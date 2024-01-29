EU borrowings are a new burden the UK will not share

The EU in 2020 made a momentous decision. With the UK no longer having voice or vote to oppose, they decided to go ahead with large borrowing programmes at EU level. Germany was reluctant to see the EU become a transfer and collective borrowing union but was persuaded to let it pass.
Prior to 2020 the EU had borrowed just 30 bn in its own name. Now it has borrowed 400 bn. It plans to borrow the best part of 1 trillion Euros this decade, with 806 bn ear marked for the NextGenerationEU fund and other money for SURE, the unemployment fund. Whilst some of the NextGen money is loans where the ultimate borrowing countries are meant to repay, the overall borrowing is on the EU account. The EU is evolving into a transfer union with a single larger budget.
Had the UK stayed in the EU the totals borrowed may have been larger.We represent 15% of total EU plus UK Gdp. Member states are liable for their Gdp proportion of the total. In practice though markets will hold all EU states jointly and severally liable for EU debt and the EU could demand higher proportions in a future decision for any member state.
So the UK would have added at least 120 bn euros to our state debt burden by accepting 15 % of this new debt. That is more than £4000 for every UK family of extra debt we have avoided by leaving the EU.
The EU has also upped the amount member states have to pay into the annual budget of the EU by 0.6% of GDP. That would have been another £14 bn a year of contribution by taxpayers before any rebate.
5 Comments
January 29, 2024
“That would have been another £14 bn a year of contribution by taxpayers before any rebate.”
Yes and had the UK voted to stay its opposition to the removal of the rebate – which is granted only by a unanimous vote in the European (more correctly EU) Council would probably have ceased at the end of the 2019-24 five year plan or by 2027 when rebates to other EU states are planned to end. Neither would it be reinstated were the UK to rejoin.
January 29, 2024
Good morning.
It is not the EU debt we are, mercifully, not liable for, but that which we are.
How can the UK, in or out of the EU, be said to be liable for any debt when we put more in than we took ?
And as for debt, whilst this is indeed some crumb of comfort that we will not be ‘directly’ liable or paying more in, we will have to suffer the losses incurred in other ways – ie the loss of our fishing waters and independence in energy. I believe we pay the most per Mwh and who is to say that this will not rise as State owned companies like EDF look to raise more funds to help cover government debt.
I am tired of subsidising others, both here and abroad.
January 29, 2024
Of course this situation will be reversed when Starmer as PM working with Tory Remainer scum take the UK back into the EU in defiance of democracy
January 29, 2024
Avoiding being sucked into the EU’s economic machinations was a good reason to leave.
But haven’t we now got ourselves enmeshed militarily? You know, with the outfit that was created specifically to keep Europe safe from any more wars!
Surely troop mobility/transportation WAS the reason for HS2?
January 29, 2024
Surely the EU borrowing in 2020 was to finance their anti-Covid measures, just like QE in this country. Like our government, the EU became massively indebted to a level never known before, and gave the same explanation – saving the population from a ‘killer virus’. The benefit of leaving the EU was more in that we were free to make our own decisions about vaccine mandates and other measures, which we did in January 2022, months before e.g. Germany.