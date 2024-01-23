Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill

The government yesterday secured passage of its Bill to encourage more oil and gas from the North Sea to its next Commons stage.
It was an important policy change when the government announced it did wish more oil and gas to be produced from known fields, and wanted the quango in charge of the North Sea to license more blocs for exploration. It makes no sense to run down our oil and gas fields faster than we need do claiming that helps reduce CO 2 when the country then imports LNG instead. Such gas creates four times as much CO 2 as home gas down a pipe, given the large amounts of energy needed to compress it, transport and to switch it back into gas to go down pipe system from the seaport.
Some query whether it needs a new Act of Parliament to achieve this. Why not just instruct the North Sea Transition Authority and win a vote in the Commons if the Opposition objects? Some wonder why the requirement to hold an annual licence round is set out with a minimum of one bloc, when of course they will need to offer many blocs to an active industry. It would also help if the Treasury would review energy taxation which is higher in the UK than in many competitor countries. Far from helping our Treasury that policy drives both energy production and energy using industries away from the UK.
The UK needs to take energy security much more seriously and needs to do all it can to extract more home gas all the time people and businesses have gas boilers for their main source of heat. Using the road to net zero as an excuse to make us more import dependent on energy which entails more world CO 2 is a very bad policy favoured by the Labour, Lib Dem and SNP parties. That policy means all those well paid oil and gas jobs are in another country. it means the bulk of the taxes levied on producing oil and gas are paid to a foreign Treasury. It means the UK is made beholden to more overseas energy interests.
30 Comments
January 23, 2024
Good morning.
Most of the oil will not be available for a number of years. It will not be used to fuel the UK market as our oil is called ‘Sweet Oil’ and is used in other processes and not for fueling cars and homes. The opposition can repeal the law and licensing when they come to power. Even if it does go ahead the money made will be wasted with the rest being pocketed by foreign drilling companies.
On the whole not very encouraging news. But then again, if you did this say, ten years ago ?
January 23, 2024
It makes no difference what you do, liebour will reverse it to show its credentials on the net zero scam. Grangemouth is already due to close because of uncertainty in the sector and just becoming a gas transfer station costing many good jobs. That will take us down to 5 refineries meaning more imports
No doubt the incoming administration will close down the rest.
Charlatans the lot of you
January 23, 2024
Indeed JR. But this government is still driven by deluded, net zero zealots with zero grasp of science, energy or engineering reality.
Sunak even claims the job losses at Port Talbot have nothing to do with his net zero targets. Clearly a fool, a liar or both. The policy does in fact increase CO2 emissions anyway.
January 23, 2024
Funny really.
Olive oil is a “sweet oil”
And now they process olive stones ( cleanly of course!) into “ coal”.
They use herds of dinosaurs to trample them down in reconstructed Carboniferous forests.
January 23, 2024
Re: ‘Sweet Oil’ – I was under the impression that for a few halcyon years we were oil/petrol self sufficient. Of course, at that time, we, the UK public, never had cheap petrol. And the massive taxes take by the Tory government weren’t used to create a sovereign wealth fund. No, the money was used, as always, to increase the size and the cost of the state.
One of my sons has just gone to Australia looking for a better life. Petrol there is half the price that it is here. Mr. Redwood – why do we pay twice as much as Australians for petrol?
January 23, 2024
@Mark B
The ‘owners’ of the largest untapped oilfield in UK waters have been given the green light to begin drilling – Equinor. Note the item says they ‘own’ it. This a Norwegian State-owned operation, using Norwegian kit and staff all based in Norway and paying their taxes in Norway whilst selling the oil on the open market. It doesn’t mean it is for the benefit of the UK. So, the UK receives ‘just’ a license fee!
Rosebank has up to 350 million barrels of oil, or 8% of what would be UK output.
Good on Norway, bad on the Conservative Government once more. The UK has the resources the abilities and this Conservative Government keeps giving it all away and undermining the UK’s future.
Reply The jobs,investment spend and tax revenues accrue to the UK!
