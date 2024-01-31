The Northern Ireland Protocol and the absence of early return of all our fishing grounds led me not to vote for the final Brexit settlement. I would have preferred to leave the EU on WTO terms, and felt we paid a high price for the Free Trade Agreement. As a heavy net importer from the continent the Trade Agreement was always likely to help them more than us. This was reinforced as with all EU trade deals by its concentration on goods where they are strong and its weak provisions on services where we are strong.
I voted for the legislation the Johnson government proposed to fix the border issues. There was always a ready fix of mutual enforcement, where we would police goods exported from NI to the Republic for them by ensuring such goods met their standards, and they could do as they wished for goods they are sending to NI. The UK had no wish to impose a north/south border and no need for one. The volumes of trade are low over that border. Far bigger were the volumes of trade between GB and NI which should be internal matters for the UK with no need for border controls. I was annoyed when this legislation which had passed the Commons was abandoned.
I voted against the Windsor Framework. This did impose a border between NI and GB, requires checks on GB to NI trade and requires all business whether for export or not to be EU law compliant in NI. It meant NI faced new EU legislation which it had no part in debating or amending which the rest of the UK did not have to adopt as a non member of the EU. It was no wonder the DUP felt they could not work in Stormont all the time they were treated differently to the rest of the UK and all the time they faced new laws with no representation.
I wish to see the draft law the government is now proposing which the DUP leadership says will address these two crucial issues. I look forward to seeing the guarantees the DUP has won on EU law and border controls to GB. It is important NI is fully part of the UK internal market with no additional controls on a sea border between NI and GB.
19 Comments
January 31, 2024
It will be another sellout.
January 31, 2024
Sure will be Sunak is good at pushing through sellouts helped by EU many anti-democrats and Traitors in the Labour Party like Starmer, Benn…
January 31, 2024
Suspicions well founded.
January 31, 2024
Donaldson will be out of a job very soon. The EU is already crowing that nothing has changed
Fishy and Chicom are hapot to keep us in hoc to Brussels as their handlers at the WEF have instructed.
January 31, 2024
Good morning.
And what of Services ? Did any so called ‘deal’ include those ?
The EU made damned well sure it got what it wanted. It can fine us for any minor discretion much like it use to. No other country in the world, not even those that have a land border between it would suffer such.
We put a border between parts of the UK but, the EU would not put a border between the RoI and it. We were willing supplicants in this matter and I have felt totally betrayed by a parliament that has, on every occasion open to it, showed that it has total disregard for this nation and its people.
MASS IMMIGRATION is deliberate and all the anti-British stuff be churned out is designed to destroy the British people and our sense of nationhood all to appease the likes of the EU.
BREXIT was the first open battle. We won the initial skirmish but underestimated the cunning of our foe and that fact that those within our ranks, namely the political class, are working against us.
The time has come to rid ourselves of these ‘traitors’. For that is what they are.
January 31, 2024
++++ You hit the nail squarely on the head.
Anyone now still unable to see what is going on is either comatose, or making a profit somewhere out of it all.
January 31, 2024
Indeed the political class are indeed working against us. On the EU and NI on the net zero lunacy, on the absurdly high size of the state on open door immigration to lower wages etc.
JR is exactly right but the battle is lost with Sunak in charge and the large number of Consocialist MPs.
January 31, 2024
So you will be another Reform voter I asshme.
January 31, 2024
Yes Mark B. Betrayal by our WEF trained political class is deliberate and malign. I will never forgive them for the destruction they have wrecked.
January 31, 2024
Yes, we should listen to the DUP and should never have ceded sovereignty in the way we have done.
I suspect that as usual, now the EU has been given most of what it wanted, it will not give up getting more, and its allies in our establishment will be happy to help. Frankly I’m surprised that terrorism hasn’t re-emerged in NI.
January 31, 2024
Sinn Fein believes yesterday’s development brings a united Ireland one step closer to reality and it would be difficult to argue against or disagree with this.
Never underestimate the shameless, criminal duplicity of Tory and Labour insiders who care not one jot for anything of any value.
I note that the state of Utah has passed a bill banning DEI and men using women’s bathrooms. I also note Florida will fine anyone $35000 who denounces another using the term ‘transphobic’. Florida should extend this fine to terms such as racist, misogynist, Islamaphobe and homophobe. These Stalinist and indeed politicised terms are now being used for all sorts of vile purposes simply to destroy others or purge companies, industries, sports and instittutions
January 31, 2024
Wasn’t the ‘Windsor’ frame Sunak at his finest?
Does he have any sense of what a nation, this nation in particular, is? Another one who has ££/$$ signs in his eyes and follows the money around the globe.
I would say get rid of him, but as is so obvious now the Conservatives would only wheel in another Labour/Globalist stooge off the production line to replace him, so we’d be no further forward.
January 31, 2024
There is talk of conscription, ready for a war with Russia and yet the UK was afraid of the EU in negotiations with it ?
or
The Northern Ireland protocol and the Windsor Framework were fully intended by the UK and were acts of treason ?
The sooner the current Government is replaced by a Conservative Government, the better.
January 31, 2024
I Too want to see the detail of the relationship between NI and the UK, version three. If it is in the course of being drafted I would advise the DUP to compare what they have been told with what ends up as law because HMG and their scribes are not to be trusted. You put it more politely than me, who looks upon their implementation of Brexit as total deceipt. HMG and their 5th column of scribes entered into a negotiation over Brexit as supplicants, big mistake for which I hold the traiterous Mrs May totally responsible. Her scribe got a K for his duplicity. You were correct, it should have been WTO rules with no negotiation, which on duty exchange alone would have left us, from memory, £5Bn PA better off. If they, the EU, could not accept an open NI border then cease trading with the Republic.
Proof will be in the pudding, in this case Irish Stew.
January 31, 2024
This is the most crucial issue for me. The IRA seem to be under the impression that this is Mrs May’s plan reinstated.
If that is so Sunak will end up as Mr 6% and we will have to recover our country as the ancient, unrecognised people of the Donbas have done.
The only reason I am not actually on the ceiling is because, thank God, the EU and the USA are in their death throws. Both forced Unions – so unlike the U.K. where the people of Scotland, Ireland and Wales vote every general election to send representation to Westminster and thereby reconfirm The Act of Union and other legislation.
January 31, 2024
A sensible, principled position, Sir John. I’ll be watching the Commons statement with close interest.
January 31, 2024
If this is the grand solution it is professed to be why have no details been made public? Why the delay?
January 31, 2024
It should be fine because Sunak doesn’t want to diverge from EU rules anyway and neither will Starmer.
On the overall EU FTA – UK goods exports to the EU are at the highest level since records began but UK imports from the EU have increased even faster so the trade deficit is higher. But anyway it is not what the Remainiacs told us would happen, they said our exports to the EU would collapse.
January 31, 2024
we still need a mechanism to stop people who cannot get visas to enter the UK simply flying into Dublin, crossing the land border, and entering mainland UK on a ferry. this little trick is massively abused, and adding to the out of control immigration England is suffering.