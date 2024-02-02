UK divergence from the EU

When I voted for Brexit I voted for change. I saw how far the EU was lagging behind the USA, and behind Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, three small countries not in the EU in income per head. The latest IMF figures show that the USA now has twice the level of GDP per head, at $80,000, than the EU average at $41,000. The UK at $49,000 is usefully above the EU average but well below the US.
I have watched with concern at EU performance as the US has founded, grown and developed the world’s large digital companies, pioneering on line shopping, social media, search, software applications and now artificial intelligence. The EU has looked on, sought to regulate these activities but had to buy the goods and services for what is a US led digital revolution. All 10 of the largest companies in the world by market value are US and 7 of them are in the digital sector.
Remain was so wrong about what would happen after Brexit. The opposite happened to their forecast of fewer jobs, early recession, falling house prices. They now tell us our way to faster growth is to rejoin the EU, or align ourselves more fully with the vast array of rules and regulations that the EU specialises in. Many of these rules prescribe how products must be designed and made. This often adds to costs and can stifle innovation. A flourishing single market just needs a simple rule that if a product is of merchandisable quality in one country it should be permitted to offer it for sale in another that is part of the same market. If there is to be supranational regulation then require good safety standards, require proper labelling but do not tell people how to design and make any given product.
The US has a common law system. We used to depend on our common law system, then had to see superior code law from the EU bolted on top of that more flexible system. The battle over the Northern Ireland Protocol is partly a battle over the UK’s right to diverge. Ministers now say we can. So then, get on with it. We have plenty of historical evidence that the EU model means slow growth, high costs and Europe slipping further and further behind the world leaders in living standards. Why want to tie ourselves back into a system which can thwart enterprise, be hard on entrepreneurs, promotes high taxes and costs and fails to encourage innovation?
February 2, 2024
Many of the regulations and laws that emanate from the EU are rebadged agreements and standards from international bodies etc. So divergence is not the issue. The issue is enforcement. Whereas the UK can adopt those regulations it wishes and not those that it thinks are not in its interests, in the EU one has to adopt them irrespective. Failure to comply will result in a fine.
The UK has NOT left the EU. I argue this because we have made agreements to keep lockstep with EU legislation especially when it comes to the environment so, we cannot diverge.
Nut Zero and all the other harmful post Blair rubbish was not imposed on the UK due to the EU, they were by the most part self inflicted. MASS IMMIGRATION from outside the EU was always under UK control and ran far higher, than EU immigration even whilst we were in the EU. Now that we have supposedly left we can see that the EU was not the villain of the piece but the UK Government and the Establishment.
I voted to LEAVE the EU not because I am anti-EU but because I do not believe that it was in the UK’s interests to REMAIN, and I would do so again. The damage that has been caused to BREXIT is the result of traitors, nothing less. Some 600 MP’s, Lords, media and Civil Sepants all conspired to deny the people’s will.
The huge levels of MASS IMMIGRATION is deliberately designed to undermine our national identity. The constripts question raised by the General was I believe designed to test our patriotism. We failed ! No one wants to fight to defend something they do not recognise. And who here recognises this country say from 20 or 30 years ago ? Certainly not London.
We have been tied to a rotting carcass by pygmies whilst at the same time trying to jump over the cliff.
February 2, 2024
@Mark B Agree with all you say!
February 2, 2024
‘ The battle over the Northern Ireland Protocol is partly a battle over the UK’s right to diverge. Ministers now say we can. So then, get on with it. ’
Ministers once said we would scrap most of the legislation imposed by the EU.
That never happened. Ministers say what suits at the time.
February 2, 2024
We can’t diverge much from the EU because of the Northern Ireland protocol. A useful device for Civil Serpents to block any diversity.
You’re being a bit dishonest John because Northern Ireland is why we can’t abolish vat on energy, we need Brussels permission. Tell me I’m wrong.
Reply The Minister said in tge Commons we can change it when I put this to him
February 2, 2024
It’s the regulation in Europe that is the killer. Ever expanding fairly pointless rules and regulations, and an army of bureaucrats to enforce them. But is the UK any better? We seem to be very creative when it comes to inventing new regulation.
I can’t help thinking that, EU or no EU, our bureaucrats would still be expanding their fiefdoms and our useless politicians would cheer them on (our kind host not included, of course).
February 2, 2024
It’s all irrelevant. When Labour achieve power through complicity with repugnant Tory Remainer wets and the nobbling of Brexit by Europhile British Civil Servants and direct EU interference the UK will be back in the EU, fact.
Tory Brexiteers must inform the British electorate that Starmer is a bare-faced, shameless liar and fully intends to take us back into the EU. He’s this country’s most vehement Remainer no doubt in daily contact with odious Blair, Campbell, Brown etc etc…
With a united Ireland to the west of GB and to the east the EU empire, GB will be surrounded
Democracy’s been sold out by a powerful alliance of pro-EU snakes who will have the final say.
February 2, 2024
Ministers now say we can diverge. So then, you say, get on with it. Where, when, how? As ever, Brexiters have no concrete ideas. As ever, you cannot evade the basic truth that if the UK sets rules differently from the EU, all it does is impose extra costs on exporters with zero benefit to anyone.
