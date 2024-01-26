Wokingham funding grants

I have now obtained more of the details of some of the many grants Wokingham Borough gets from the government. The Councillors seem unaware of all this money or want to keep quiet about it.
|Funding Segment
|Total Spend (£)
2022-23
|Council Tax Requirement excluding parish precepts
|129,957,000
|Settlement Funding Assessment
|16,068,000
|Help to Buy
|10,802,000
|New Homes Bonus
|4,765,000
|Homes for Ukraine
|4,478,000
|Social Care Grant
|3,140,000
|Compensation for under-indexing the business rates multiplier
|1,578,000
|Disabled Facilities Grants
|1,076,000
|2022/23 Services Grant
|1,064,000
|Local Authority Housing Fund
|932,000
|Homelessness and Rough Sleeping
|808,000
|Improved Better Care Fund
|472,000
|Adjustment for rolled in grants
|387,000
|Supporting Families Programme
|379,000
|Lower Tier Service Grant
|338,000
|Market Sustainability and Fair Cost of Care Fund
|271,000
|Domestic Abuse
|248,000
|Planning Inspectorate
|186,000
|UK Shared Prosperity Fund
|104,000
|Reopening High Streets Safely
|102,000
|Local Government Digital Transformation
|100,000
|Changing Places
|80,000
|European Regional Development Fund
|45,000
|Local Government Finance Family Annexes
|40,000
|Grenfell Site
|39,000
|Constitution, Union and Elections
|27,000
|Mandating Data Transparency
|14,000
|Resilience Team
|12,000
|Affordable Housing
|9,000
|Planning Delivery Fund
|6,000
|HCA Land Assembly Fund
|2,000
|Integration
|1,000
|Markets, Partners and Places
|–
|Local Growth Fund
|–
|LA Land Release Fund
|–
|Shielding
|–
3 Comments
January 26, 2024
Grenfell site? Why, its in London?
January 26, 2024
Very interesting. This should be more widely known.
January 26, 2024
Homes for Ukraine – 4.7m!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Has the council checked where the money for Ukraine has gone?????????
Homeless and rough sleeping UK – 0.8m????
Something totally wrong here!!!!!!!!!!!!!!