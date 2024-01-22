Time to rejuvenate the Business department

I read and hear in various places that Kemi Badenoch is out to woo the right. I know she has been very loyal to Rishi Sunak. Contrary to some briefings she sent no message of support to the sponsors and supporters of the amendments to the Rwanda Bill . The sponsors in their discussions with No 10 and the Home Office did not report back on any interventions from the Business department to help them amend the draft. She has kept out of the difficult issues preventing GB to Northern Ireland trade.
The relevant groups on the so called right that would like to help her in her important job as Business secretary include the Growth Group, the European Research Group, the NTB and the Net Zero realism group. These Groups were very disappointed when she abandoned the Jacob Rees Mogg Retained EU Laws Bill, which was designed to remove and amend bad or needless inherited EU laws.
We have offered to work with her and the other Business Ministers on a programme of better and less regulation. We have been pressing the need for more and cheaper UK produced energy. The EU carbon emissions and interconnectors framework for more imported power are particular concerns. It is leading to much industry closing down in the UK making us more dependent on imports. We await a response on how the UK can retain a basic new steel making capability. We are worried that current regulations to force Electric vehicles will lead to too rapid a decline in car industry based in the UK and to more Chinese imports.
January 22, 2024
The BEIS needs to be led by a second Ludwig Erhard: in that context “rejuvenate” becomes something of a euphemism.
January 22, 2024
The fact she abandoned the Retained EU Law Bill tells us all we need to know. She will follow the WEF/UN instructions.
The fact that Fishy is sanctioning the continued destruction of the country shows us where the non tory party is going
Why don’t you publish the official documen on Net Zero by 2050 and illuminate us as to our future.
Your party and the other legacy parties have to go. It’s happening all over Europe. Enough is enough.
January 22, 2024
Not at all. She only abandoned the Jacob Rees Mogg Retained EU Laws Bill after Jacob Rees Mogg and his fellow right wingers failed to come up with any ideas whatsoever about which EU laws we could usefully get rid of – except for blue passports (which we could do anyway when in the EU) and imperial measures (which we could do anyway when in the EU). I like Ms Badenoch. Unlike most Brexiters she actually deals in reality not fantasy
Reply She did not implement the published Duncan Smith review which identified dozens of regulations for reform and repeal. See also this website with plenty of ideas set out in previous blogs.
January 22, 2024
The Duncan Smith review suggested we should allow imperial measures. Something we could do in the EU. That is why no one took the Duncan Smith review seriously. It also talked a lot about “digital sandboxes”. Me neither
Reply Try reading it, or go to a site that agrees with your prejudices.
January 22, 2024
Indeed.
“We await a response on how the UK can retain a basic new steel making capability.”
Simple ditch the insanity of net zero and us coal.
“We are worried that current regulations to force Electric vehicles will lead to too rapid a decline in car industry based in the UK and to more Chinese imports.” Indeed and it will do not to even reduce CO2 (keeping an older car is nearly always better for CO2 than building a new EV and even if it did then reducing CO2 in the UK or even worldwide would do nothing positive for the climate or the for the world. A bit more CO2 plant food is on balance a net positive.
January 22, 2024
Ian Wragg
Yes, all the legacy parties are out harm us. They must go.
January 22, 2024
Good morning.
Kemi Badenoch, another one whose ambitions exceed her ability. Your party is plagued with such people, Sir John.
January 22, 2024
Watching Oxbridge boneheads in the Tory party tugging at each other while our nation sinks into a Labour-Tory engineered cultural and social abyss is beyond offensive.
I am bored of the so called Tory right remaining silent on so many issues that now infect our daily lives. It’s pathetic. Either stand up and declare your opposition to the Neo-Marxist infection of this nation, its laws, its culture, at work, on tv etc etc or retire.
The Tories working with nauseating Labour slime pass oppressive speech, internet and race based laws against us and then expect our support.
The Tory right is becoming tediously grating in their silence on issues that are slowly eating away at our nation.
OFCOM purges GB News of presenters prepared to speak out and they’re purged as if Stalin was in office. The Tory right NEVER SPEAK OUT AGAINST THIS.
If I was PM Oxbridge grads would be barred from public life. They have become a threat to morality, normality and decency with their fancy ideas
January 22, 2024
I’d say you deserve a knighthood, but you’ve already got one. For the rest of us, we see time has run out, the Tory Party ceased representing us a long time ago, and Labour will soon be in power but the thrust of policies will be in the same globalist direction (albeit speeded up). It’s a damn shame. I admire your tenacity.
January 22, 2024
Why has she kept out of the difficult issues relating to GB/NI trade?
If it’s within her remit which I assume it is, then as the one at the top she should be front and centre surely.
I wonder if she is out of her depth.
If she’s loyal to Sunak and trying to woo this so -called ‘right’ faction within the party is she straddling the lines and hedging her bets for her own career prospects.
I suppose some would say it is to try and bring about some party cohesion before the election.
It’s a shame all these various groups didn’t try to arrest the decline of the party into the Labour tribute band it has become a long time ago. From Cameron onward.
January 22, 2024
Nice bit of backstabbing Sir John. Fairly subtle, but makes it absolutely clear that she’s just another Treacherous Tory who will “promise” much but deliver little – and certainly not what WE vote for.
Jenrick was out posturing on the Camilla Tominey Show yesterday. He’s lost weight; had a Caesar haircut and is quite obviously preparing for a bid at the Leadership. I wonder if he’s been practising his Power Stand as well? Javid or Osborne will be able to advise him ….. not that it did them much good, they just looked ridiculous.
Still, at least Jenrick has grasped that there’s no way to power for the Not-a-Conservative-Party that doesn’t depend on “stopping the boats” and slashing legal immigration, which is more than most of the Turkeys sitting on the Tory benches. He’s also not a complete Eco Nutter.
January 22, 2024
I didnt realise that there are so many so called right wing groups amongst Tory MPs. Isnt this part of the problem? Too much division and infighting at Westminster holding back progress for the country.