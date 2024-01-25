My Interview with GB News on legal migration

Please find below the link to my Interview with GB News’ Martin Daubney where we discuss the need to reduce legal migration.
You can find it between between: 12:12-17:20.
January 25, 2024
Good morning.
Why ‘reduce’ it ? Just STOP it !!! It is within your* gift.
*ie Government.
January 25, 2024
Exactly right JR – the figure for the cost of each migrant is probably far more like £500k in the UK – when housing, roads, schools, dependents, benefits, policing, healthcare, defence, social services, wage depression for others, lack of social cohesion issues… are all properly considered.
Of course Sunak could reduce legal immigration now, but clearly he likes to have three Southamptons of un housed people to arrive each year. While he pretends not to.
January 25, 2024
“Rishi has great strengths. He is decent to his core, fiercely intelligent and works formidably hard.” So says Simon Clarke in his article in the Telegraph calling for Sunak to be replaced before they hit the iceberg.
Well perhaps, but if this is so Simon why did he cause (entirely predictably) the 12%+ inflation (as Chancellor with his QE, lockdowns, why does he support net zero rip off intermittent energy and his vast waste of taxpayers money)? Why does he endlessly lie about his “tax cuts” when taxes are still going up hugely. Why did he support coercing of net harm Covid, net tech vaccines even for the young and those who had already had Covid? Why does he even now resist an investigation into the hundreds of thousands of (mainly cardio) excess deaths almost certainly caused by this? Why did he support the parties attacks on and eviction ofAndrew Bridgen for the crime of telling the truth? Why did he make his five rash pledges yet then do nothing to even try to hit four of them?
Anyway, even if Rishi had these qualities marching behind him in step in totally the wrong direction and so directly over the cliff is totally moronic. Nothing to be lost by ditching this deluded globalist, socialist, vast immigration lover & loser with all his tax to death, open door to immigration, broken compass, net zero lunacy.
January 25, 2024
Allister Heath today:- “There are two viable ways to respond to an existential threat in the state of nature: fight or flight. You either destroy your predator, or you run away. You don’t just stand still, wave a white flag and wait for the end. The same is true in the political jungle, and yet the Tories’ nervous systems are now so dysfunctional that they have produced neither of the rational physiological responses to the terrifying likelihood of a Labour landslide.”
Sunak says all pull together chaps and march in step with me and my 180 degree broken compass straight over the cliff together. My policies are open door immigration net £750k PA, ever higher taxes, net zero rip off intermittent energy, rigged markets in energy, transport, schools, dysfunctional healthcare with vast increasing waiting lists – all this while lying that I sort of want and pledge the reverse.
Should go well Sunak let’s see this Autumn/Winter shall we. Starmer is even worse and could be beaten with sensible, non socialist, non green crap policies that the country desperately needs but you have left it rather late.
January 25, 2024
Points well made but the government will not do anything about the issue.
Most of the public know this.