Reply Typical negative and false Remain nonsense. I hav3 set out many areas where we can do better if we move away from EU. Lets rebuild our fishing industry by taking control of our own fish. Legs go for cheaper energy by shedding emissions trading
February 2, 2024
“Our own fish”. Really? Do they have blue passports too? Actually, fishing is the perfect example of the folly of Brexit. Fish caught in British waters tended to be species liked elsewhere in Europe, so we exported them, while we imported species we like (cod, haddock). Win win! Now, thanks to Brexit, there are checks, red tape, paperwork etc. Lose lose
February 2, 2024
Reply to reply.
While I agree with you on the fishing industry, the UKs taste buds do not react possitively to fish and shellfish. Present the average Brit with a plate of Percebes and he/she would run a mile, whereas a Spaniard’s eyes would light in anticipation. It is a much larger, enviromentally sensitive, export fishing industry you are advocating, in which endeavour I totally support you.
Sad but the Brits don’t know what healthwise they are missing. My home town of 100,000 does not have a wet fish shop.
Reply We import a lot of fish including fish taken from our waters
February 2, 2024
Whether or not the British people have a keen enough appreciation of the great favour they did themselves by unshacking from the failing Evil Empire through Brexit must be doubted but the British establishment cannot be relied upon to “get on with it” when it comes to exploiting the freedoms and opportunities we now enjoy.
To mirror American entrepreneurial prowess is going to take much more of course than shrugging off Evil Empire constraints which is one reason why BEIS needs to be led by a second Ludwig Erhard.
February 2, 2024
Excellent article.
February 2, 2024
Yesterday, I learned that the per capita of GDP of Australia has been in recession for the past three quarters, even though the GDP shows no recession. In unrelated news, Australia took in more immigrants last year than the population of Tasmania.
February 2, 2024
You look at Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, but you forget your nearest neighbour, Ireland, which in your IMF list is still higher ranked. 10 EU member countries all perform better than the UK in GDP per capita.
The return of Stormont should help efforts to attract investors to Northern Ireland, US trade envoy Joe Kennedy III has said. That should be good news for the UK
February 2, 2024
Probably not a fair comparison given the EU includes many former communist countries which are in the happy process of recovering from decades of socialism to converge on western living standards. I suspect if you took Germany, France, Austria, Netherlands, Nordics etc, the U.K. would have a lower GDP per head.
Nevertheless the argument is reasonable – there’s no point leaving the EU and taking the undoubted costs and disruption of that unless you are going to do things differently. It will be interesting to see what Labour do, I doubt there will be much divergence. After 2 terms or even 1 of Labour the argument won’t be so much ‘look how project fear turned out to be nonsense’, but more ‘what was the point of it all?’ I assume we will at least end up in a Norway-style relationship.
Reply UK higher figure than France, Italy, Spain as well as
Poland with only Germany higher of the large countries. Ireland thanks to very low business tax and Luxembourg thanks to favourable banking/ investment tax and rules have high GDP per head.
February 2, 2024
It’s too early to decide whether leaving the EU has been a success or not.
The EU’s CE product mark is a product safety standard. Before we left the single market, our manufacturers adhered to it. It will be difficult to export manufactured goods to the EU unless they continue to do so. The deep pools of liquidity that attracted firms to the City for financing have moved to Frankfurt and Paris. Very few global companies choose to list their shares on the FTSE now.
Financial services were a big earner for the City before Brexit. We should endeavour to regain the lost business as soon as we can
Reply Share listings and big capital went to New York not to EU
February 2, 2024
The “deal” with the EU which the Not-a-Conservative-Party has imposed on us means we haven’t LEFT the EU – we are only semi-detached. Huge policy areas are controlled (or effectively controlled) by the EU.
The vote to LEAVE the EU was to regain control of our country, particularly our borders, and for change in the way the country was governed. Nothing significant has happened because the Establishment doesn’t want it to.
Sunak specifically said that the UK would not compete with its friends on the continent; he would rather the UK go down with the EU ship than “risk” launching the lifeboat.
February 2, 2024
All you say is true and now the farming communities of Germany, the Netherlands and France are protesting in their respective countries and Brussels that over regulation and the ill considered flight to Nett Zero are making the production of food impossible for them. In general much of this regulation for all industry is protectionist. An Offas Dyke built by big operators and compliant bureaucrats to block competition from smaller entrepreneurial businesses within the EU and competition from outside. Witness the EU’s incapability to strike trade agreements with more efficient producing countries around the World.
The pandemic infection of regulation has spread beyond EU shores and continues to contaminate our farming community, such that our associated quangos continue to press for rewilding and nett zero objectives with incentive payments , rather than encourage food production and self sufficiency as a main objective. I see these hangover quangos as the active arm of the movement desperate to keep us shackled to the EU even if politically they cannot return us to membership.
The EU is at a crossroad. Either continued relative decline, or a return to democracy. You are witnessing the early skirmishes in Poland, Hungary, Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands. Initially for different reasons, but all in basic defiance of top down, anti democratic, bureaucratic Brussels. History will make interesting reading if the lessons of Napoleon are ignored. I leave out Germany’s national socialism because its lessons are all too raw and have too many current day proponents of its ends now living throughout Europe.
February 2, 2024
The EU is quite simply a protectionist regime constantly tied down by a few dictators in sheep’s clothing.
February 2, 2024
Most voted Leave because they were told we could reduce immigration, set our own laws and grow faster. Turns out none of this was true and we are left isolated and without a voice with our major trading partner. Mr Redwood has been anti EU since day one and nothing will change his mind.