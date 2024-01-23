Report on Immigration – with credit to FACTS4EU

Please find below the links to a recent report published by FACTS4EU on Mass Immigration which I have contributed to.
Facts4EU Report: https://facts4eu.org/news/2024_jan_mass_immigration
Facts4EU Twitter: https://x.com/Facts4euOrg/status/1749691717849137158?s=20
Facts4EU Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Facts4EU/posts/pfbid0vQ4Ar1ofCcUAz7cZ4nqetZyALgBYvs9fiNiHWckhi2JgXPaztTBzaxJP45YR8ngRl
8 Comments
January 23, 2024
This Conservative Government is the master of the problem and is also a master of the illusion that they will do something about it.
How many fudges are in the offing? What does it take to become a democracy with its own legislators?
January 23, 2024
I think many politicians need to go home, take a look at their families and think hard about what they have done here, and what the future implications are for the next generation.
If we take London alone, it isn’t hard to see what will happen.
This is wrong on every level, not least because there has never been a mandate from the people for this level of immigration and for this level of cultural change. Never.
The cracks have already been appearing for some time. It will take an iron fist rule to keep all the various factions appeased.
We never gave permission or consent for this to be brought upon us.
January 23, 2024
The figures are truly shocking. Many government statistics that would reveal the extent of the consequent problems with facts rather than anecdote have also been delayed or suppressed. The ONS still has no functional immigration statistics since March 2020 – and those were acknowledged to be riddled with shortcomings.
January 23, 2024
So London is heading to 40% foreign born, and London is the centre to the UK’S political drift with the government listening to them and ignoring everyone else.
January 23, 2024
As you would have ready seen and commented on. Then when we say Brexit has never happened because this Conservative Government and the majority of the HoC are still fighting it, up pops the EU to remind us that we haven’t and the are still the Boss
Silly” EU demands for Rishi Sunak to inform the bloc when he intends to call an election in the UK have sparked a swift Brexiteer backlash in Westminster.
Then we hear all the Laws that have not been created in the UK, will maybe, one day get looked and repealed even though they are holding us back. The only logic is, is to keep us tied to the EU and confirming they are the Boss
January 23, 2024
There is little purpose in belonging to a country that is so prone to being over occupied by the rest of the world. The UK is squashed and changed beyond recognition into an uneasy tasteless mixture like kippers and custard.
January 23, 2024
We the undersigned support Pierre Poilievre in BANNING all his future Cabinet Ministers from attending WEF conferences, and demand that Justin Trudeau begins prioritizing Canadian workers over the interests of Davos elites – Pierre Poilievre Canadian Conservative Party
https://www.conservative.ca/cpc/workers-not-wef/
January 23, 2024
Sorry, off topic. I have just read that EDF have said that Hinkley Point C have said the project could be delayed until 2031 with a cost increase to £35 billion.
Mr. Redwood, could you please organise finding any survivors of the teams that built the Magnox reactors in the 1950s and 1960s and get them to build some more. This French/Chinese thing is a complete bloody joke and disaster. Can your government get nothing done properly?