January 23, 2024
It’s all too late in the day.
Tories sell us down the progressive, woke river with its attendant NZ agenda and with 6 months to go before a GE they start attacking woke and commit to offshore NS
I have still no idea what the Tory party stand for. They talk non-committal crap 24-7. We knew what MT stood for.
I know one thing. The Tories put oppressive speech laws into statute that damages their own supporters and exposes them to harm. That’s the treachery of the Tory party. Vile
January 23, 2024
Oh no!
The Guardian suggests that the £11 bn gas and oil receipts forecast by the OBR from this new venture can be used ( given?) to “improve” insulation in houses ( moth and mould and suffocation) and fund the electricity needed for a huge uptake in EVs.
Open the bl**dy coal mines!
We want to emulate China don’t we?
January 23, 2024
Norway famously has far higher taxation rates on its oil companies than we do, but are more generous towards exploration costs. However these are stable allowing oil companies to make decisions without being unduly concerned about major changes in the taxation environment. There is some certainty.
The constant moving of the tax goalposts, and the very aggressive attitude of the UK Government towards oil companies have made the UK a far less attractive environment for oil companies to do business compared to other jurisdictions. We have to compete for the capital expenditure and the willingness of the companies to take the risk.
There is no certainty for the oil companies with this constant flip-flopping and aggressive attitude towards them. I don’t think the oil companies will be fooled twice. The conservatives took aim at our oil industry and shot it down.
Reap what you sow.
January 23, 2024
It’s the obvious and sensible policy. The gweenies will be crying in their muesli ……………
January 23, 2024
Sir John
Great, sensibility returning.
It would have been nice for it to have been made available to the UK first, not as happens sold on the open market for the benefit of other. The company doing the extraction, is the seller and as most are foreign based the value of oil and gas goes as taxable turnover goes to their home country and taxed in that domain.
January 23, 2024
Net zero – an opportunity for our politicians to fawn over the latest fads while using corrupt carbon accounting schemes that the even the OBR would reject as “weighted”.
Shame.
January 23, 2024
The lords vote to delay the Rwanda, a Bishop say declaring Rwanda safe doesn’t make it safe.
Well done Rishi
Meanwhile the UN uses Rwanda as a safe haven
January 23, 2024
The very existence of the House of Lords is an affront to Democracy. It’s another insult to the people of the UK brought down on us from MPs that don’t understand their job and purpose.
January 23, 2024
This Bill is a retrograde step which has put the final nail in the coffin of the UK’s leadership in fighting the climate crisis. The Bill will do nothing to secure the UK’s energy supply, none of the petroleum products extracted will be landed here in the UK. The Bill just shows how much the Sunak government kowtows to the fossil fuel lobby.
The only way to secure the UK’s energy supply is to harvest more free energy by building more onshore/offshore windfarms and particularly, more solar parks
January 23, 2024
Is farmland in the crosshairs for growing biofuel crops?
And so being bought up by billionaires.
Will there be completion for land to grow food or fuel ( of a sort)?
Eat or heat?
January 23, 2024
Thank you for all of your efforts in this area. However, the oil and gas industry – thanks to overall negative government policy – will surely snub any opportunity. As you say, punitive taxation is still in place, as are national Carbon Budgets, with Labour waiting in the wings. Given all of that, there’s no way that there will be long term investment by multi national firms – whose CEOs and shareholders fully appreciate the far more welcoming economic conditions elsewhere in the world.
January 23, 2024
While I am in general agreement with you I would like it all to happen faster. We have a 15 year gap to fill before atomic energy is on stream and any other technologies are developed.
I would like you to apply your Spock type analysis to the model that turns UK oil and gas from an extraction plus profit price into the worlds most expensive fuel. Tax I know plays its part, but to me it seems flawed to the core. What part for instance do the interests of the EU play in this. How is it that the USA going through the same engineering processes produces fuel at infinitely lower prices. Lets have some credible answers please.
