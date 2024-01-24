Plenty of headroom for tax cuts

I was critical of OBR accounting for inflation linked linked government debt. They said the extra repayment costs on index linked bonds from higher inflation were like monthly cash payments though the government does not send the bondholders cash each time prices go up. . Now I can enjoy the reverse process where the accounting system to correct the figures going forward will record big drops in the costs of government interest payments as inflation falls away. In the year to November 2023 the OBR charged the government accounts £50bn with inflation top ups to bonds that do not become liable until the bonds are due for repayment. This year beginning with December 2023 with inflation down from 10% to 4% the debt interest figure will tumble. It went below zero in December for the inflation adjustments.
It looks as if on their accounting system government interest charges and spending will benefit from a fall of more than £30bn in the year ahead, assuming inflation now falls from 4% to 2% as forecast by the Bank of England. Tax revenues are predictably disappointing a bit compared to OBR forecasts as the higher rates and frozen thresholds bite. The Treasury/OBR model still attributes too much revenue growth with tax rises and fails to credit tax rate cuts with more revenue yet this often happens with the main capital and income taxes.
We need a growth strategy which must include tax cuts. We now know there will be more than £30 bn extra headroom as the interest payments plunge. The government should cut energy taxes as a priority. Getting inflation down more quickly would mean even bigger falls in debt interest and curb inflationary increases in public spending across all the budgets. Cuts in taxes on small business and the self employed will boost output and competition. Income tax should also be brought down by taking more people out of the higher tax brackets they are being dragged into.
17 Comments
January 24, 2024
The Chancellor has no credibility now proposing a conservative policy. He was obdurately refusing to even consider it a matter of weeks ago.
The front bench team should resign their seats and stand down. If they are replaced by more fools proven wrong on major issues, like Truss for instance who would have the Zelensky ‘government exiled in the U.K., making us a target for Russia, still no go.
We need CLEAN, CONSERVATIVE, CREDIBLE hands across the Front Bench NOW and a tax reset to trump Lawson! We also need a government and House which understands what their job is – governing by consent – and which is prepared to do it rather than sub-contract to any willing entity.
The Tory Chairman stands no chance of holding his own seat! Has no idea how to run and election (he thinks the computer does that) and has less clue as to what a conservative is.
This can’t go on or ever happen again. When Farage is the best option you are way below sewer level.
January 24, 2024
We need mass immigration from Africa, Asia and the ME, not tax cuts. Bus them in and pack them off to every Tory constituencies so they may also enjoy the benefits of diversity like the rest of us. After all the Tories like Labour and indeed good old King Charles endorse the beauty of diversity and multiculturalism.
January 24, 2024
Agreed.
And then having done that, how about a spot of WAR?
Hear the lock-step sabres rattling across the world.
January 24, 2024
Wanted. A hard-line Thatcherite to lead the Tory party and who works with Reform to destroy Labour. It can be done.
January 24, 2024
DOM
We need a Javier Milei or a Victor Orban.
January 24, 2024
Yes, but who? Can’t see any competent Tory MP.
Our host thinks there’s spare cash; how naive, with his experience. All those pressing spending departments, NHS, Net Aero, baying for more cash to waste, not to mention the Civil Service expansion plans with increased grades.
PCP, the definition of profligacy.
PS. We can’t even muster a carrier task force to send to the Red Sea. — Pathetic.
January 24, 2024
Oh..what a good idea.
I’m just off to the Job Centre to find one….just as likely as anywhere near Westminster.
And no one did anything, in these oh so pc times to stop the disgusting besmirching when Mrs T died.
They should have been arrested.
January 24, 2024
Rather than cut income tax for higher earners, perhaps it’s better to raise the tax threshold for lower earners, if one has to make a choice between the two? I’m no economist. But isn’t it always said that they more likely to spend the extra cash in their pockets?
Or would less income tax for the higher paid spur the vast ranks of our middle and high ranking state employees to improve their productivity? (tongue in cheek – I just think income tax is a blunt way of targeting entrepreneurs, there are a lot of taxpayers that don’t much help our country become wealthier).
January 24, 2024
Fantastic, you want to re-run the Liz Truss experiment, but even more aggressively! Please please do this, Conservatives.
January 24, 2024
Lemming,
Said from the base of the cliff. Truss was a shift in financial thinking based on the Laffer curve proven theory of more government income from less taxation due to increased activity. Killed by the blob and undemocratically usurped by the current chancers. Watch out above, they could be joining you.
January 24, 2024
Actually, the Truss/Kwarteng tax cuts were mainly sensible – cut corporation tax, not raise it like the numpty Hunt has done etc. The big mistake was the huge bill for supporting households against higher energy prices – they should have told the grid to ignore the outrageously overpriced wind and solar, and concentrated on low cost gas generation.
January 24, 2024
Sir John
If we had a Conservative Government, we would have had an economy and never got to this ridiculous position. Tax cuts would be welcome but a change of Government more so.
To recap taxes therefore costs have only recently been increased by this Conservative Government. These rises in costs caused inflation, that caused high interest rates, all were never needed if the economy had been front and center. So as we now have an election on the horizon, magic money that had been stored has been found to bribe us. Bribe us with our own money! Sunak/Hunt just freezing personal allowances at 2020/21 levels until 2028 will make us all poorer and give the Government more to squander than any sleight of hand deals going forward – that is just deceit.
This is a page out of the poverty stricken London Mayors play book, he also has an election and suddenly money has turned up to ease the flow back into office.
If we had a Government that knew how to control expenditure, manage the country we would have been in a different place.
January 24, 2024
As the index-linked debt “benefit” of lower inflation does not actually generate any real money – any cash – now for the Treasury why should it have any impact at all on Hunt’s scope for tax cuts ? How do the EU countries and USA account for index-linked debt ? You have explained the way the BoE accounts for losses on QE bonds is different so I suppose this is different too. Why do they always think they know best ?
January 24, 2024
There has always been plenty of room for tax cuts (or not tax rises). Your party just chose to spend the money on immigrants, Ukraine, diversity, net zero, EU punishment, benefits and pensions instead of letting the people who pay for government keep some of their money.
A returned Conservative government will reverse any cuts just as much as a Labour administration will, government is addicted to spending money it doesn’t have.
January 24, 2024
For me bonds are money the government should never have had, a form of living beyond their means at the expense of the taxpayer.
If the Chancellor returns the £30Bn as a bribe for re-election it will, be seen for what it is. Yes tax thresholds need adjusting, and IHT plus stamp duty should be abolished, but if you wish to boost the economy without causing further inflation then vastly reduce the myriad of taxes associated with fuel costs to individuals and industry. Such taxes affect everyone whether you pay income, IHT,or stamp duty taxes or not. Fuel costs affect everything that is purchased, and everyone who is subsidised to purchase it. Use the £30Bn for that and the whole economy benefits, whether the Tory’s benefit electorally I question because I judge their credibility already shot.
January 24, 2024
You are expecting too much from the idiocracy in charge. They will invent another reason to wriggle out of tax cuts.
January 24, 2024
Increase the income tax threshold then.