial management and marketing .
‘Some of these universities imply there is no other way of covering costs other than a big rise in foreign students.’
Let them go bust. We have too many school leavers attending university. Consequently we have too many universities. Some children learn nothing at school after 14. For some, 16. Others manage ‘A’ levels but a decent university course is beyond them; there lies Geography. All of these benefit by entering the workforce sooner instead. They wouldn’t be bored at school for years which puts them off learning for life. They’d have older role models. They’d learn on the job and can decide to switch industries without wasting years and building up debt at the tax-payers’ expense. They’d earn money and can start to learn to value and budget from within the safety net of home.
Some of them might decide a degree is needed and pursue it as a ‘mature’ student a few years older than the norm. They’d be more motivated and better educated by the workplace than the school indoctrination.