Reply Yes it is tax and carbon taxes that gives us dear energy
January 23, 2024
Adendum,
To compensate for the UKs insane energy costs our government pays the less well off and high end industrial users of energy kickbacks to reduce the effect those costs. All of course paid for from the taxes of those who fall between, individually and industrially. In a sense this is an admission that the governments energy plan is highly flawed.
January 23, 2024
“It makes no sense to run down our oil and gas fields faster than we need do ….”
We don’t need to run them down. They should be exploited until they no longer exist.
A tiny step in the right direction achieves nothing when the train you are on is heading over a cliff. We don’t need to slow down the Net Zero economic destruction, we need to stop the train and get off.
January 23, 2024
But it won’t be OUR oil or gas.
The only good thing is that it’s a sign that most Tories now realise that they face extinction.
No EU and an 80 seat majority.
We now see the truth.
January 23, 2024
It’s your party’s government enjoying posturing and showboating. This won’t make any significant difference. Our country, particularly England, will continue its downward path, led and helped by people who have could not care less, and understand nothing.
January 23, 2024
Energy security or failure to see the signs and act has been with us for years. One only has to go back to the period running up to the WW1 . When will our politicians learn – ideally not at the expense of the voters.
January 23, 2024
I’ve lost count of the numbers of times this vitally important issue has been raised. Surely it’s a no brainer to use our own oil and gas, it’s more secure, it’s more economic, it supports UK jobs and overall emits less carbon dioxide. Why are the Net Zero Ministers and their officials so implacably opposed to doing this? Is it because they simply rubber stamp the policies ‘advised’ by the eco-fanatics at the CCC or too weak to push back against them? We now have significant new information about failings at the CCC when they analysed UK wind trends merely relying on one year’s analysis thus advising flawed energy storage requirements! They cannot be trusted.
January 23, 2024
This government thinks a few tax cuts and pretend rollback of mad Net Zero policies will win against Davos preferring Starmer.
We’re not that easily fooled. The PCP as is, will be gone come the next election. Let’s hope the selection committee will be too, so that real conservatives can get elected and return commonsense to parliament.
January 23, 2024
Excellent article, and most normal people with common sense will agree. A successful modern economy is built on reliable, cheap energy, so our government should use every possible local source.
China and India both have lower energy costs, using coal-powered plants, than the UK, so no wonder our heavy industries struggle to compete. Port Talbot should be a real wake-up call to our MPs about the real costs of Net Zero jobs! And the way it is looking, the next jobs to go will be mostly conservative MPs.
Is CO2 a problem? The answer is No, so why does it so transfix our MPs? When did they stop thinking and become like nodding donkeys?
January 23, 2024
A government should protect the interests of its own citizens first.
This one often doesn’t.
January 23, 2024
The licence should have been twenty years not one! The GW scam will be gone in a couple of years time as most people are now realising its all lies!
January 23, 2024
John,
I agree with your sentiments on the need for home sourced energy.
# Let’s drill for oil, frak’ for gas, mine for coal; Yes issue lots of licenses please and ease environmental restrictions.
# Let’s ensure we have enough of the right sort of refining capacity rather than just exporting it all to foreign refinaries too!
# Let’s reform markets and reverse 15 years of EU obsession with spot markets, to broker longterm [cheep] supply contracts from international allies and partners.
# Lastly, Let’s drop Net Zero and exit all international treaties related to climate change and emissions. and reform government and the civil service to bring economic growth and cheap energy rather than a CO2 neutral economic backwater.
January 23, 2024
didnt you get the memo John?
we are supposed to pay our way in the world by selling it insurance, educating its students, bit of stock brokering, bit of rock music, and not much else. on that we have to fund the biggest most inefficient state, and buy essentials like fuel, medicines, food from the rest of the world.
its funny listening to Wes Streeting saying how inefficient the NHS is, how poor the service is for most patients, and generally refusing to conform to the “envy of the world” mantra which tells all politicians just to promise more money to the national death service to get elected. at least thats a little bit of progress eh.