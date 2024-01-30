The magnitude of the net zero task

Just 20% of world energy is delivered as electricity, and just 30% of that electricity comes from wind, solar and hydro power as renewables. That means that just 6% of the current world energy takes the form of renewable electricity, so beloved by the campaigners for an early and energetic move to net zero. To get to net zero China and India, the two world giants still increasing their CO 2 output need to go through major changes. To get there the bulk of energy currently burned in petrol and diesel engines, in jet engines, in domestic gas and and solid fuel heating systems and powering most of the world’s factories needs to be converted.
Those who say the world can easily switch over to renewables in the form of solar and wind power need to understand the magnitude of the ask. They need to tell us where and when there will be a massive expansion of electricity grids to take all this extra power. Presumably we will need three or four times the present miles of cable and numbers of pylons. They need to say how most people and businesses will be persuaded to switch to heat pumps, electric cars and electric factories and how they will afford this. They need to tell us what the CO 2 impact will be of making all the things for this massive transition, and how the West will gain from this all the time China has cornered the markets in rare earths, minerals for batteries and the manufacture of EVs, solar panels and turbines.
If we are to rely more on renewables we need to know how they will handle periods of no wind, low sun power and an absence of water in hydro schemes. We need to know whether they will go for making plenty of hydrogen and its derivatives out of renewable energy so we will have synthetic fuels for our transport and heating? Will they want to up the percentage of green gas or liquid used in transport fuels and domestic heating or do they really think there can be the conversion of most to electric equipment?
This all has to be practical and affordable. It requires huge buy in by billions of people, and needs them to have the capital to replace all their current equipment. People will want cheaper and more practical proposals than a Tesla and a heat pump.
January 30, 2024
The initial purpose of Nut Zero is to de-industrialise the West with everything moving East. We will then become totally reliant on the East for most of our needs. Food will be next. With restrictions on both what and the amount we eat. Of course this will be wrapped up in the form of saving us from illnesses caused by being overweight.
China and India will never give up coal, or any other fossil fuel.
The future is East.
January 30, 2024
If anyone would like to watch the knowledgeable and engaging 84-year-old Professor William Happer explain clearly why CO2 is vital to life, his IPA lecture of September 2023 in Brisbane is well worth looking up:
‘The Crusade Against Carbon Dioxide’.
January 30, 2024
Yes I’ve watched that, and I sincerely hope he’s got it correct as it destroys the eco-loons argument completely. Not seen anyone attempt to overturn his argument, have you?
The bit that needs clarification is the chart showing that even doubling the proportion of CO2 in the air, there is no increase in heat absorption from the current level of @ 400 ppm.
January 30, 2024
The vast majority of the people in the world are not wealthy, so will not want to sacrifice the little they have in order to reduce CO2. Leaders in many poorer countries realise this, and even if they are not benign, they recognise that they endanger their hold on power if they force their population to submit to net zero measures so loved by the wealthy west.
In the West our leaders are often less in touch with their population, and slightly more deluded about having an invincible hold on power. They think they can push ordinary people’s standard of living down without consequences. I think they will find they are mistaken.
January 30, 2024
An excellent post today, asking all the right questions — have you sent these to the Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero? Please send a written question, asking the Minister, and add in request for costs for each part and a timetable.
We look forward to hearing his full and complete reply….
PS, how are the small nuclear reactors plan coming along?
January 30, 2024
Stop playing your readers John, you’re a bigger man than that. You know full that NZ is an act of political authoritarianism and totally unrelated to any concerns about the health of our environment. This political approach is very much the now favoured tactic of the Tories. It is a very subtle endorsement of a political ideology they abhor but choose to endorse it anyway for reasons that are obvious.
January 30, 2024
As a naive voter, I should have assumed that all these questions needed answering and full costings needed to be carried out and published before the Net Zero agenda was so readily accepted by Parliament!