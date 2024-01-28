Desultory debate about public services

Public sector service productivity has collapsed 7.5% 2020-23. This is without precedent and means taxpayers need to pay more than £30bn a year extra for their services, with all the extra costs of inflation on top of that. No wonder public spending is so high.
In an extreme case the Post Office, a nationalised industry, admits it wrongly prosecuted hundreds of its own staff and took money from them for losses they had not made. 25 years on from the start of these errors it has still not even repaid the money it wrongly took from them in many cases, let alone paid them the compensation they are due.
In some NHS hospitals there have been bad cases of failure to provide essential care in the form of drinks, food and help to the bathroom. There have been deaths that should not have occurred. In the worst case a nurse murdered babies in the care of her ward.
In some areas schools fail to provide a decent education for young people and see too many youths give up or drop out of school with no qualifications. The NHS waiting lists are very long, but apparently the large numbers of administrators cannot vouch there is no double counting, wrongful recording or people on the lists who no longer need a consultation or treatment
Ask the Opposition parties about this and they usually say it is all down to a lack of money. This is despite record levels of funding and big recruitment drives for extra staff. Where the bad news comes from devolved government in Wales and Scotland, or from Labour and Lib Dem Councils they still usually claim it is a lack of funding and demand bigger increases from government.
Many of the things that are wrong including the fall in productivity come down to bad management. A growing army of CEOs and top management on six figure packages has allowed productivity to fall badly, and in some cases has allowed standards and quality to drop alarmingly. In future blogs I will look at the duties and powers of political leaders and of the senior executives to put this right. What should we expect of public sector CEOs?
8 Comments
January 28, 2024
Does anything work in this country ? The Civil Service are lazy and obstructive. The NHS is incompetently managed. The Bank of England is reactive not proactive . The police are found wanting by not responding to calls and not even bothering with drugs, burglary, knives . Our roads ar congested . The Royal Mail is short of workers but we have 1.4million people on the dole
January 28, 2024
The navy does not have enough support vessels to make the 2 carriers effective; nor enough staff and are farting about with Diversity & Inclusivity instead of getting on with defending us.It lacks sufficient armament to be efficient . The army does not have sufficient materiel nor the RAF
January 28, 2024
You’ve had 14 years to sort this mess out. Left wing activist in all sectors of public service. Failure rewarded with honours, a revolving door is sincerest.
A bit late now, the legacy parties all think more money is the answer when a slim down and forceful management is required.
We’re being let down badly.
January 28, 2024
What should we expect of public sector CEOs? Very little of any value it seems. But what do they care it is not their money. They are as happy building new roads or the worthless NHS as they are blocking existing roads so long as they are well paid and pensioned. It is politicians and ministers job to get them to perform and deliver value to the public – but they invariably fail or often do not even try.
January 28, 2024
Government is as usual the problem, the more we have (beyond the basics of law snd order & defence) the worse things get. The Conservative and Labour since Thatcher left have given us ever more government, ever more tax, ever more public debt and dire and declining public services too. Even Thatcher failed to cut it very much.
So much of what government does actually delivers negative value – net zero, HS2, the Millennium Dome, the lockdowns, the Covid 19 virus lab development, the coerced net harm lockdowns, the hige net harm coerced Covid vaccines, the EU membership, the endless misdirected red tape, over restrictive planning, open door low skilled subsidised immigration …
https://www.hoover.org/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/friedman-government-problem-1993.pdf
January 28, 2024
In five years most public service administration jobs will be undertaken by AI robots. This will save the taxpayer £billions, dramatically improve the quality of services, free up cash for front-line provision and the personel whose jobs will become redundant will be free to start their own leisure businesses.
This will result in a huge uplift to the economy. AI technology will make a huge difference to efficiency, productivity and scientific discovery.
January 28, 2024
We already have a body that is supposed to check that public money is managed efficiently: the Public Accounts Committee. It’s made up of 16 cross-party MPs, and its role is described by its government website as: ‘This Committee scrutinises the value for money—the economy, efficiency and effectiveness—of public spending.’ That sounds fine to me. Maybe public sector CEOs should have to report to it regularly on how they are improving productivity and cutting out waste in their sector.
This HoC committee looks as if it’s doing some good work. Most recently, it reported that: ‘Government is unable to demonstrate value for money across billions of taxpayer pounds of public procurement…. due to significant issues with the quality and completeness of data on contracts.’
Perhaps, then, the efficiency drive should start with civil servants in the Cabinet Office.
January 28, 2024
Public sector productivity was very low and unacceptable before 2020. I suspect (more than that, know from experience in dealing with public sector bodies) much of the further deterioration since then has been due to allowing staff to ‘work from home’ which is both usually unsupervised and usually easy to cheat on in terms of hours actually worked and also productivity.
I don’t share John Redwood’s belief that in the real world this can be cured by Ministers – the fact of the matter is that most Ministers don’t have John Redwood’s intellectual and commercial ability nor even his energy (nor indeed generally do the Chief Executive Officers on six figure salaries). Realistically it is not a matter of better management personnel as there is no pool of highly talented people available (and if there were any such pool they would either be working at many times the pay in the private sector, or better still running their own businesses). It is systemic change that is the only solution, minimising the public sector, discarding the inessential and even the unachievable objectives within it and so far as one can operationally privatising the rest so as to provide some genuine competition and some real financial discipline.