A better energy policy

If we left energy policy to the Opposition we would be closing down our oil and gas fields more quickly, refusing to get more out of the ground, and urging the construction of more windfarms. This requires a big increase in the grid which will take years to plan, agree and build. Meanwhile we would be even more dependent on imports. We would be in more danger of rationing or interruptions to supply. Prices would rise to provide sufficient incentive to put in the extra wind and solar capacity.
These parties have energy policies based on the imperative of getting to net zero. They never seem to worry about security of supply or affordability. These two aims should be more central to energy policy.
The government has now accepted that getting more of our own oil and gas out makes sense. It did with some persuasion keep open a couple of coal stations for longer which has been helpful in the last two years.
We still do not have good ways of storing renewable power when it is available for times when there is no wind and sun. It may be possible to do this with battery stores and or making green hydrogen. Until that happens we need more back up power. As government and Opposition press on with wanting more things to run on electricity we need more reliable power, it would be good to put extra gas fired stations in to meet need.
There is no point in urging more people to switch cars and heating systems to electricity if there is insufficient renewable power on a reliable basis and insufficient grid space to carry the power from a distant offshore wind farm to a customer. There needs to be greater clarity about costs and charges and more consideration of affordability. The UK is suffering from too little domestic output at too high a price.
January 26, 2024
Just saying the other party would be that bit worse is not a vote winner. Admit it, your party is finished, and it was all done by its own hand.
Theresa May MP – “We will build on (RedEd) policies. Those being on the environment and energy.
Enough said.
January 26, 2024
Agree Mark, still to see a sensible energy strategy from anyone in government.
A primary school age child could spot the problem with intermittency of solar/wind energy. Equally that school age child wouldn’t suggest a solution of building a second supply at suignificant cost to protect against power shortfalls – the only current reliable/secure option.
January 26, 2024
Honestly it really looks as if the tories intend to leave everything to the present opposition! Cede it, parcel it up, give it away.
An 80 seat majority…I could weep. And I would if I actually believed that they were conservatives.
Are we absolutely certain that the revenues from new gas and oil aren’t earmarked for “greencr*p”?
A sort of one off profit investment to build millions of rusting windmills?
I just read that growing your own veg is reckoned to be bad for the planet!
Not really surprised …I had expected that.
But how mad and disappointing.
January 26, 2024
How can we call ourselves a modern nation when we have no energy?
January 26, 2024
But why are they so keen to destroy everything to achieve net zero?
What will happen if it doesn’t happen by 2050 ?
Nothing! We know that and assuming a modicum of intelligence so do they.
So why?
January 26, 2024
If only John would reveal what’s really behind the drive to NZ and renewables but then I’ve given up hoping that the Tory party would choose our side rather than the side of Neo-Marxist progressives
The Tories never commit to one side but always try to manage both camps. We see this across ‘contentious issues’ as determined by Labour and the fascist left. The Tories they’re being clever but it’s evidence of a party without belief, without a soul and without a courageous mission.
A party that puts authoritarian speech laws on the statute book is utterly repugnant. It is akin to Liverpool FC sending out their own striker with his legs tied together.
Reply. I have continuously pressed for change in energy policy to take security of supply and affordability seriously. I am up against the whole weight of the Treaty based western international thinking which is dominated by the CO 2 issue. This is supported by big business and the national governments as well as by global quangos and think tanks. In the UK Labour, Lib Dem and SNP all think controlling CO 2 is more important than the wishes and needs of Uk consumers and industry. One of my would be correspondents thinks it all stems from a couple of billionaires.Instead it is fully embedded in most western national and international governing institutions.