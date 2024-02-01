Headroom for tax cuts

Briefings from Treasury and OBR say little room for tax cuts. This is all based on OBR forecasts which have been wildly wrong in recent years. They have mainly been too pessimistic about revenues, greatly exaggerating the deficit.
The government must help itself by curbing spending and correcting obvious forecasting errors. Here are some key items.
1 Debt jnterest has soared thanks to the addition of the non cash item of indexing debt to the genuine cash payments and costs of higher interest burdens. Having terrified us with a surge to over £100 bn of so called debt interest, we should see a big drop of at least £35 bn in interest costs going forwards as the inflation rate this year subsides. They only showed £17 bn of this in the budget numbers.
2. The government has promised to cut legal migration by 300,000. This will create substantial savings on additional subsidised benefit top ups, revenue costs of extra NHS and education service and the additional capital costs of extra provision. New arrivals need subsidised homes, school places for children and health capacity. This should save £75 bn over the next few years using the old EU number on costs adjusted upwards for recent inflation.
3.There should be a write back for losses on Bulb which were probably overstated in the provisions
4.Cancel gilt sales by Bank of England. With overall Bank losses currently running at £34 bn so far this year, ending market sales at low prices would save a substantial part of this
5. Get public sector productivity up by half the amount lost since 2019. Thus would save an estimated £15 bn
6 Re phase and require much larger private sector contributions to any carbon capture and storage projects. We cannot afford £20 bn public money or anything like it on this.
7. Railways – Require faster reduction of deficit and grants
5 Comments
February 1, 2024
Good morning.
Sorry, Sir John but that joke is no longer funny. In fact, what we need to do is discourage all those that came here and ask them to leave if they can no longer provide for themselves and their dependants.
As I have said before. No other country offers this and, I for one do not want my tax money being used to subsidies wage competitors. You would not do that in business, ie subsidies your competitors, so why should I be ask to do the same.
The rest is self inflicted and will not be changed. The OBR and the Treasury along with the rest of the Government should have been cutting spending long, long ago. But no fear, as soon as the markets realise we cannot meet our commitments, it will force change.
It is time to batten down the hatches, we are in for a rough ride.
February 1, 2024
You forgot to mention the IMF is against any tax cuts and has recently spoken from on high on this very topic. Why am I not surprised that all the talk of tax cuts is just talk? His master’s voice has spoken.
February 1, 2024
1: Cut all aid
2: Axe Barnett
3: Cut the size of the Civil Service
4: Cut University courses ( i.e the useless ones with no obvious purpose)
5: Axe the rest of HS2
6: Cut green subsidies
February 1, 2024
“The government has promised to cut legal migration by 300,000.” Well they promises all sorts of things Cameron promised net immigration to be less than 100,000 but it is 750,000. Sunak promised economic growth, cuts in NHS waiting lists, to stop the boats, reduce government borrowing non have been delivered. Inflation has fallen slightly to circa 4% double target, but then he and Andrew Bailey caused the 12% inflation in the first place.
Public sector productivity – so many produce nothing of value or net harm. Road blocking, net zero, augmenting immigration, pushing dangerous Covid vaccines, mugging motorists…
February 1, 2024
It’s not just the Treasury and OBR forecasts. It’s also the IMF – which only this week has warned against tax cuts. Even Jeremy Hunt – who so far has hardly put a foot wrong during his time as Chancellor – has warned that there is little headroom for tax cuts.
Tax cuts will not win the next election for the Tories. The electorate hate Sunak too much – a change of PM might